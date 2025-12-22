We love the feeling of a fresh start, a clean slate, and a chance to do it all differently this time. We can enjoy that feeling as a treat sometimes. But real, lasting change? That requires integrating the past, not wiping it entirely away. Each year, Capricorn Season brings the turning of a new calendar year with it, but before we can truly build new foundations, we have to be honest with ourselves about exactly where we are. This particular season brings a series of cosmic reality checks. Below is a guide to know what to look out for and to make the most of this transformative time. Capricorn Season Highlights Season is December 21 through January 18 Key Dates December 21: 💥 Jupiter square Chiron

creating friction around growth and healing — which wounds need tending? December 23: 💥 Venus square Neptune

creating confusion around dreams and delusions — take a second look at what you are attracted to December 24: ➡️ Venus enters Capricorn

shifting relationship dynamics toward more pragmatism and heightening themes of ambition, power, and vision December 29: 💥 Mercury square Saturn

creating friction around what we say and what we do — where do you notice discrepancies? January 1: ➡️ Mercury enters Capricorn (💥 square Neptune)

inviting a reality check — say what you mean and mean what you say January 2: 🏁 Chiron Stations Direct

(re)start therapy or (re)commit to your healing work in some way January 3: 🌕 Full Moon in Cancer

illuminating burnout, highlighting where we need to create boundaries to feel more nourished January 6: 🌀 Sun conjunct Venus

a.k.a Venus Cazimi, resetting our sense of beauty and love January 7: 🌀 Venus conjunct Mars

asking us to get really clear about our shared goals and visions with those closest to us January 9: 🌀 Sun conjunct Mars

a.k.a Mars Cazimi, resetting our sense of drive and passion January 9: ⛓️‍💥 Venus opposite Jupiter

emphasizing tension between expansion and commitment — where do your values align with others and where do they diverge? January 10: ⛓️‍💥 Sun & Mars opposite Jupiter

thinning the line between taking bold action and overextending ourselves — where can you be ambitious without sacrificing sustainability? January 11: 💥 Venus square Chiron

creating friction around attachment wounds — this is an opportunity for break a pattern! January 12: 💥 Sun square Chiron

creating fiction around issues of identity — be mindful of who you give the power to define you to January 13: 💥 Mars square Chiron

adding to the friction of the last few days, we reach a boiling point of passion and conflict January 14: ⛓️‍💥 Mercury opposite Jupiter

communicate what you’ve been learning, what patterns you’re breaking, what you need January 14: ✳️ Venus sextile Saturn

offering a supportive cosmic environment for setting goals January 15: 💥 Mercury square Chiron

take note of where you feel seen and heard and where you feel misunderstood — when is it an issue of miscommunication and when is it a deeper misalignment? January 17: ✳️ Venus sextile Neptune & Sun sextile Saturn

offering a supportive cosmic environment for dreaming bigger while staying grounded in what is attainable January 17: 🌀 Mercury conjunct Mars

aligning words with actions January 17: ➡️ Venus enters Aquarius

shifting relationship dynamics toward a more birds-eye-view and heightening themes of collective and communal awareness, freedom, and innovation January 18: 🌑 New Moon in Capricorn

opening a portal for reflection on our commitments for the year ahead & an opportunity for setting new intentions and goals around the vision and structure of our lives January 19: 🌞 Sun Enters Aquarius

beginning a new zodiac season! Capricorn Season Breakdown Many people set New Year’s resolutions and think of January as a fresh start. This is based on the Gregorian calendar, which comes from Roman tradition, but astrologically, the new year doesn’t begin until the Spring Equinox with Aries season. Capricorn Season bridges the old and new, asking us to reflect on what structures we want to carry forward. But before we can move forward, we have to deal with what we are carrying from before. The beginning of Capricorn Season is marked by dealing with some major past wounding, moving those of us willing to confront our pain closer to the opportunity of healing and repair. Chiron, an asteroid named after the mythic wounded healer, makes a series of squares: to Jupiter, Venus, the Sun, Mars, and Mercury, all asking you to address attachment wounds, identity issues, and communication patterns. This isn’t a mandate for perfection; it’s an invitation to be honest with yourself about what needs to change. The wounds that surface aren’t meant to define you; they’re meant to show you where growth is possible by highlighting what you haven’t been ready to see until now. We’re all getting a reality check. Discrepancies between words and actions become apparent. The thin line between a dream and a delusion gets tested. Multiple oppositions to Jupiter highlight the tension between expansion and overcommitment. We all have beautiful ideas about what the world could be, and it’s hard to put that into practice! It’s hard to live in alignment with values that dominant power structures are actively aiming to undermine.

