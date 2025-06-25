No Filter: Megan Thee Stallion Brings Twerking To ‘Love Island’

Hello and welcome to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you all about what happened on the big gay internet this week via the Instagram posts of famous gays! Let’s rock and roll!

Baseball is officially gay now, I’m calling it! Everyone get to your closest pride night game, on the double!

I did NOT know Love Island had Meg money but okay?? Thrilled for anything that leads to more women twerking on Meg!

So sorry to double Meg and double Love Island but this is truly iconic as someone who remembers when Ariana was introduced to the cast of Vanderpump Rules. Fly high!

Freckles are so cute if you have them I am jealous!!

I love how “moms can have it all!” coded this is. Gay moms can do anything!

Trace and Geena! Get them in a movie together right now, I beg?

THANK YOU GOD! I have been waiting for this cosplay since that red hair debuted!!!

Hey Renee quick question why the hell isn’t Philly on this list???

Baby Chappell was sooo cute stop!

Not to also complain about the heat but GODDAMN it is too hot out!

Coming through with that squat! Go off knees!

See how fun Philly can be @ Renee Rapp? Singers love it!!

As far as I am concerned, Autostraddle dot com did throw Niecy Nash a coming out party, and we haven’t stopped!

One thing about me is I am always going to be charmed by gay couples doing things I would find cringe from the straights!

Taste, as always!

I have loved Cardi since 2015 and I have no intention of stopping now!