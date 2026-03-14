Recently, I (Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya) rewatched the film 13 Going on 30, as I often do. This film has somehow become integral to my life’s story and work. And last month, I got to see it on the big screen for the first time since 2004, thanks to Orlando’s incredible independent movie theater. It was the first time I’d seen the film since Autostraddle launched a print magazine. So it was the first time I’d seen the movie about a girl waking up one day and suddenly realizing she was in charge of a print magazine since my coworker-friends and I had suddenly been thrown into the delightful and dizzying throes of creating a print magazine. So, I texted said coworker-friends Motti and Riese to wax poetic about the movie’s hyper-romanticized view of both the age 30 (which Motti is turning this year) and the magazine world. Riese, it turned out, had never seen the film. This was perplexing to me as Riese has seen many movies, especially of a certain era (90s and early aughts) and, like me, grew up with grand dreams of working at a print magazine. And with Motti on the precipice of his 30th birthday, I knew a group viewing had to be arranged.

And so, from our various corners of the country (Riese in LA, Motti in NYC, and myself in Orlando), we virtually gathered to get stoned and view 13 Going on 30 on a Wednesday evening after clocking out of our jobs here at For Them x Autostraddle. You can read the live conversation we had, below.

And BUY OUR MAGAZINE!!!!! WE WORK VERY HARD ON IT AND HAVE A MUCH SMALLER MUCH GAYER TEAM THAN THE ONE AT POISE MAGAZINE!!!!!

[we got off to a rocky start as Riese and I both got the time wrong for when we were supposed to begin the movie, but Motti quite literally sprinted home from his prior plans to accommodate our error. Motti, it should be noted, would never get the time wrong for something.]

Motti
i’m walking home from the train, hoping to make 8 pm dot but may be 8:05, if so, feel free to start and i’ll fast forward

Kayla
Is 8;05 ok Riese I’d love to be full group

Motti [at 7:58]
i’m here

Kayla
he RAN

Motti
i sprinted in sambas
i’m also a little tipsy which is perf

Kayla
sprinting in sambas would be a gorgeous essay title

[some chatter about making sure we were starting from the same freeze frame and pressing play at the same time. look, we’re all gays who have been in long distance relationships at some point; we know the drill when it comes to simultaneous streaming okay. as riese put it: “we’re women and one man in STEM”]

Motti
it’s so funny this intro music sounds so much like LCD soundsystem which is exactly what i was listening to at the bar i came from

Riese
your life is so different from my life

Kayla
the music in this is so good
I am indeed wearing my Super Yaki t-shirt that says jennifer garner & judy greer

Motti
jealous

young Jenna in 13 Going on 30
the only person who looked gayer on school picture day was kayla kumari upadhyaya

Kayla
wherever they found this actress…….she looks so much like jennifer garner it’s wild

Riese
truly

Motti
teen jennifer garner SHOULD have been in Yellowjackets

young mattie in 13 going on 30
definitely a lesbian from behind

Riese
i thought that guy was gonna be a lesbian until he turned around

Kayla
wait that reminds me: we have to establish IN CHAT that this is indeed Riese’s first time seeing this film
but not mine and motti’s because we’ve been living on the correct side of history

Riese
i don’t know why i didn’t see this film actually

Kayla
it came out in 2004 what were you up to then

Motti
i was 8 and def watched it when it first came out and several times after

Kayla
yeah i was 12 and i saw it in the theater with my sister and cousin and an adult but i can’t remember if it was my dad, my uncle, or my aunt. definitely not my mother. she only likes two movies: The Sound of Music and Mean Girls

Riese
i was moving to new york city and writing erotica and shopping at Intermix and blazing through jobs and dating a married 31-year-old

Kayla
maybe dating a married 31 year old was why you were too busy to see this film

Riese
his mom had a really nice apartment
he was getting a divorce

the six chicks
i spy brie larson and ashley benson

Motti
truly the casting is insane

Kayla
it isssss

young Jenna Rink doing her makeup
this is the first time I am clocking her cut out horoscope on her mirror and GOD IT MAKES SO MUCH SENSE THAT JENNA RINK IS A GEMINI LMFAOOOOOOO

Kayla
I bought a copycat version of that shirt from Hollister shortly after the movie! Not with the gems but off the shoulder shirt in that shade of blue

