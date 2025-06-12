8 Queer Sexting Experts on How We Digitally Do It

I LOVE sexting. I usually incorporate a lot of photos of myself when sexting, and those photos themselves usually follow a narrative arc in the sense of starting with some light teasing — maybe some cleavage, a nip slip, a hand down my pants — and then becoming progressively more unclothed. I don’t expect photos back and never minded sending someone a lot of nudes who did not send many or any of themselves in return. I often got off on their reaction to my photos and didn’t need direct reciprocation.

As far as the written part of sexting goes, as a writer, of course I love that part, too. I’d usually tell someone what I wanted them to do to me or ask them what they wanted to do to me. I liked sexting companions who were descriptive but not overly verbose.

I didn’t know this was an interesting fact until a friend was surprised by it, but in ALMOST all cases, I always sexted with someone before I ever had sex with them. This includes my now-wife. I’ve also never sexted with someone who I didn’t eventually have sex with; sexting was always laying the groundwork, so to speak. I always found sexting to be a really useful way to explore someone new’s desires, interests, and preferred dynamics in the bedroom. It always felt like a more comfortable way to even test out things I personally might be interested in but hadn’t tried before. As such, my sexting style matches my actual sexual self in terms of dynamics and preferences. In other words: I’m a bottom with submissive tendencies over sexting, just as I am in the flesh. I’ve encountered sexual partners in the past where this wasn’t perfectly true. They maybe performed a stronger top role over sexting that didn’t quite align with our in-person experiences. I don’t think it was intentional deception! I think for some people, the performance of sexting feels easier and different than sex. For me though, there really isn’t much difference between who I am in the fantasy space of sexting and who I am during sex. Often, sexting will lead to masturbating, especially if my partner tells me to touch myself — I’ll actually do it for real and not just pretend to in the fantasy space. So sexting really does feel close to sex for me in the sense that it even leads to orgasms.

My wife and I were long distance for the first part of our relationship, so obviously there was a lot of sexting. We also would sometimes have FaceTime “happy hours” that would eventually lead to FaceTime sex. Our dynamic in those was exactly the same as it is in person.

I think one of the only downsides of long-term cohabitation is there are fewer opportunities for sexting, BUT any time my wife and I are apart for a few nights due to work trips or something like that, I make a point to initiate sexting. I still love it! Even if it’s no longer necessary as a tool to explore each other’s desires. It’s almost like a tool for re(connection) now. And an excuse to take sexy photos of myself. I’m currently away from her for a month soooooo. Fortunately, it’s just like riding a bike.