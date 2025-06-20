Queer Horoscopes for Cancer Season 2025

Like the mom of the friend group reminding everyone to hydrate while partying, Cancer is often focused on supporting the rest of the zodiac. Cancer energy is all about care, nourishment, and intuition—qualities that can feel rebellious in a world that values productivity and self-sufficiency above all else. As Pride month stretches into Cancer season, it’s worth reflecting on how radical acts of care have always been central to queer community and survival. From chosen family supporting each other through transitions to mutual aid networks ensuring collective access to resources to bringing ice cream and distracting gossip to a friend going through a breakup—these acts of nurturing build the relationships that sustain us.

What if we treated our sensitivity as a superpower? What if we saw our capacity to feel deeply as a gift rather than a liability? Cancer season invites us to explore how caring for ourselves and each other can be a form of resistance against systems that would rather see us isolated.

Between three planets stationing retrograde and another three changing signs, this season holds potential for major revelations and realignments. Below you’ll find a guide to understanding and navigating what the stars have in store for us.

Cancer Season Highlights

Cancer Season begins on June 20th and ends on July 21st.

Key Dates

June 22: 💥Cancer Sun square Saturn in Aries

Emphasizing tension around goals and ambitions—what helps you focus?

June 23: 💥Cancer Sun square Neptune in Aries

Emphasizing confusion and deception, so try not to take things too personally or too seriously

June 24: 🌀Cancer Jupiter Cazimi

Cazimi = swallowed by the sun, resetting our sense of faith and hope (which is much needed after those Sun squares in the days before!)

June 25: 🌑New Moon in Cancer

Opening a portal for reflection on attachment patterns and an opportunity for setting new intentions and goals around nourishment, care, and boundaries—use this time to digest what you’ve been learning!

June 26: ➡️Mercury enters Leo and sextiles Uranus

Big drama queen energy alert!

June 29: 🏁Mercury enters Retrograde Shadow Period (Opposite Pluto)

This is the ramping-up phase before the retrograde. Get your papers in order and your devices backed up before all the glitches commence!

July 4: ➡️ Venus enters Gemini

Shifting relationship dynamics toward a more playful and frenetic mode

July 4: ↩️Aries Neptune Stations Retrograde (to re-enter Pisces)

Reworking our collective idea of “normal”

July 7: ➡️Uranus enters Gemini

Now until 2033, bringing extra shocking information out from hiding and giving each sign a cosmic makeover (more on that below)

July 10: 🌕Full Moon in Capricorn

Illuminating capacity for growth, highlighting where we’ve been too rigid or too flexible

July 12: ↩️Aries Saturn Stations Retrograde (to re-enter Pisces)

Initiating a review of commitments and structures—what systems need a refresh? What boundaries need reinforcing?

July 17: ↩️Leo Mercury Stations Retrograde

Hello, communication meltdowns! Hello, glitches! Hello, true desires accidentally slipping out for better or worse! The best we can do is be patient and good-humored with ourselves!

July 19: 💥Cancer Sun square Chiron in Aries

Emphasizing tension around our identity wounds that can be creative and/or frustrating—find an outlet for catharsis!

July 22: ➡️ Sun enters Leo

Initiating a new zodiac season!

Cancer Season Breakdown

Yearly, Cancer Season can bring up sappy, nostalgic, and sentimental vibes. This particular Cancer Season contains the start of three retrogrades (Neptune, Saturn, and Mercury) and three planets changing signs, most notably Uranus, which only changes signs roughly every seven years. What does this mean for the queers!? Let’s look at the retrogrades first and then get into this Uranian shift to better understand the cosmic forecast for the rest of Pride month and beyond.

Retrograde Season: Oops, She Did It Again

When it comes to retrogrades, embrace the mess. We’re all bound to experience some cosmic déjà vu like accidentally texting the wrong person, sending a work email before it’s ready, or running into the ex you’ve been avoiding at the grocery store. Retrogrades have a way of surfacing what we thought we’d buried.

But here’s the thing about these celestial “oops” moments—they’re often actually cosmic truth serums in disguise. When Mercury makes us fumble our words, we might accidentally say what we really mean. When Neptune clouds our judgment, we might stumble into exactly the dream we’ve been afraid to chase. And when Saturn puts obstacles in our path, we might finally admit which structures in our lives need a complete renovation. Yes, it’s cringeworthy and sometimes mortifying, but these planetary backtracks are actually helping us align with our authentic selves.

