Sonja Sohn and Janina Gavankar Are Knocking Boots In Will Trent’s Gayest Episode Yet

The most recent episode of Will Trent was the gayest yet by a long shot, and I’m excited to be here to share it with you. Over the first four seasons, Will Trent has had a sprinkling of gay here and there, including but not limited to Will’s non-binary dogsitter and friend, Nico, played by non-binary actor Cora Lu Tran. Regular characters Amanda Wagner and Franklin are also queer, but their queerness hasn’t been talked about in a long time.

Until now. This week’s episode was blessed by the gay TV gods, because it was gay seven ways to Sunday.

First up we have Janina Gavanker, who has played queer more than once before, including her iconic role as Papi in The L Word and a main potential love interest for lead Grace in the musical narrative video game Stray Gods. Janina’s character in Will Trent is named Casey, and she meets Amanda in a group therapy session. (Also worth noting, Amanda is played by Sonja Sohn, who played groundbreaking lesbian character Kima Greggs on five seasons of The Wire.) Maybe group therapy isn’t the best place to meet a new beau but Casey had eyes for Amanda and wasted no time getting her back to her place to straddle her. One thing leads to another and next thing you know they’re rubbing ankles and comparing scars in bed. Amanda even lends Casey her gun after taking her for shooting lessons to protect herself from her abusive, stalker ex boyfriend, and surely that won’t come back to bite her in the ass.

In other gay news this episode, one of the guest stars in the A storyline was queer actress Zoe Lister-Jones, who was a suspect in a case that brings Franklin face to face with his ex-boyfriend. Plus, while she wasn’t in this episode, oft-mentioned Adelaide is played by Mallory Jansen and unless I was projecting, I believe her mother implied she is queer a few episodes ago when she said she didn’t know where she was because she was meeting some woman she met on the internet – something about it implied it was a date, at least that’s how I interpreted it.

All this to say, this episode really ramped the queerness up to 11, and it seems like we haven’t seen the last of Casey. Here’s hoping Amanda gets some more tender moments with her before shit goes entirely off the rails; lord knows she deserves it. The last thing Amanda Wagner needs is more PTSD.

I do love when a procedural I am not 100% emotionally invested in (usually one I started for one particular actress) decides to reward me for my time by gifting me queer storylines. Here’s hoping Casey’s doesn’t end too tragically.

More Gay News

+ I’m sure you have heard by now but in case I can be the one to bring you the good news: OWEN IS LEAVING GREY’S ANATOMY! WAR IS OVER! Sadly we had to sacrifice Teddy (and therefore probably, most devastatingly, Cass) but frankly I would have given more GOOD RIDDANCE

+ Speaking of good news: School Spirits was renewed for a fourth season!

+ And more of it, Criminal Minds was renewed for a 20th season before the 19th even begins, and Heated Rivalry‘s Connor Storrie will apparently show up

+ Season five of Bridgerton is gonna be GAAAAAY https://www.them.us/story/let-the-yearning-begin-bridgerton-is-getting-a-sapphic-fifth-season

+ Ru Paul has a movie called Stop That Train coming out that’s chock-full of drag queens, plus Raven-Symone, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Nicole Ritchie, to name a few of the mad-libs of actors in this cast

+ Queer actor Anna Akana joined the 911: Nashville cast as an influencer who has a crush on queer EMT Roxie

+ Bisexual baddie down! Tomb Raider production has been paused while Sophie Turner recovers from an injury

+ Upcoming film Five Star Weekend has a STACKED cast, including but not limited to queer icon Roberta Colindrez and beloved queer-character-players D’Arcy Carden, Gemma Chan, and Chloë Sevigny

+ Vivian Wilson is turning her evil father’s mocking words into merch that will raise money for LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention

+ Hayley Kiyoko made sure her books were blank if you took the covers off so closeted kids could read them more safely

+ Forbidden Fruits, the movie starring queer actors Lili Reinhart and Alexandra Shipp, plus Victoria Pedretti who played an iconic queer character, is classic mean girl cinema

Favorite