Motti
the way “i want to be 30” imprinted in my brain immediately…. and this year is my year

Riese
It’s giving

riese childhood photo

Riese
they did me dirty with that lipstick

jenna dream house
the entire art department for this film better be having long and prosperous careers because THE DETAILS OF THIS DREAM HOUSE

Riese
omg this is so cute

Kayla
the jenna dream house really is one of the greatest gifts ever made

Jenna taking toilet tissue out of her shirt

Motti
me and all my girl friends were hanging out and planned to go to the local park to see our guy friends in rec football practice. every single one of us stuffed our bras with socks. when we got there and were hanging out with the boys, the leader of our group said “emily’s stuffing her bra!” and everyone laughed at me

Riese
i’m sorry

Motti
i’m the only one to have grown up to have G cups…. bitches

Kayla
i just wore extremely padded bras. like basically water beds but bras

Motti
i had the VS bombshell
eventually

Kayla
did you ever stuff your bra with toilet paper riese as a teen and are you offended that i assume that you did

Riese
i didn’t even have enough boobs for a bra to stuff

Motti
😭😭

Riese
until i went on the pill when i was 16! and then i did but i wore only calvin klein
under the direction of my gay boyfriend

young TomTom
the high femme to butch lesbian spectrum in one photo

Motti
casting for judy also INSANE

Riese
fabuloso

Motti
kayla you’re right the soundtrack is so good. i don’t think i’ve known to appreciate it until this watch

Motti
if i knew i was a boy earlier i would have looked up to young matt

Riese
he’s a prince

Motti
he is, in a way, a young Gandolfini

Riese
is that boy holding a stalk of celery

Motti
bring back polka dots
he has a panini now?

Riese
i hate bullying

Kayla
that’s a really brave stance to take on bullying

Riese
thank you

Motti
10 mins in and matt deserves the world

young mattie in the closet
they really are in the closet together, you know?

Motti
did u guys ever actually play seven mins in heaven

Riese
i feel like i must have because i feel like it was discussed and depicted onscreen so much that it feels as if i somehow certainly did but like, did i, maybe not

Kayla
no but i was at parties where they did play it

Motti
why not u hahahah

Kayla
SCARY
i opted out of spin the bottle too
TOO SCARY

Motti
hahahahahaha

Riese
I JUST WENT NEXT DOOR TO GET MY CASIO

I JUST WENT NEXT DOOR TO GET MY CASIO
need a hat that says this

Motti
crazy how “my casio” has evolved from a literal keyboard to a watch

Riese
“I hate you I hate me I hate everybody I want to be 30” is such a vibe

Motti
in hindsight it was such a huge reaction to it being matt not chris…. like girl chill

adult jenna's first appearance in 13 going on 30

Kayla
what is about to happen is some of the best physical comedy committed to film in the past 25 years

Motti
she doesn’t get opportunities like this for physical comedy!!!!

Kayla
AND SHE IS SO GOOD AT IT

Riese
have you guys seen Poor Things

Kayla
yes

Motti
yes loved it
similar physicality of not knowing a body you’re in

Kayla
I love the detail of the eye mask being the same pattern as the scarf that was tied around her eyes
dramaturgy is sooooo important

young Jenna blindfolded

adult jenna wearing eye mask

Motti
this apartment would go for 3million today btw
maybe more

adult jenna rink sitting in a chair

Kayla
I WANT IT

Riese
more probably

Kayla
I want a lot of things in this film
also including this slip she’s wearing

jenna rink in a slip dress

Motti
v cute
yeah more than 3

Kayla
do we know if it’s UES or UWS

Motti
my guess is W but we shall see

Riese
gotta be W

Motti
there’s a scene where she’s outside and i think it’s across park

Riese
E!

Motti
how do u know

Riese
fiftrh ave
fifth ave, even

Motti
i wonder which street

Judy Greer in 13 going on 30

Kayla
THE ICON JUDY GREER IS HERE

Motti
i have judy greer’s book btw about always being the supporting girl
if anyone wants to borrow

Kayla
I actually need to read that I love her

Motti
also they have a DRIVER? not a cab?