Capricorn Season isn’t going to magically fix all of that, but by bringing more of it into collective awareness, we can begin to shake off some limitations and begin to not only see but also create new possibilities together. The archetype of Capricorn is connected to tradition, the lineage of how things have been done. And coming out of two decades with Pluto, the planet of transformation, Capricorn is ready to build new foundations. It’s not all painful revelation. Capricorn Season offers us significant planetary resets to help us usher in some new energy. Venus Cazimi resets our sense of beauty and love, Mars Cazimi resets our sense of drive and passion, and Venus conjunct Mars prompts clarity about shared goals and visions. Venus also gets involved in multiple sextiles supporting grounded visions for change before entering Aquarius at the end of the month to help apply these lessons in community. This round of horoscopes helps each sign look at where some of these wounds are asking for attention while also prompting reflection on what new foundations you are ready to build. For a full, year-ahead forecast for each sign, read the 2026 Horoscopes in the Autostraddle print magazine! Read for your sun sign AND your rising sign for a more complete picture.

Capricorn Season Horoscopes ♑ CAPRICORN It’s your time of the year, Capricorn! How will you celebrate? As a Saturnian being, sometimes it can be hard for you to pause for deep rest, play, and reflection. That makes sense; you are filled with ideas for what’s next! And there is some deeper wounding around slowing down and turning inward. Maybe there is a fear of getting stuck. Maybe there is internalized shame about your worth when not working. Maybe it’s about boundaries with others. Whatever it may be, it’s up for review right now. Ironically, if you can make space to grapple with your relationship to always being “on,” you might find new reserves of inspiration and energy arise from that softening. This Capricorn season is inviting you to build a new foundation for how you show up for yourself — one that honors both your ambition and your need for restoration. The planets are supporting you in redefining what success means when it includes your whole self. And your whole self deserves to be celebrated. ♒ AQUARIUS Aquarius, you’ve been building something under the surface this past year. For some of you, it’s a creative project, for others it’s a study or mindset. It could be breaking or forming a habit. Whatever you have been working on, if it feels like you are “behind,” try your best to trust your timing. What if you’re actually ahead and waiting for the right time for your ideas to be received? Can you let it be nonlinear? You carry some wounding around repeatedly being misunderstood. It could be a struggle with small talk or a sense that people don’t always get where you are coming from. This season holds opportunities to remember that your mystery isn’t a problem to solve, but rather an invitation for curiosity. You are building a strong spiritual foundation right now that might not make sense to everyone, but will support you in the long run more than any material success or external validation could. Capricorn season will ask you to retreat and reflect before your own season begins. Use this time to integrate the lessons of the past year and prepare for the continued transformation that awaits you in the new year. ♓ PISCES Pisces, you’re being asked to get real about your relationship to resources — not just money, but your time, energy, and self-worth. There’s old wounding around feeling like you have to sacrifice yourself to be valuable, or that your needs are less important than everyone else’s. This Capricorn season invites you to build new foundations around what you actually value and how you want to show up in your communities and friendships. The dream of collective care is beautiful, but are you participating in networks that actually reciprocate? You’re learning that boundaries aren’t barriers to connection; they’re what make sustainable relationships possible. As a cascade of cosmic aspects open and close doors around you, you have a chance to clarify what kind of collaborations and connections align with your evolving sense of self-worth.

♈ ARIES Welcome to Capricorn season, Aries. You’re being confronted with wounds around your identity and how you present yourself to the world. By design, you are bold and unapologetic. But many of us have been conditioned to doubt our inner knowing and defer to others. If you hold a pattern of doubting or losing sight of your own process, this Capricorn season is asking you to examine where you’ve dimmed your light or held back your fire to make others comfortable. The foundations you’re ready to build now are around your career and public presence: how you want to be known and what legacy you want to create. You’re learning that true leadership isn’t about being perfect or palatable; it’s about showing up authentically and trusting that your bold (and sometimes even chaotic) energy is exactly what’s needed. The cosmic resets this month support you in realigning your actions with your values and stepping into a more empowered version of yourself professionally. ♉ TAURUS As we reach the end of the calendar year and you reflect on all that 2025 has held, notice when you took risks and when you played it safe. Taurus, you’ve been carrying wounds around visibility and recognition. There’s a part of you that craves acknowledgment for your contributions, but another part that feels safer staying behind the scenes. This Capricorn season is asking you to examine where fear of judgment or past disappointments have kept you from stepping into leadership or sharing your gifts more publicly. Be honest about how this may have held you back, and also celebrate all the transformation you’ve already done around this tendency! The foundations you’re ready to build now are around your beliefs, your conditioning, and your willingness to be seen as an authority in your own right. You’re learning that being grounded doesn’t mean playing small — it means trusting that your stability can be a platform for expansion, not a reason to stay hidden. You will always have more to learn, but you also have a lot to teach. ♊ GEMINI Gemini, you are known for being a social butterfly. You know how to connect with people from different walks of life, ask good questions, and share stories that light up a room. Most people looking at your life from the outside probably wouldn’t guess that you carry wounds around friendship and social circles. But you do. Just because you know how to entertain doesn’t mean you don’t experience anxiety around connection. This Capricorn season provides you with opportunities to pay attention to your tendencies to laugh or shrug off your own discomfort and how that can be mirrored by the people you surround yourself with. The invitation is to practice vulnerability by being real with yourself and others about what you are feeling. You have been working on and are ready to deepen new foundations of intimacy and mutual care in your life. Trust that the right connections can hold your contradictions and will enjoy the process of getting to know more facets of your story.

