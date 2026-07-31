Their Sapphic Classics series publishes original books and reprints of iconic lesbian texts, making them more accessible to new readers. Recent Sapphic Classics include Acts of Resistance , a new collection of the essays, poetry, and correspondence of Black lesbian feminist writer Cheryl Clarke (who also happens to be Sinister Wisdom board member), as well as S/HE , a reprint of Minnie Bruce Pratt’s poetic memoir in which she challenges oppressive frames of respectable womanhood and narrates her life with partner Leslie Feinberg.

Under Enszer’s leadership, Sinister Wisdom has inaugurated a number of dynamic initiatives that help connect the journal’s history to the contemporary moment.

That was in 2009, when Enszer first started editing the journal. “So that was a long series of early dates with Sinister Wisdom , and then the beginning of the love affair in 2010,” she says.

“I tell people that she reached out to every other lesbian in the world before me…Everybody said no, they wouldn’t take over as editor and publisher. So Fran reached out to me. I think of myself as the person of last resort,” Enszer jokes. “I said, ‘Sure, I’ll do it.’”

After serving as a guest editor for Sinister Wisdom ’s issues on Lesbian Theories/Lesbian Controversies and Lesbian Poetry , former editor Fran Day approached Enszer about taking over the role.

Enszer, a scholar, poet, and Instructional Assistant Professor at the University of Mississippi , began editing Sinister Wisdom in 2010. She first encountered the journal as an undergraduate in the 1980s. “I would find copies in used bookstores,” she tells me. “I bought those and read those and loved it.”

I interviewed Enszer, as well as six board members, interns, and volunteers, to find out.

I spent the rest of the day pouring through the items in the package, skimming the books and reading pieces from the journal. While few lesbian and feminist publications remain from the revolutionary women in print movement of the 1960s and 1970s , and while many digital queer outlets have shuttered as it becomes harder to sustain independent content online, Sinister Wisdom continues to survive and thrive. I couldn’t help but wonder: What makes the journal unique, and what keeps volunteers invested in its mission, 50 years since its founding?

Sinister Wisdom is also much more than a journal. As a non-profit, a book publisher, and an event hub, it is a living archive and a force for intergenerational queer community. Per its mission, Sinister Wisdom recognizes the power of language and art to create radical, empowering, resilient, and joyous sanctuaries that build and sustain vibrant lesbian futures.

An all-volunteer run organization, Sinister Wisdom works to create multi-class, multicultural, multi-gender, multi-racial, world-wide intergenerational queer and lesbian spaces. Founded in 1976, Sinister Wisdom releases quarterly editions of its journal, which has published the work of hundreds of lesbians over its 50 years in print, including iconic writers like Audre Lorde, Adrienne Rich, Gloria Anzaldúa, and Minnie Bruce Pratt.

On a weekday in June, I received a package in the mail from Julie Enszer, longtime editor of the multicultural lesbian literary and arts journal Sinister Wisdom . The package included three recent editions of the journal, nine books released from its Sapphic Classic series, its annual wall calendar of lesbian art, and some fun swag: a bookmark and a sticker that say, “Sinister Wisdom: Your Bedside Companion since 1976!”

“For a long time, I felt like I couldn’t be a queer person in the South,” Pitkin says. “Now whenever I am home and back in North Carolina, I always do a pilgrimage to the house…it is a physical reminder of living history and all of the people who came before us. What it represents for me is a reminder to keep forging these radical agendas, to push forward lesbian feminist organizing, and to continue to fight for justice and equity.”

In their first week at Sinister Wisdom , Enszer told Pitkin a surprising fact: Sinister Wisdom was founded in a house on the same street where Pitkin grew up, in a small town in North Carolina.

“I had submitted some work that was featured in Issue 125 [of the journal]…It was the first time my work was ever published and it was being published in a lesbian feminist multicultural magazine, which was a big deal for 19-year-old me,” Pitkin tells me.

Boston-based artist Bell Beecher Pitkin , one of youngest Sinister Wisdom community members, began working with the organization as an intern in 2022, between their junior and senior years of college. Among other projects, Pitkin has curated the Sinister Wisdom calendar for the past four years.

“I give a lot of time as a volunteer, but an extraordinary number of people show up to do the work, to experiment in different ways, to find work that’s meaningful to them, and that allows them to connect with a broader community,” Enszer says. “So I do a lot of work, but I’m surrounded by lots of other people also doing a lot of work as volunteers. And that’s incredibly gratifying.”

During our conversation, I find myself surprised by the amount of work Enszer and others take on without compensation. The administrative work of editing and publishing a quarterly journal alone must take up much of their time, not to mention the process of publishing books, planning events, mentoring interns, connecting with board members, and scheduling meetings to organize all of the above. What keeps volunteers continually committed to this lesbian labor of love?

But according to Enszer, the intern was adamant she thought people would like the calendar idea. “That was 10 years ago,” Enszer says. The calendar now regularly sells hundreds of copies each year.

Another example of this ethos: the annual Sinister Wisdom wall calendar . When an intern pitched the idea of a calendar filled with images of lesbian art, Enszer was initially skeptical: “I thought, who uses a calendar? I haven’t used a calendar in over 20 years. I do everything on my iPhone. I was like, ‘Yes, and I’m worried that no one will want to use it.’

“ Sinister Wisdom is a space that says yes to lesbians,” Enszer says. “When people come to us with ideas to do things that they want to do, I want ‘yes’ to always be my answer…That’s part of what I think of as the ethos of Sinister Wisdom . We want to be a space where people can initiate projects and experiment with them.”

It doesn’t surprise me when Enszer tells me the newsletter began under her leadership as well, an idea pitched by former intern Sierra Earle. Many of Sinister Wisdom ’s events and initiatives start as ideas formed by interns and volunteers.