Kayla
listen one of the things you’re gonna learn from us today is that glossy magazines used to have INSANE budgets
so I believe the driver detail

Poise magazine

Motti
what real magazine were they mapping to

Kayla
hmmmm I think Riese might be better at figuring this out
Riese let us know what you think after you’ve seen a bit more

Riese
yeah i;’ll figure it out

Kayla
Riese def knows early aughts magazine culture better than me

Motti
paper? did that exist then? i know nothing

Riese
paper existed then but this is not Paper

Kayla
yeah no Paper is too alt

Motti
FIRE ISLAND MENTION

andy serkis ripping a magazine in 13 going on 30
oh don’t worry we get into the J.Lo of it all

Riese
oh there’s two magazines?
Poise and Sparkle?

Kayla
that’s their rival

Riese
OHHH
ok it looks very similar

Kayla
that’s the scandal

Motti
insane role for andy serkis btw

Riese
my guess is Glamour

Kayla
omg tg I was gonna say Glamour

Motti
is marisa tomei the cover?

covers of Sparkle and Poise

Riese
but the design is really not very women’s mag

Motti
omg JLO

Riese
it’s a little cheap
that kind of lettering you would see on a less high-market magazine imo

Kayla
can we talk about how wild it is that JLo is so prominently featured in a JENNIFER GARNER PRODUCTION

Riese
that is choice

Motti
omggg wait TEAAAA
but this was pre? or what

Riese
that’s probably how they met
ben and jen

Kayla
Kristen and I looked up the timeline literally a month ago but I need to remind myself
okay she started dating him after this was filmed
they started dating a few months after it came out

Riese
which one
like did ben date j-lo first or jennifer garner first

Kayla
ben was with j-lo first
jennifer married various co-stars before dating ben

the assistant in 13 going on 30

Motti
i’m heartbroken by how scared and anxious the assistant is
give her a raise

Riese
i feel like the assistant is making $35k

Motti
but it’s her dream

Kayla
no healthcare

Riese
i would like to register an official complaint that the cover design is so off for a magazine of this nature

"which village?"

Motti
WHICH VILLAGE IS SOOOO ME

Kayla
I think it’s implied she’s a lesbian later on but I may be wrong

Motti
i believe it

Jenna Rink in a polka dot jacket
get this girl to cubby

Motti
if she stumbled into cubby hole she’d get eaten up
in this polka dot blazer coat

Kayla
OMG did Cubby exist in 2002 I can’t remember
I think it did right

Riese
yes
no
it didn’t
exist i don’t think

Motti
1994

Kayla
ok it existed

Riese
wow weird
how did i not know this place existed when i lived there
like i went to henriettas i went to rubyfruit i went to nation and all the other places
i literally lived on west 12th street for a summer

Kayla
I think a bartender on the bar crawl told me she’d been there for 25 years

Mark Ruffalo in 13 going on 30

Motti
barking like a dog for mark ruffalo which i know i am alone here but let me express my bisexuality
CBGB shirt
CBGB shirt, dark denim over, green cargos. i love him.

Kayla
oh no i am fully attracted to mark ruffalo as a lesbian
especially here but kinda always

Motti
k hole mentioned that goes on the gay list

Riese
i love mark ruffalo

Kayla
also a king with good politics !

Motti
literally
his younger casting does not map tho
sorry to say

Kayla
yeah I agree but that young actor embodies the ENERGY of the character

Jenna holding a pillow in 13 Going on 30

Motti
I WANT A FLUFFY PILLOW

Kayla
can you imagine if this happened to you. if your best friend from age 13 showed up thinking no time had passed

Riese
that would be so funny
she did turn out to be gay at least
but like we haven’t really talked in 25 years

Kayla
whoa I am just remembering my best friend from 13 was in my DREAM LAST NIGHT HAHAHAHA i must have already been thinking about this movie

Riese
my best friend from 13 is IN MY DREAMS ALL THE TIME
she’s one of my top cast members

Motti
i think about mine all the time

Motti
also she hardly worked? she went to half a meeting and left hahahaha

Kayla
they really do make magazine life look sooooooo fun

Riese
and so chill!
she’s going to a party

Motti
a limo
to the palace
i went to The Palace in bushwick recently but it’s a very very different one

