One thing our queer community is really good at? Starting new hobbies. Especially ones that become overwhelmingly obsessive before being quickly abandoned. The best time to pick up these new interests? During a crash out, of course! So what will you try your hand out during your next crash out over a breakup, work, family, the general horrors? TAKE THE QUIZ TO FIND OUT!

