Are You Ready for the Return of Grey’s Anatomy?

Grey’s Anatomy returns to us soon, and we’ll finally know how many of our queer beloveds survived the explosion that rocked Seattle Grace Mercy West Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital for the Disaster Prone at the end of Season 21.

When we last left the hospital of chaos, Piper Perabo’s character went Coyote Ugly and forced bisexual badass Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) to perform brain surgery on her sick daughter, and then accidentally set off an explosion with a gas tank she thought was empty, putting the doctors in mortal peril. We know Meredith is okay, and Ben Warren (who is certain to make this disaster all about him somehow), but we have no idea how big the explosion was inside the hospital. Dr. Beltran (Natalie Morales) and intern Jules (Adelaide Kane) were about to scrub in for surgery when the explosion happened in another surgical room. I’m not 100% sure where Teddy (Kim Raver) was in the hospital fighting with Owen relative to the explosion (and as much as I like Teddy and would hate to see a bisexual character die…I WOULD sacrifice her if it meant Owen was gone forever SORRY NOT SORRY), and I don’t remember if Helm (Jaicy Elliot) was on duty that day. And I think that’s all our remaining queer women. It seems most likely Link will be the one to suffer the brunt of the aftermath, but only time will tell. Which would suck for Jo but personally I don’t think it would affect me or my enjoyment of the show. However, if it’s somehow Miranda Bailey, I *will* start a riot.

I know in my heart of hearts probably Owen (and therefore Teddy) will survive because Owen is like a cockroach, and I think plot-wise it would make sense to keep Amelia for the aftermath because she’ll surely blame herself for this — even though it’s definitely not her fault. And I don’t think the show considers Helm important enough at this stage to kill of for maximum emotional damage. I’m personally most worried about Beltran and Jules, both because I love Natalie Morales and Adelaide Kane as actresses, but also because Beltran is just a recurring character and they haven’t been giving Jules as much of a storyline as I’d like in the post-Mika world we sadly now live in. Hopefully they both survive and maybe trauma bond and kiss about it (They can even throuple it out with Dr. Ndugu if they want!), but only time will tell. And luckily not too much time, as the show returns on Thursday, October 9 at 10 p.m. EST.

More Gay News, STAT!

+ Porsha Williams from Real Housewives of Atlanta is dating a man and a woman

+ And while we’re on the topic of Housewives, Julia Lemigova, wife of Martina Navratilova, claims that she slept with her Real Housewives of Miami costar Adriana de Moura (though at least one other Housewife thinks she’s lying)

+ Casting announcements, a teaser video, and a release date (November 19) for Critical Role‘s second animated series (and the gayest one yet by far), The Mighty Nein, have been released

+ Cassandra “Elvira” Peterson says her longtime partner Teresa “T” Wierson was her “reluctant taste-tester” for her new “Cookbook from Hell”

+ Cardi B’s album Am I The Drama? went double platinum after only 10 days

+ In an interview about her film After the Hunt, Ayo Edebiri says that “for straight people it’s like, f*ck, marry, kill. But for queer people, it’s like, f*ck, befriend, or become,” which is how her character feels about Julia Roberts’ character

+ Ginny & Georgia started filming Season 4, and the showrunner is teasing things like Georgia’s baby daddy and a kiss between two characters she never thought would happen

+ The creator of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous had to defend the lesbian kiss in the show because El*n M*sk got all worked up, calling for people to cancel Netflix about it

+ Queer actress and singer Rachel Zegler performed her first solo show at the London Palladium and Andrew Lloyd Webber accompanied her while she sang a song from Phantom of the Opera, something he says he has never done before

+ Jodie Foster talks about what it’s like to be married to her wife Alexandra Hedison for over 10 years

+ Lesbian standup comedian Jessica Kirson apologizes for performing at the Riyadh Comedy Festival in Saudi Arabia, saying she wanted to “help LGBTQ+ people in Saudi Arabia feel seen and valued,” and donates her performance fee to a human rights organization

+ Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey to star in upcoming Netflix western The Abandons which probably isn’t canon queer but I already ship it, lezbehonest

+ The bisexual Irish performer CMAT has to postpone her UK tour because of dental surgery

+ Queer singer-songwriter Gatlin dropped her album Eldest Daughters, which surely is the only Eldest Daughter related musical release of the week

+ And last but not least, here is a list of the 2025 Lambda Literary Award Winners for some cozy fall reading