One thing our queer community is really good at? Starting new hobbies. Especially ones that become overwhelmingly obsessive before being quickly abandoned. The best time to pick up these new interests? During a crash out, of course! So what will you try your hand out during your next crash out over a breakup, work, family, the general horrors? TAKE THE QUIZ TO FIND OUT!
Which Lesbian Hobby Should You Suddenly Start During Your Next Crash Out?
Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, fiction, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the former managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, The Rumpus, Cake Zine, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The AV Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. When she is not writing, editing, or reading, she is probably playing tennis. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.
Okay this quiz is highly scientifically accurate! You nailed both me and my partner. Though I gotta say, I’m trying to get her to retire from her rec softball team (it physically wrecks her body, she is no longer having fun with the group, and she’s been saying she wants to quit for the last three seasons) and her getting kickball/softball/rec sports is not helping my case…😅
Personally attacked over here! I had to google what The Artists Way was and now…..I wanna do it
I just checked it out from my library on Libby 😂