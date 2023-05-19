Countdown to Pride: New Autostraddle Merch and 20% Off Everything!

I know you’ve been planning for Pride 2023 since Pride 2022 because you are just that gay, but get ready to add a few more things to that shopping list because we’ve got NEW MERCH just in time for your sweaty summer shenanigans, plus 20% off everything in the store using the code AUTOPRIDE! (25% off if you’re an A+ member!! Join today!!)

PREORDER: New Tees — Shipping May 25th

Build Trans Futures Tie-Dye Tee

Design by En Tze for Autostraddle
$26 $21

PREORDER !

Build Queer Futures Tee

Design by En Tze for Autostraddle
$26 $21

PREORDER !

PREORDER: Restocked Faves !!! — Shipping May 25th

Gay Chaos Tank

$26 $21

OMG FINALLY

Lesberado Tee

$26 $21

ALMOST GAVE UP ON THIS ONE

Pride Essentials

Dykes Hat

$22 $18

BUY IT

Queer As Fuck Tee

$26 $21

BUY IT

Gay Chaos Socks

Also comes in a blue socks/pink chaos!
$18 $15

BUY THEM

Fisting 101 Socks

Pair them with the Fisting 101 tee to really make your point 🤌
$18 $15

BUY THEM

Lavender Menace Tee

$26 $21

BUY IT

Who All’s Gay Here Hat

$22 $18

BUY IT

Who All’s Gay Here Tie-Dye

Want this shirt in black? What about white?
$26 $21

BUY IT

Peaches Socks

There’s also a Rockford Peaches tee! You love baseball! And queer television shows!
$18 $15

BUY THEM

Nonbinary Tee

$26 $21

BUY IT

So Many Stickers

This isn’t even all of them!!
$4 – $5 $3.50 – $4

BUY THEM

Queer Magnetic Words

A great gift! Could also be used as extremely removable graffiti.
$18 $15

BUY IT