♋ CANCER Last month, I asked you to reflect on what this year has revealed to you about what sounds glamorous in theory but isn’t as nourishing in practice. Cancer, have you been adjusting accordingly? Have you been able to take anything off your plate? Or are you arriving to the end of the year feeling depleted from overextending? Capricorn season is giving us all a reality check, and for you, that might bring up insecurity or overwhelm around how you are seen. This could look like questioning your career, wanting to give your reputation a makeover, or questioning if and how you want to share yourself publicly on the Internet. There is some wound about feeling responsible for others’ perception of you that is limiting your capacity to work, share, and live your life on your own terms. As scary as it can be to confront these patterns, doing so clears the way for building authentic foundations of support and trust in the relationships that matter most to you. Being moon-ruled, you can use the lunar cycle to guide your process. The Full Moon on January 3 is in your sign and will help clarify some needed boundaries, while the New Moon in Capricorn on January 18 will help you set sustainable intentions for the aligned partnerships and collaborations you want to cultivate. ♌ LEO As a Solar being, every time the zodiac season changes (when the Sun enters a new sign), you — more than any other sign — get a fresh start, Leo. Welcome to a new chapter, the one that bridges 2025 and 2026. This can actually be an astrologically relevant time for you to set new intentions or resolutions for the year ahead. Are there routines or habits you want to create or break? This month might test your faith. You have some wounds around discerning truth. If you feel uncertain about the narrative you are being told, trust that intuition. You’re learning to discern between fear-based narratives that limit your creativity and the real stuff that actually helps you grow. Are there visions or milestones you are holding hope for looking ahead? Whatever intentions you want to set now, make sure you start that process by looking back and celebrating what you’ve already done and who you have already become. Pat yourself on the back, give yourself grace, and honor what it has taken to land here and now. ♍ VIRGO Let’s be honest, no one does it like you do, Virgo. Your attention to detail is unmatched. You’re known for applying this skill to mundane things like spreadsheets and meal prepping, but you’re not always given credit for how you use your analytical prowess in service to those you love, remembering their favorite foods and their deepest fears. You carry some wounding around intimacy, perhaps perpetually feeling like you are too much or not enough. This Capricorn season provides opportunities to write a new narrative about who you are in love, in collaboration, and in connection of all kinds. Take feedback to heart, but don’t take it so seriously that you forget all the ways you embody profound care. Tending to these wounds allows you to keep building a powerful foundation for more creativity, play, pleasure, and ease in your life. You deserve relationships where you don’t have to perform perfection to earn love. The people who truly see you appreciate both your meticulous care and your messy, human moments.

♎ LIBRA Libra, you’ve spent so much of this year negotiating with others, finding middle ground, keeping the peace, smoothing over tension. But how much of that effort has been about avoiding the discomfort of naming what you actually need? Capricorn season is highlighting old wounds around partnership and your tendency to lose yourself in the process of maintaining harmony. This is a season for building a new foundation in how you show up in your home and private life. What does it mean to create a space that truly reflects your values, not just what looks good or what others expect? The planets are asking you to get real about where you’ve been overextending yourself to keep others comfortable, and to start prioritizing the structures that will actually hold you. You’re learning that true partnership doesn’t cause people to disappear into each other; it invites you to be fully present, needs and all. ♏ SCORPIO Knock, knock. Who’s there? It’s your body, Scorpio. And it wants your attention. Capricorn season is poking at old wounds around your health. This is a good time to do the things you know support your well-being and to be gentle with yourself about when and how that is hard to do. Not to Your-Body-Keeps-The-Score you too hard, especially because many of you are already so tuned into psychosomatic territory, but the stars want me to remind you that there is a connection between stress, emotion, and physical symptoms that is worth exploring this season. What needs to be released? What needs to be tended to? This is a season for building sustainable foundations in your daily life by paying attention to the details. It really comes down to presence. Can you slow down to be present with what your body is telling you? And can you believe yourself about it? This type of integration is important as we transition into the new year, where opportunities to build more aligned connections in your communities are alive. Trust that by honoring what your body needs now, you’re setting yourself up for more sustainable collaboration in 2026. ♐ SAGITTARIUS Sagittarius, this is your season to celebrate how far you’ve come and set intentions for the year ahead. You’re someone who is on board for the adventure of self-discovery, but this Capricorn season asks you to get grounded in parsing out what resources and foundations will support your next chapter. There’s old wounding around feeling like you have to choose between your freedom and your stability, or that taking care of practical matters means giving up on your dreams. But what if building a secure foundation is actually what gives you the freedom to explore? The planets are supporting you in redefining what security means — not as a cage, but as a launchpad. The cosmos are asking you to get honest about your relationship to money, possessions, and what you truly value. This isn’t about limiting yourself; it’s about investing in what actually matters so you can keep expanding in sustainable ways for bigger adventures ahead.