Uranus entering Gemini: Shocking Revelations

Just as the human body is constantly renewing itself on a cellular level, reflecting a popular notion that we are ‘new’ every seven years (though the science is more nuanced), Uranus similarly marks shifts and awakenings in our lives that cumulate in a new paradigm approximately every seven years as it changes signs.

Think about yourself seven years ago in 2018. Where were you living? What relationships were central for you? What haircut were you trying out? From then until now, Uranus has been in Taurus, shaking up our sense of security and our relationship to our resources—food, water, shelter, finances—and reshaping the foundations of who we are. Over the last seven years, what sudden changes did you face? What realizations struck you? Who have you become?

Uranus is the most queer planet. Uranus is the freak of the Milky Way—erratic, always changing, freedom-forward, not afraid to be different, and willing to spark revolution in the process. Uranus literally doesn’t rotate straight, but rather it spins backwards on an extreme sideways tilt. When Uranus changes signs, that area of life gets a radical makeover. It’s like all of humanity goes on cosmic Queer Eye, and a new season begins now!

Not to sound too conspiratorial, but this new era of Uranus in Gemini (through 2033) is one of revelations. Gemini is all about information, communication, symbols, and exchanging ideas. Uranus, as we’ve discussed, lives to shake things up. The last five years have held a lot of mind-boggling events already, but prepare for new ideas beyond our wildest imagination, possible supernatural discoveries, and shocking reversals of what we thought was the truth.

What will this cosmic makeover revolutionize for you? What hot mess will this retrograde season unleash for you? Below are horoscopes for each zodiac sign. Please read for both your Sun Sign AND your Rising Sign for a more complete picture!

Cancer Season Horoscopes

♋ Cancer

Happy birthday and/or cosmic new year, Cancer! As someone who gives so much to those around you, can you practice receiving in your season? Ask for help, revel in being celebrated, and prioritize your own nourishment now. Jupiter in your sign for the next year is giving you a big boost of energy. To best use that power-up, you have to set some limits and boundaries around when you’re available to help others. The Moon, as your ruler, can be a guide for pacing yourself. The extra-long void moon period on June 23rd and 24th (a rare 43 hours!) is a cosmic permission slip to turn inward and reset. Use this time to refill your own cup before pouring into others. And then the new moon on the 25th is an especially auspicious time to set an intention that aligns with your deepest needs and desires. If you find yourself over-thinking, go toward the spaces and activities that help you connect with your intuition.

We’re all going through a cosmic makeover via Uranus switching signs, and for you that has to do with owning, trusting, and following your gut feelings. At the same time, there are some mundane matters for you to tend to. Throughout retrograde season, you might find it harder to stick to your budget. With credit cards hitting their limits or old purchases coming back to haunt you, this season asks you to get real about your financial habits. Although it might feel stressful, these money matters are wake-up calls inviting you to review your patterns around resources of all kinds and, in doing so, create a more nurturing relationship with your values.

♌ Leo

Cancer season calls for slowing down, Leo. Give yourself permission to retreat when needed, to decline invitations without guilt, and to sink into the comfort of your own den. When socializing (because we know you need your spotlight moments!), be selective. Choose company and experiences that replenish rather than deplete your energy. With three retrogrades on the horizon, it is not a bad time to lay a bit low and consider what new parts of yourself want to be revealed. Is it a new look or name? A new wardrobe? New standards?

Uranus is giving us all a cosmic makeover, and for you that is centered around your role in community. Maybe everyone expects you to be the funny and light-hearted one and you’re realizing you want to share more depth and nuance with your people. Or maybe you’re tired of being the go-to advice machine and want your friendships to have more space for fun. What do you feel like your social circles expect from you and how can you be radically honest with yourself first and foremost about how you want that to change or expand? This reset period before the sun is in your sign serves as your chrysalis phase, where necessary transformation happens behind the scenes, preparing you for your radiant reemergence when Leo season begins.

♍ Virgo

As your calendar fills up, are you feeling excitement or dread about the socializing you’ve signed up for? Maybe both? Cancer season is a busy time for you, Virgo! And, looking ahead to the next year, it is very possible that community events, networking opportunities, and other social spaces could bless you with some incredibly meaningful new connections! You have a tendency to overthink opportunities and sometimes second guess your readiness to seize them. What kind of collaborations feel exciting? Even if you don’t have it all figured out yet, let yourself get excited and trust that you ARE ready to embrace new possibilities!