Riese
how does she not realize that she is in a different body
and everybody else is also 30

mark and jen in 13 going on 30
let the record reflect motti is anti sconce

Motti
i’d be like what are these sconces

Riese
i want his pants

Motti
same

mark ruffalo
a lesbian fashion icon to many

Riese
i wore sambas in 2004 too

Kayla
Motti how often are you thinking of interior decor/design when watching a movie
also wow I guess I’m hight because I just got so confused between the names Motti and Mattie and was like did I accidentally call Motti Mark Ruffalo’s character’s name
HIGH***

Motti
hmm good Q i think just when it’s prominent in frame? like that horrendous sconce was in frame for a bit so i noticed

underwear drawer

Riese
an underwear drawer where it’s all laid out like you’re at victorias secret is wild

Kayla
I love that she does her makeup how a 13 year old in the 1980s would do her makeup

Motti
this song [“I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)”] was my sorority pledge class jump song which is just a song where if it’s played at the house or bar you gather with your pledge class and jump in a circle

Riese
gretchen asked me if i’d always associate that song with the roof (our friends roof where we used to party)
and i was like actually that song has been iconic in so many different ways throughout my life
anyhow she didn’t like that answer
or when i said “i’d probably think first of glee”

the ginger girl in 13 going on 30

Motti
i feels like this ginger girl grew up and transitioned

Kayla
i think you’re right

Motti
thank u
something about a girl with freckles
it’s either the most beautiful woman or a boy

Riese
also in 2004 i found a louis vuitton wallet under my bed in my sublet

Kayla
that sounds fake as do many details of your life from that era

Riese
😎

THE dress from 13 going on 30

Motti
i think my sister was this version of jen in the dress for halloween once
but can’t remember

Riese
that would be iconic

Kayla
yeah this look is the most enshrined in the culture

Motti
“can i have a lemonade, or actually a pina colada not virgin” is soooo how britt orders at the bar

Kayla
but i’m partial to her first look when she wakes up at 30!

Motti
the slip?
i think ur stuck on the slip

Kayla
but WITH the coat over it
but also judy greer’s dress here should be more discussed culturally

judy greer in 13 going on 30

Riese
wait why is the party bad

Kayla
because no one is dancing riese
and people are leaving to go to a different party

Motti
i wish we had a rival magazine to beef w

Riese
but also it’s not realistic that a magazine would book the same cover models repeatedly

Kayla
oh wow bloomingdales sponsored the party

Motti
andy serkis is human in like 2% of his films i’m just so glad one was this one

THE dance scene from 13 going on 30

Motti
it is a little annoying bc knowing how popular obsessed 13 year old her was, she wouldn’t have the balls to dance like this

Kayla
yeah you’re right it’s a little inconsistent character wise
oh but she’s DRUNK
for probably the first time

Motti
oh you’re so right

Kayla
riese had you seen this dance scene even though you hadn’t seen the movie

Riese
no!
i would remember because i hate it
i’m having too mcuh second hand embarrassment

Motti
okay the gays in ed hardy are joining!

Riese
does have some Wicked vibes th
tho

Motti
literally wicked vibes ur right

Riese
i cried during that scene in Wicked

Motti
me too

Riese
ok i like it now
i love a group dance scene

Kayla
me too, sometimes they make me cry inexplicably
not tonight

Motti
i told britt my dream proposal is flash mob
she did not like receiving that information

Riese
oh i hope you get to live your dream

crowd shot in 13 going on 30

Riese
the dress code for this party is really all over the map

Kayla
i was about to say…..it looks like everyone is at a different party

Motti
oh no reality setting in for mattie
this is not his life

Jenna with shopping bags

Kayla
oh no she probably doesn’t understand how credit cards work

Riese
yeah that was me walking out of Filene’s Basement knowing exactly how credit cards worked but not caring

Motti
ugh that statue i used to go to all the time as a kid

Kayla
what do we think HER salary is riese

Motti
90k?

Kayla
in 2004?

Kayla
yeah in 2004

Riese
is she EIC?

Kayla
no andy serkis is
i’m trying to remember what she is

Motti
frozen marg in a wine glass… not much tops that
i think they just said managing editor?

Kayla
wait is she literally me

Riese
HAHAHAHAHA

Riese
ok i think if she’s anything but EIC then it’s probably $80k
oh she’s managing editor?

