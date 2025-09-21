Quiz: Which ‘Overcompensating’ Character Are You?

Overcompensating was recently renewed for a second season — thrilling news for me, someone who has not stopped asking people if they’ve watched season one of Overcompensating, which I adored so much I’m already ready for a rewatch to tide me over before we get more. It’s so good! Maybe one day I’ll finally write the personal essay I’ve been itching to write about the Halloween episode and my own experiences of being closeted during Halloweekend in college. Until then, I’ve whipped up this quiz for you fellow Overcompensating heads. Find out which character you are!!!! They’re pretty much ALL hot messes!!!!!

Which Overcompensating Character Are You?

We’re going back to college. What major are you declaring?(Required)
What club are you signing up for?(Required)
What’s a dorm room necessity?(Required)
How are you making friends?(Required)
Where are you spending most of your time when you’re not in class?(Required)
You’re handed the aux at the pregame. Who are you playing?(Required)
It’s a Saturday night! What are you up to?(Required)
What class sounds the most fun?(Required)
What would you most want to receive in a care package from home?(Required)
What are you known for on campus?(Required)
It’s midterms week! What are you up to?(Required)
What are your winter break plans?(Required)
What’s your campus coffee shop order?(Required)