Uranus is a chaotic but truly helpful ally for you in this process, giving your professional identity a makeover. It’s not just about ‘what you do’ for work, but about how you embrace visibility and leadership in every area of your life. Uranus says its time for less self-doubt. As we enter retrograde season, pay attention to your inner dialogue and notice what insecurities have been running the show. Bringing those narratives into more conscious light to be confronted can be exhausting but so rewarding. Mercury retrogrades hit you especially hard since Mercury rules your sign, so be compassionate with yourself and don’t be afraid to lean into humor as a tool to get through. When in doubt, LOL and remind yourself what a badass you are. Virgos keep the Earth spinning, after all.

♎ Libra

Now is your time to shine extra, Libra! It’s no secret that you are usually the best dressed and most uniquely accessorized at the function, and Cancer season is the time to do it up big. The cosmic spotlight is on you and Jupiter’s influence there suggests exciting opportunities for recognition over the next year.

With Uranus simultaneously shaking things up with a change of perspective, expect some surprising but potentially beneficial shifts in what systems and structures you put your faith in. Your natural charm and style will take you far during this transformative period, just remember that not everyone who is taking notice is actually worth your time. Be discerning about who matches your values. This is especially important during retrograde season. Trust your instinct about who truly deserves your energy and admiration, and don’t be afraid to step back from connections that no longer feel reciprocal. This season is a reminder that your radiance attracts many, but only a few are worthy of your inner circle. Any miscommunications may be revealing the larger picture of what needs overall rebalancing.

♏ Scorpio

Of all the signs in the zodiac, you are the most primed and willing to dive head-first into transformation, Scorpio. You are cosmically wired to embrace change and let what is not working go. Just because that is an innate part of your being does not make it easy though. This Cancer season, Uranus begins to give your most intimate relationships a cosmic makeover, and this is a reminder to be so compassionate with yourself in the process. The changes ahead could affect romantic, professional, or familiar relationships—anyone you regularly exchange resources with, with the goal of recalibrating those dynamics to match a new level of energy you are bringing to the table. Cancer season brings new insights and truly innovative ideas that are ready to flow through you, and the question becomes who can match your freak and embrace them!?

Be warned that this upcoming retrograde season might be particularly activating in terms of feeling misunderstood. If someone does not get your brilliant breakthrough right away, try to be patient and consider how you might reword your presentation. If you’re met with repeated misunderstanding, maybe that’s revealing something bigger that needs to change in the dynamic. Give it time, give it grace, and trust that on the other side of this season, you will have more information about what to cut and what to keep.

♐ Sagittarius

Sagittarius, with the sun in Cancer, you’re being called to dive deep into your own wellspring of power. This is a potent time for transformation and exploring what truly empowers you. This isn’t about external recognition; it’s about understanding your own hidden reserves. As things change around and outside of you, what unshakeable core remains anchoring you underneath it all? How can you nourish and center yourself there this season? Because change is inevitable!

Uranus, the queer cosmic trickster, is giving your relationships (of all kinds) a radical makeover. In your opposite sign, Uranus is prompting you to rethink who you’re engaging with on a deeper level. Are your collaborations truly reflecting your evolving self? Is there a need to inject more intellectual stimulation or variety into your closest bonds? This cosmic shake-up encourages you to break free from stagnant patterns and embrace new ways of relating that match your depth. Retrograde season accelerates this process by potentially poking holes in your long-term plans. What at first might seem like a setback could be a massive blessing in disguise, re-routing you to people and places you didn’t know you needed to feel reinvigorated.

♑ Capricorn

With the Cancer Sun in the opposite sign of yours, you have a lot to learn from your own reactions to other people right now. Who is bringing up jealousy? Who is bringing you joy? Curiosity? Annoyance? This is valuable data for understanding your own shifting needs and capacity.

This season, Uranus, the planet of innovation and disruption, begins giving your daily routines a dynamic makeover. This is both about finding more magic in the mundane moments and about recognizing what habits are getting in the way of deeper presence in your life. Be open to experimenting and trying new methods in areas that you have worn-in ways of doing things. As retrograde season is upon us, make sure your expectations are incredibly clear with anyone you are collaborating with. Double or triple check for understanding. Any “mess” with shared projects or responsibilities right now is ultimately a call to gain clarity and ensure your deepest commitments and shared resources are truly aligned with your authentic power.

♒ Aquarius

Welcome to Cancer Season, Aquarius. This time of the year is an opportunity for you to practice grounding. You could take that literally and ensure your feet on the Earth often. You could also take that as an invitation to deal with loose threads—clear out your inbox, make that appointment, get back on track with a health protocol you started, etc. Tending to any responsibilities or goals you have been avoiding does not have to be boring or compromising!

