It’s Okay, We Don’t Need Fletcher To Sing About Girls

The summer of 2024 was heralded across the board as a Sapphic Pop Renaissance. Chappell Roan was at the forefront of that, but she wasn’t alone up there, as we all were deeply and respectfully enjoying Billie Eilish’s “LUNCH,” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Like a Freak,” and Kehlani’s “After Hours.” “Summer of 2024 is undoubtedly a summer for the girls, and for queer pop-loving women, we have certainly been fed,” wrote Niya Doyle in ‘Every Contender For the Song of the Summer Is Queer. “And summer’s just begun.”

The summer of 2025 has begun on a more ominous note, when it comes to the queer women of pop. Following a whirlwind of drama surrounding JoJo Siwa monkeying around with reality TV star Chris Hughes on Celebrity Big Brother UK despite having a girlfriend and then breaking up with that girlfriend and then dating Chris Hughes, Fletcher returned to the world after an apparent healing journey with “Boy,” a single off her upcoming album, Would You Still Love Me If You Really Knew Me? In this scenario, “really knowing” Fletcher means knowing that she kissed a boy and feels, seemingly, pretty sad about it? I’m scared to think of what you’ll think of me, I had no choice, she sings. I closed my eyes and leaned in, I kissed a boy.

“Being bisexual should be celebrated, so why does Fletcher seem so down?” Mey Rude asks in Out Magazine, adding that the song “evokes sympathy, not celebration… what exactly is Fletcher mourning? Is she grieving her loss of community or status? She is still just as queer as she ever was, and in the vast majority of the world, being with a man only raises her status.”

Fletcher’s desire to date people of all genders aligns her with the biggest chunk of the LGBTQ+ community — 57% of adults who identify as LGBTQ+ identify as bisexual, according to a 2024 Gallup Poll. In theory, this was an opportunity for her to connect with a new group of fans within her overall base. But that’s not what happened.

Prior to this point, all of Fletcher’s music has been focused on her relationships with women, although she didn’t identify as a lesbian — she declared herself queer and open to relationships with people of any gender in 2021. Her fanbase connected with her music because of its focus on lesbian relationships. Thus, the release of “Boy,” in addition to confirming rumors that have been swirling for some time now about her having a boyfriend, has been met with some blowback. Some are offended that Fletcher released the song during Pride Month. Some have accused her of deviously building a lesbian fanbase only to strategically betray them at a divisive political moment — which feels unlikely, even if only because building a lesbian fanbase is rarely a peak financial move.

The objection to Fletcher’s framing of her new relationship, via this song specifically, is the piece of this that has the most resonance. Her first instagram post about the track declared her new song “the sound of my exhale,” suggesting this new era is more grounded than her previous work. She also literally erased the entirety of her instagram feed prior to one week ago, symbolically annihilating her sapphic past. The song itself uses queer tropes to frame a famously conventional relationship choice (having a boyfriend) as a mournful confession of a shameful secret, a love she wanted to resist, but couldn’t.

Then, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Fletcher said she became known for “this chaos and this toxicity and bitterness and sapphic drama,” but began an intense healing journey following her 2023 diagnosis of Lyme disease which allowed her to pause: “I started having so many questions about my career and my purpose. I think through allowing myself to ask those deeper questions about this fixed dream I thought I would always be chasing, my heart opened in a way I wasn’t expecting, and I fell in love with a boy.”

Conflating “chaos and drama” with “dating women” is, yes, a wild concept to promote in 2025. That said, the act of falling in love with a boy doesn’t make Fletcher, or her music, any less queer. (I mean, what straight person would frame falling in love with a boy as shameful and risky? A nun?)

Fletcher makes this explicit in Rolling Stone: “I’m a queer woman. I’ve always been queer. I will always be queer. My identity is not shifting and it’s not changing. My community is not changing.”

The more frustrating response to Fletcher’s big reveal are fans claiming her recent failure to speak to the lesbian experience specifically leaves us in a veritable desert of songs to listen to, that this wouldn’t hit so hard if there were more queer musicians out there. But that does a disservice to the many queer women and non-binary artists who are centering queer people in their music and/or lives, like Chappell Roan, Hayley Kiyoko, Tegan & Sara, Kehlani, Doechii, Joy Oladokun, Janelle Monae, Reneé Rapp, Zolita, Da Brat, G-Flip, St. Vincent, girl in red, Brittany Howard, King Princess, Lucy Daucus, Gigi Perez, I could go on forever. There is so much lesbian music out there, even in the most mainstream genre of all, pop. There are thousands of queer artists out there singing about the sapphic experience — bust most of us probably haven’t heard of them, let alone heard their music. That’s the fault of the late capitalist catastrophe of the “music industry,” not Fletcher herself.

Would it be more exciting for me personally if Billie Eilish had been captured making out with a girl on a balcony in Venice, Italy rather than with her rumored new boyfriend Nat Wolff? Absolutely! Was JoJo Siwa only interesting to me at all because of the relationship between her weird brand and level of mainstream fame and absolute diehard devotion to lesbianism? Sure!

But there are so many other out LGBTQ+ celebrities in visibile queer relationships right now, too. We’re living in a world where there are two couples in the WNBA who, through a variety of offseason trades, have managed to find themselves playing on the same team. Where boygenius’s Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus fell in love. Where Lesbian Jesus Hayley Kiyoko has been dating former Bachelor contestant Becca Tilley for seven years. Where former Bachelorette Gabby Windey married nerdy ponytailed comic Robby Hoffman. Where Niecy Nash married Jessica Betts who wrote the “stud anthem of summer” with Da Brat, who just managed, at the age of 49 and with the assistance of IVF, to have a baby with her wife, Judy Harris-Dupart.

When it feels like we’re going backwards politically and culturally as LGBTQ+ people, it can be really disturbing to see things like, as I’ve written already, the response to JoJo Siwa dating Chris Hughes from her apparently new Big Brother UK fanbase — they call her “Joelle” and express their affection for her embrace of her “softer, feminine side,” declaring her relationship with Chris “the happiest she’s ever looked.” JoJo has changed how she identifies, shifting from lesbian to queer, but, like Fletcher, she has been explicit that she is still attracted to people of all genders. But those fans are treating her new relationship like a switch from one side to the other.

Still, there is this idea that when people like JoJo or Fletcher date men, that somehow this gives ammunition to men who believe lesbians are just straight girls who haven’t met the right man yet, or to families who think conversion therapy works. But the minute those homophobes have us blaming and fighting with each other, instead of against them, they have won. It’s heartbreaking when your favorite musical artist takes their work in a personal or creative direction that no longer connects with you, but that heartbreak doesn’t need to be expressed as vitriol towards the artist themselves.

But I don’t know. Maybe this was inevitable all along, from the moment she chose to sing about that vintage t-shirt. What begins in chaos ends in chaos, I think, is the saying.