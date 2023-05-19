Countdown to Pride: New Autostraddle Merch and 20% Off Everything!

A great gift! Could also be used as extremely removable graffiti. $18 $15

This isn’t even all of them!! $4 – $5 $3.50 – $4

There’s also a Rockford Peaches tee ! You love baseball! And queer television shows! $18 $15

Want this shirt in black ? What about white ? $26 $21

Pair them with the Fisting 101 tee to really make your point 🤌 $18 $15

Also comes in a blue socks/pink chaos ! $18 $15

Design by En Tze for Autostraddle $26 $21

Design by En Tze for Autostraddle $26 $21

I know you’ve been planning for Pride 2023 since Pride 2022 because you are just that gay, but get ready to add a few more things to that shopping list because we’ve got NEW MERCH just in time for your sweaty summer shenanigans, plus 20% off everything in the store using the code AUTOPRIDE ! (25% off if you’re an A+ member!! Join today!!)

Laneia is the Director of Operations and founding member of Autostraddle, and you're the reason she's here.

Laneia has written 933 articles for us.