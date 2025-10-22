Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite queer celebrities got up to over the last week, via Instagram. Let’s rock and roll!

Watching this, I could not help but thinking that this is in fact one of the great love stories of our time? Love to see it!

Leave it to Brandi to be the one on the scene to confirm that Dua is in fact a girls girl. That mystery is solved!

My favorite former judge and former contestant still love each other! This charmed me and like…IDK would be a good romance novel, at the very least!

This look is INCREDIBLE, it’s giving Usher’s “Caught Up,” it’s giving “razzle dazzle em, and they’ll make you a star” it’s giving “4 Minutes” by Madonna, I love it.

Am I the only one who has always thought about October — and the fall generally — as R&B season? I am just realizing I do, and I am thrilled that this song will soon be mine!

Who got my girl Cynthia fucked up? She has been a Broadway legend, I gotta look more into this!

I am not, nor have I ever been (…a Las Vegas showgirl…I am a headliner) into ties, but damn, this is working? What a look!

Frankly I could dedicate somewhere between 1000 and 1500 words to this video alone. Everything about this interaction is thrilling to me, from the way Lucy makes sure she’s understanding what she is hearing, how casual Janelle is about it…perfect piece of text, to me!

I’ll take “Auntie Captions” for 400, Alex!

I love this hat a lot and this picture just made me happy, idk! Let’s live out loud!

WELL THIS FUCKING ROCKS!!!!! TO ME!!!!!!!

A rare Sara post! Naturally, celebrating a fully trans Drowsy Chaperone production. Fork, located right in the kitchen!

I guess it’s like gauche or whatever to put all the famous people who attended your show in the dump about it, but then I have to do the research! Anyway, Reneé in LA!

Spotted: Cara Delevingne in a gay LA space! Likely place for her to be!