After the panel, I signed up for Sinister Wisdom ’s biweekly newsletter, Sinister Snapshot , and was quickly impressed with their curation of events, links, announcements, and news stories.

“There’s something special about creating conversation about being a Jewish queer person, because it’s a particular experience,” Sam tells me, reflecting on the event. “One of the women on the panel sent me her books in the mail with a nice note. That felt meaningful.”

I first heard of Sinister Wisdom during one of these online events, a 2024 panel celebrating genealogies of Jewish lesbian novels featuring one of my friends, writer Sam Cohen , as well as Sarah Schulman, Judith Katz, and Ellen Galford. It was thrilling to witness this intergenerational conversation about queer Jewish literature and politics.

“I was asking myself, ‘how can Sinister Wisdom lean into this moment?’” she continues. “We started offering online events and doing more to knit lesbian community together around art, literature, and culture.”

The increase in digital events was spearheaded by Enszer. During COVID lockdown in spring 2020, “it became clear that what was happening in our country and around the world was going to present an existential threat to a number of organizations, and particularly small nonprofit organizations,” Enszer says. “We were either going to meet that existential threat by leaning in, finding relevance, and making ourselves meaningful in this huge disruption that we were experiencing, or we were going to fall apart.”

Pitkin now focuses on curatorial work for Sinister Wisdom, building networks and collaborating with lesbian artists of all ages. This October, one of their projects will come to fruition: an exhibit at the Dyke+ ArtHaus in Philadelphia “celebrating 50 years of Sinister Wisdom‘s creative legacies and the role of visual arts within the journal.”

As a Sinister Wisdom board member, Pitkin feels “tapped into this global lesbian ecosystem.”

“I still get a sense of awe or get shy sometimes, because it’s like, Joan [Nestle] is on the call, and so is Cheryl Clarke, and all of these people who I grew up reading,” they say. “But it’s really wonderful. There’s a great sense of collaboration. We’re all really committed to Sinister Wisdom‘s next steps in whatever form that is, bolstering ourselves for a more prepared, more committed, really enriched future.”

Sinister Wisdom covers 8 and 14.

Award-winning journalist and author Sarah Youngblood Gregory, a Sinister Wisdom board member who began as an intern 10 years ago, describes her experience with the organization as “a gift.”

“How many of us can say I get to spend an hour or two every few months with a group of influential and emerging lesbians who range from maybe 25 to 85?” she says. “Board meetings have given me a sense of how continuous the work of lesbian feminist publishing is, which both humbles me and inspires me.”

While most interns and volunteers with Sinister Wisdom work remotely, Youngblood Gregory was able to visit the organization headquarters in person—in Dover, Florida, where Enszer lives and works—because she went to college nearby.

“I would get to go into this house, with I mean, literally, floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, the whole room, all lesbian and queer works,” she says. “So many of them were originals and first editions too, from the 60s and 70s. It was incredibly impactful being in that room physically.”

At a moment when she was craving lesbian community, Sinister Wisdom connected Youngblood Gregory to “this world of lesbian writing and thinking and community building.”

“There’s a genuine interest in what lesbians and queer people are thinking and talking about, what matters to them and what feels urgent to them,” she says. “That’s a really great environment to do creative work and projects.”

Youngblood Gregory co-edited the journal’s groundbreaking Trans/Feminisms Issue, the first in which Sinister Wisdom publicly asserted itself as a trans-inclusive publication and organization. Now she is editing a forthcoming issue titled Butch/Femme Renaissance.

“I love orienting myself in butch/femme spaces and with butch/femme language,” Youngblood Gregory says.

The issue will “celebrate the breadth of work and the seriousness with which people came to the table with their ideas about butch/femme.”

Youngblood Gregory believes spreading awareness of Sinister Wisdom’s work can counter a “scarcity mentality” about lesbian and queer media that she sees circulating online.

“I can really understand why people are saying this. They’re frustrated. They’re feeling like they’re not seen in media,” she says. “That’s very real. And also, there is a lively, robust, ongoing well of queer, feminist, lesbian, trans, dyke cultural works that do not live only in the past tense…I mean, there’s so much happening. It actually isn’t hard to find, and it actually isn’t inaccessible.”

Indeed, the first 86 issues of Sinister Wisdom are digitized online and available for free. “What a wealth of knowledge,” Youngblood Gregory says.

Towards the end of our conversation, Youngblood Gregory encourages folks interested in Sinister Wisdom to reach out about interning or volunteering: “You can pitch guest issues, themed issues if you want to edit a project. Let’s collaborate on events. Let’s do a social media takeover. We do a blog. We do book reviews. There’s so many ways to get involved!”

“I want to express how deeply Sinister Wisdom has shaped my life,” adds. “I began my career as a journalist because of what I learned with Sinister Wisdom.”

For Youngblood Gregory, the impact is both personal and professional: “I met my wife through Sinister Wisdom. Julie officiated my wedding!”

Sinister Wisdom covers 38 and 39.

As I speak to the millennial and Gen Z members of Sinister Wisdom, I find myself impressed by the extent to which the organization has been able to recruit and retain younger queer folks among its members. The mentorship process they discussed feels deliberate.

Enszer refers to this intentional process as “generational transfer,” which describes the intergenerational collaborations at the heart of Sinister Wisdom’s everyday work. Generational transfer “ensur[es] the journal’s continued vitality and imbu[es] the value of lesbian culture to contemporary formations of lesbians and queer women.”

Generational transfer is key to Sinister Wisdom’s ongoing success. The process of knowledge sharing, mentorship, and relationship building across generations makes volunteering with the organization deeply fulfilling work for all those involved.