This season, Uranus begins a long-term makeover in your life surrounding what you do for fun. Things that used to feel challenging might start to feel more rewarding. You might feel inspired or get invited to try new things. Let yourself be surprised! And, watch out this retrograde season for miscommunications or accidental revelations in your relationship communications. This might be frustrating, but it’s also an opportunity to assess those who are closest to you and their capacity to support your grounding, flourishing, and changing—or not.

♓ Pisces

As a fellow water sign, you do particularly well navigating the tides of Cancer Season. This is a time for doing what you do best—going with the flow! Let yourself have fun and follow your whims. Let yourself be romanced, without getting completely lost in it. Of all the zodiac signs, you are one of the most sensitive. You easily absorb the energy of others around you and take to heart the troubles of our times. Having fun and indulging in pleasure does not have to be a distraction from your feelings, rather it can be a way to resource yourself to continue processing and grappling with the challenging stuff. Retrograde season specifically may throw some challenges your way with health, work, or other logistical matters. If you find yourself stressed with problem-management this season, lean back into little moments of pleasure. Again, not necessarily to escape, but to fortify your capacity to meet the moment.

Uranus, the erratic planet of revolution, now begins a makeover on your self-care and sense of home. You’re being initiated into a new level of grounding amidst uncertainty. Consider how you cope with stress and deal with unexpected change. What fun and pleasure feels resourcing rather than numbing? Honor the difference.

♈ Aries

As the very first sign of the zodiac, you embody a beautiful contradiction—you’re a powerful leader who often has no idea what you’re doing and figures it out along the way! What matters is your willingness to try and put yourself out there. Cancer Season asks you to channel this outward adventurous energy inward. Maybe you’ll rearrange your room or sort through your closet. Maybe you’ll join a writing workshop that helps you explore your emotional landscape in a new way. Whatever it is, tend to yourself.

Uranus is now beginning a radical makeover of how you communicate and share ideas with others. That starts with examining how you talk to yourself. During this retrograde season, if you experience miscommunication with friends, lovers, or anyone who doesn’t understand your creative process, notice how you internalize it. Do you put yourself down? Build yourself up? When are you your own best coach versus your own worst critic? Take others’ feedback to heart during this time, but maintain compassion for your own growth and celebrate your willingness to make mistakes as part of your learning process.

♉ Taurus

Got something on your mind? SPEAK ON IT, Taurus! Cancer Season lights up your capacity for communication and encourages you to put yourself out there. You have valuable insight to add to the conversation. We are entering retrograde season, so I cannot guarantee that you won’t be misunderstood, but consider that as an important part of the process, revealing who and what you can count on.

You have undergone radical changes over the last seven years while Uranus has been in your sign. You have probably said, done, and become what others would never have expected from you. Who has stayed by your side? And if you can’t see or feel that massive change you’ve been in yet, trust that it will begin to show more as Uranus begins to shift your sense of security and worth. What felt reliable before might shift, but trust that these continued changes are leading you to a more authentic relationship with value—both material and emotional. Your practical nature serves you well during this time of transformation, helping you discern which risks are worth taking. Be willing to be misunderstood, and know that your realness will attract the right people and opportunities. Financial and material shifts might feel unsettling at first, but trust that you’re being guided toward what truly matters. Your heart knows what your head cannot yet comprehend.

♊ Gemini

As we move out of your season and into Cancer Season, let this be an opportunity to digest what you learned and what you enjoyed! Cancer Season offers you some space to ground, to integrate, and to refill any areas of life that have become depleted. Maybe that’s picking up extra shifts to recover from extra spending last month. Maybe that’s catching up on sleep. Whatever needs resourcing, now is the time to utilize the nourishing energy of the Sun in Cancer to meet your needs! Retrograde season might add some challenges to the process, so try your best to slow down and double check your information sources before rushing to any action. If you do get something wrong (showing up at the wrong time or place, reaching out to the wrong person, etc.) try to pause and notice if that mistake might be a blessing in disguise. Is there something else there for you? Some other opportunity trying to make itself known?

Uranus, the planet of unexpected encounters, now in your sign, begins a massive overhaul of your personality! New opportunities await you, and they will probably arise in unlikely spaces, so keep your eyes pealed for treasure amidst what might initially look like trash. You were made for this kind of scavenger hunt!