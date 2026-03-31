‘I Can’t Get Over How Close My Partner Is With Their Former FWB’

Q:

Hello kind Autostraddle writers (and readers),

I think I might be a terrible partner and an even worse lesbian. By some strange luck that I probably in no way deserve, I am dating the gentlest, smartest, funniest, kindest-hearted, most interesting and delightful person ever to exist. It’s been about ten months. They deserve the world and more, and I promise I am trying to give it to them! But there’s one thing that I can’t seem to find it within myself to give them, and that’s being chill about their bestie who is also their ex.

An important bit of context here is that I am not personally friends with any of my exes. I have seen much and more lesbian content which tells me that this is a red flag, or perhaps a lack of emotional maturity, or an indicator that I struggle in my relationships to other people. All of this is perhaps true! But I would also like to say that my dating history (in terms of relationships that were, like, defined) is fairly short and primarily taken up by a four-year relationship with an emotionally abusive partner. AKA, not friend material. There have been two others which ended amicably but did not become friendships.

So suffice to say that I harbor a good deal of guilt and general feelings of failure that I cannot seem to make peace with this extremely standard lesbian experience. But the same cannot be said for my partner! Their situation is this: they met this person a little over three years ago and they decided to become FWB shortly after meeting. They had sex casually and were otherwise friends for a year, becoming closer during this time. The FWB then left for a year abroad and my partner briefly dated someone else who was similarly insecure about the FWB, so in addition to them necessarily no longer having sex they also did not speak for a few months during the FWB’s time abroad. My partner’s relationship ended, they started talking again, and when the FWB returned home they became much closer friends but did not resume having sex. They never talked about their sexual relationship after this. Nothing else sexual happened between them, but they became best friends and have been since.

My partner has expressed to me that they have no feelings of attraction or desire for this person; that even when they were having sex there wasn’t any romantic attraction; that they utterly cannot see her in that light now that that part of their relationship had ended; that if I could be in their brain I would see that this friend (let’s call her Sue for a moment) is just “Sue.” Sue! Just Sue. Not someone they still desire. Or someone who they’d marry if they’re single in fifteen years. Or someone they’re going to eventually realize was the one all along and leave me for.

And yet it eats at me! Was the sex good? Better than with me? Certainly they were attracted to her – they fucked for a year!! She’s beautiful – more beautiful than me? More feminine? Smarter? More interesting? More successful in her career? I don’t ask these questions (but it seems to me she’s all these things), but they eat me alive every time she comes up. And I’m trying so, so hard to feel more secure and not make it my partner’s responsibility to reassure me or tend to my emotions or fix my insecurities. They also expressed to me that it would be extremely hurtful for me to ask them to not be friends with her anymore – not because I asked this (I promise I wouldn’t) but because of the past experience when “Sue”/FWB was abroad and their GF at the time was uncomfortable with their friendship. I don’t want this. It’s not the answer and it won’t happen.

I don’t want to ruin my relationship. I cannot make my partner feel as though they’re walking on eggshells every time one of their close friends comes up. When she does come up, sometimes I can be fine about it, but too often I start to spiral and of course my partner notices. And then I usually admit I’m feeling insecure, tell them whatever deranged insecure thought I’m having, and that it’s not their fault and they didn’t do anything wrong in bringing her up. I know it stresses them out though, and they’re more hesitant to mention her. It’s the littlest things that I spin out over; she liked an instagram story they posted of me and I got so anxious over the thought of her perceiving me; does she think she’s better than me? Is she relieved that she’s more attractive than me? That she knows my partner better? Does she think my partner downgraded? That they could do better? Am I ruining my partner’s wellbeing with my insecurity? How much longer until they get sick of being with someone who spins out over stupid shit because she can’t handle that they used to fuck their best friend? I’m just so overwhelmed by guilt and insecurity. Pretending I’m fine harms my relationship; I worry I’m doing just as much damage by being honest. I want to be a good partner. I wish I could just feel fine and not insecure. I promise I am trying so hard to be better. What do I do?

Sincerely,

Delirious Dyke

A:

Let me start with the easier part of this letter, which is addressing the ways you’re putting yourself down for not being friends with any exes. At this point, I sort of wonder how the “all lesbians are friends with their exes” stereotype persists when my personal large lesbian social circle consists of about 50% lesbians who are friends with exes and 50% lesbians who are NOT friends with any exes.

My wife and I both fall into the latter category! We are not friends with exes. I do not think, as you suggest, that this inherently suggests “a red flag, or perhaps a lack of emotional maturity.” Sometimes it’s just how it goes; sometimes it’s not even something you have a ton of control over, because the other person does not want to be friends. Sometimes a clean break with no contact is the emotionally mature thing to do. The only thing that is alarming to me sometimes is when people go out of their way to only talk shit about exes (especially when harms are overstated). That can sometimes suggest a red flag. The fact is, even from bad relationships there are usually some good moments or good lessons we learned (I’m excluding abusive relationships from this, of course). And when people can’t see that, it can suggest a black-and-white way of viewing relationships which can leak into other parts of life, in my experience.