Kayla
I think she’s like co-Fashion editor with Lucy

Motti
not the kid
the way i dress like him

young boy in 13 going on 30
motti coded

Kayla
Judy Greer’s delivery “do you want to go to jail I meant THAT guy” is burned in my brain forever
awards

Motti
they’re in soho now for sure
quite close to [for them] office
why would matt be there

Kayla
wait did anyone else want to turn 30 when they were 13

Motti
yes

Kayla
yeah i feel like i actually did too
which is kind of bananas like why skip 20s

Motti
this looks literally like wooster street

Wendy from 13 Going on 30

Motti
mattie’s gf is HOT where is she now
sorry fiancé

Kayla
we should do an nyc queer city guide in the next issue of the magazine but it’s just locations from 13 going on 30

Riese [returning from a research rabbithole]
i just looked at the media salaries in new york magazine’s 2005 salary issue and this is insane
the range
https://nymag.com/guides/salary/14497/
but it’s weird cuz it’s like yeah EICs are making 2 million but i think the editors below that are making wildly less
anna wintour;s assistant salary … she should be ashamed !!
all of these numbers are higher and lower than i expected

Kayla
the physical comedy continues

Riese
who is this man

Motti
hmm what are the consensual ethics here with the whole time jumping of it all

Kayla
wow the age gap discourse girlies would have a field day with this one

Motti
it’s like never been kissed
kind of lol

Riese
it tracks that grown up jenna would be into a corny striptease

Motti
i like himmmmm
i wish my catholic school uniform was cute like this
maybe if my catholic highschool made me wear a tie i’d have realized i was a boy sooner

pitch meeting in 13 Going on 30

Kayla
wait this is us brainstorming quiz ideas

Motti
fruit roll up finger !!! yessss
god chopstick buns
everything is just so good
milk with a straw

Jen with a fruit rollup finger

Riese
YES
REDESIGN POSE
CALL IT POSE INSTEAD OF POISE
yes!!!
no your design is too checkout lane magazine aimed at middle-class moms in the midwest
not that there’s anything wrong with that demo
but it’s clearly not their demo!

open up the FOB overhaul the BOB

Kayla
riese loves talking about FOB and BOB

diva in scarf

Motti
who is diva in the flight attendant neck scarf
need her story

Kayla
i want to spend a day in the life with everyone who works at Poise

Motti
the assistant scenes hurt my heart

Jenna doodling in 13 Going on 30

Kayla
what work is she doing right now with her lisa frank materials

Motti
hahahahahaha
the assistant was also in bride wars. hits
god jenna’s fit is SO GOOD

the guy jenna is having an affair with in 13 Going on 30

Riese
ew
wow she has terrible taste
in men

Kayla
really bad
that’s why i think she’s gay

Riese
there are so many people in this office

Motti
“art department” and it’s a 2ft cove of cubicles

jennifer lopez on a bus stop ad
the jenopticon

Kayla
jennifer lopez just like always looking over jennifer garner’s shoulder in this movie

you came out of the closet
yes begging you both to come out of the closet

Kayla
“you CAME OUT OF THE CLOSET”

Motti
building a tree house for someone you’re not sure likes you back is soooooo sapphic
so is not realizing your friend likes you

Kayla
they’re both giving bi4bi throughout this

jen on a train in 13 going on 30

Motti
is she on the metro north
hello is her hometown close to mine? i’ve never noticed this

Kayla
i think she’s on the path
wait is she in new jersey

Motti
oh it’s jersey
ok but similar hometown
yeah it’s the path hahahahaha

Kayla
i love regional trains

Riese
wow this soundtrack really hits all the spots

Motti
so many teen memories taking the metro north into the city for shit like at patrick’s day
which is coming up!
my sister came out to her classmates in HS in NYC on st patrick’s day (which was a famous skip day in our irish immigrant home town) bc her and her BFF got in a big fight at a bar bc her bestie was jealous of my sister and about her girl and my sister yelled “WELL IM IN LOVE WITH CASEY, SO!”

Kayla
wow motti that lore is sooooooo long island
or were you upstate

Motti
nottttt long island put some respect on rockland county!!!!!

Riese
that house looks fake
this basement is insane

the basement in 13 going on 30

Riese
it looks like where you’d find the child being held captive by the psycho trying to recreate some ancient fantasy in an episode of criminal minds

Kayla
wait I have not thoought baout how crazy this basement looks

Riese
it’s trying to be an upstairs room but just uglier!??!

