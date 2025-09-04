Bisexual Badass Sophie Turner Will Be Our Next Lara Croft

It’s official: Sophie Turner is going to be our next Lara Croft. Following the bisexual footsteps of Angelina Jolie (and the straight-I-think-but-played-gay-in-Irma-Vep Alicia Vikander), Game of Thrones alum and Do Revenge scene stealer Sophie Turner will be taking on the role of the iconic archaeologist and all-around badass in the upcoming Prime Video Tomb Raider series, helmed by Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Waller-Bridge calls Sophie Turner “formidable” and is excited to jump into the world of a character she grew up loving, calling Lara Croft “outrageous, brave, and hilarious” which I imagine is how we’ll be able to describe the show.

On taking on the role, Sophie Turner says she is “thrilled beyond measure,” that she has “massive shoes to fill.” She says, “I can’t wait for you all to see what we have cooking.” And I can’t wait either! I don’t know about you guys, but the pixelated form of Lara Croft and her braid and thigh holsters from the video games was one of my early roots, only amplified by the 2001 movie starring Angelina Jolie, who I already loved from Girl, Interrupted.

This Tomb Raider show has been in the works for quite some time, with the show originally going into development as early as 2023, being officially greenlit in 2024, and then despite rumors of Sophie Turner being linked later that year, it has been radio silence on the Tomb Raider front until now, the show reportedly going through two writers rooms without approved scripts. They must have figured it out though, because Sophie Turner is more than just a rumor now, and production is officially set to start in January 2026.

Between Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Sophie Turner, I have no doubt this will be a delightful show, and I’m excited to see Turner take on the braid of badassery. Also, hopefully the show is queer! As I mentioned last week, Sophie Turner sure is not shy about her own queerness or loving the queer attention she gets!