13 going on 30 bedspread

Kayla
her parents really love a floral pattern

Motti
comforter matching the bed frame i can’t

Riese
drinking milk like an adult (me)

jenna drinking milk
riese coded

Motti
it’s wild when parents treat their adult kids like kids. my parents just would never

Kayla
yeah my parents aren’t that way either and it REALLY freaks me out when people are like that

Motti
i love the moms outlook
“i have a lot of mistakes but i don’t regret making them” yes queen!
missing christmas when you live in NYC and your parents are in jersey is some asshole shit

Jenna's mom in 13 Going on 30

Riese
i mean she kinda vaulted from freelancer (middle school student) to managing editor LITERALLY overnight which is sort of the dream

Kayla
me as hell
literally my career trajectory

Motti
can you believe this magazine is doing business before social media
i wonder what it was like

Riese
that’s the dream
magazines were the center of culture!
they were just everywhere so it was just about getting on the rack

Kayla
they never had to think about videos

jen handing mark a check in 13 going on 30

Kayla
receiving physical checks from autostraddle back in the day was so thrilling every time
i felt sooooo cool living in my little apartment in brooklyn, receiving checks for writing in the MAIL

Motti
god that’s so fun

liz phair's Why Can't I playing

Motti
the musiccccccx

Kayla
this is one of my karaoke songs

Motti
i forgot about this song FUCK

13 going on 30

Kayla
I don’t really understand the editorial vision behind her shoot

Riese
yeah it’s like a winter wonderland high school dance

Motti
her back looks great
people don’t do backless the way they used to

Riese
i dont think i ever did backless
i prefer to go backful

Motti
they do it a lot on the l word

Riese
oh this is cute, very ny mag

Kayla
I guess it’s like like “REGULAR people NOT celebrities”

Riese
right

Kayla
which I guess is also what we do a lot of the time

Riese
yes

Kayla
she is making poise autostraddle

eating razzles in 13 going on 30

Motti
i wonder if there’s fan fic
for this scene particularly

Kayla
oh i BET there is motti

Motti
i’d …… be interested

Kayla
I love ribbon as belt that’s so 2004

Motti
i tried hard to like razzles after this movie btw

Kayla
I DID TOO THEY ARE NOT GOOD

Motti
but i did not. too chalky

Riese
idk what razzles are
i’ve never seen them

Kayla
wow they don’t make romcoms like they used to

Riese
where are they
the paramount lot

Motti
is this dumbo or domino park
or neither

Kayla
i thought dumbo but bk barely exists in this movie so no way

Riese
ok but it’s kind of weird right bc also she’s 13

Motti
so that’s what i can’t stop thinking ab

Kayla
right it’s like the never been kissed ethical dilemma as well
a movie i also loved

Riese
oh yeah i saw that one in theaters

Kayla
wait the love interest in that is one of jennifer’s ex husbands

Motti
mattie is adidas brand loyal he’s on his fourth pair of adidas

sleepover scene in 13 going on 30

Kayla
UGH THIS SCENE IS ICONIC

Motti
this movie put me onto pat benatar

Riese
another iconic tune
they should put Pat benatar on the cover of Poise

Motti
the way me and my sisters would do this scene in our room

jenna collaging
kayla coded

Riese
is she collaging

Kayla
she’s so me for real

Motti
i hate when being the nice guy kinda makes you the bad guy

Riese
he’s the EIC??

Kayla
yes

Riese
of a women’s magazine

Kayla
well he’s a homosexual

judy greer in 13 going on 30
10/10 pitch no notes

Kayla
HER PITCH
IT WILL OD
IT WILL KILL
CAUSE OF DEATH: CHICNESS

Riese
now THIS is paper

Kayla
FASHION SUICIDE

Riese
brilliant

Kayla
i liked her pitch

Riese
we should start a column called FASHION SUICIDE
i loved it
i want to overdose on poise

Kayla
i’m always saying………CAUSE OF DEATH: CHICNESS

Riese
you are always saying that
when we do style thief: jughead
you are like “cause of death: chicness”

jenna pitching in 13 going on 30

Kayla
I literally cannot pitch something in a meeting ever without thinking of this scene

Riese
this is sort of an incoherent pitch

Kayla
yeah she’s not selling it super well

Riese
her idea is let’s focus on……. literally everybody

Motti
it’s giving she’s 13

Riese
what used to be good was J-Lo
luckily now we have social media so we can see real people being themselves everyday

Kayla
also is this a pitch for like 1 issue or the ENTIRE new direction of the magazine? the latter right????? this isn’t sustainable

Riese
yeah this is literally saying “instead of focusing on [x], let’s focus on [abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwyz]

Kayla
Riese which media parent company that existed in 2004 do you think Poise was owned by

Riese
meredith

Kayla
oh yeah that would track bc if not Glamour they’re kind of an InStyle vibe

Motti
this green striped judy greer collared top is everything
oh it’s a matching set
i’m high i hadn’t noticed

Judy in 13 going on 30

Kayla
Trish Sackett IS a really good magazine editor name
i think when i’m being a bitch in meetings you should tell me i’m giving Trish Sackett

Riese
i hate this trope

Motti
which in particular

Riese
when someone lies about someone else and that person immediately believes them and then takes action based on that misbelief

Kayla
I use to always try to do this ribbon thing with my hair and it never worked

jenna rink in 13 going on 30

Riese
i feel like straight girls can do ribbons but gay girls can’t
it’s just not our culture

Kayla
getting your tux the day before your wedding is sicko behavior even if you’re doing something small

Motti
they would not be sleeping in the city the day before the suburb wedding

Riese
in 2004 we had cell phones why don’t they have cell phones

Kayla
yeah they should have blackberries right

Motti
sometimes you don’t grow up to be who you thought you would
sometimes you jump to 30 and learn you’re a snake

Kayla
there was J LO AGAIN
liz phair rePRISE

Motti
the concept of whistling for a cab

Riese
how would a cab driver hear a whistle

Motti
is that jim gaffigan
omg is it?
omg it is

jim gaffigan in 13 going on 30

Kayla
it is!

Motti
do u think what she is doing is selfish

Riese
yes

Kayla
yes
but weren’t we all selfish
when we were 13

Riese
but also judy greer told a lie!

Motti
would u do what she is doing
i don’t think it was tho
i think she grew up and did some snake shit

Riese
yeah when i was 13 everyone was a snake

Riese
wait so does she never tell anyone what happened

Motti
like the time jump
i guess not hahaha

Kayla
I think she just sort of accepts that she woke up 30 without questioning the “magic” of it. And I think everyone else spends the whole movie thinking she has had like a mild psychotic break while not actually doing anything about it

Motti
i do think she’s not even acting THAT 13
very mature for her age
i wouldn’t have like gone to work

Riese
i would have
i would have been so excited to be managing editor at a magazine
i would’ve woken up BRIGHT and early and made a smoothie and gone right to work

Kayla
i would have if work was like “have 1 meeting, doodle in lisa frank notebooks, make collage, go to party”

Motti
literally ur dream job

Kayla
that’s how i always wanted work to be

Riese
i would’ve been a little nervous about the party
maybe tried to get out of it so i could go home and watch beverly hills 90210

Kayla
ok yeah so mattie says no to her here!
he’s like i’ve moved on!

Riese
well, that’s what happens when you are 13 going on 30
life has passed you by
like sand through an hourglass

biotch

Motti
BIOTCHHHH
biotch was sooooooo good

Kayla
BIOOOOTCH
we should bring back biotch

Motti
the best thing to call a sister or mean girl

Riese
that was ultimate

mark and jen in 13 going on 30

Riese
wow so they dated from the age of 13 onwards
and didn’t get married until they were 30!

Kayla
yeah you really can’t think of the time travel elements of this film too much
i am realizing

Riese
and now they are moving in to an ugly house

Motti
i love that it’s technically a sci fi film

Kayla
romantasy

Riese
what is she doing now
permalancing for good housekeeping

Motti
they move into the doll house

Riese
oh wow

[movie ends!]

Motti
riese what did u think

Riese
ok my final thoughts were
that it looks like if you have 100 employees your day is much more leisurely than our days
i really enjoyed the music and the fashion
mark ruffalo is a Q T

Kayla
do you think it was less or more realistic about magazine life than the television program The Bold Type

Riese
less
somehow

Kayla
and which character did you identify the most with

Riese 
jenna’s mom

Jenna's mom in 13 going on 30