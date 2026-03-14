Recently, I (Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya) rewatched the film 13 Going on 30, as I often do. This film has somehow become integral to my life’s story and work. And last month, I got to see it on the big screen for the first time since 2004, thanks to Orlando’s incredible independent movie theater. It was the first time I’d seen the film since Autostraddle launched a print magazine. So it was the first time I’d seen the movie about a girl waking up one day and suddenly realizing she was in charge of a print magazine since my coworker-friends and I had suddenly been thrown into the delightful and dizzying throes of creating a print magazine. So, I texted said coworker-friends Motti and Riese to wax poetic about the movie’s hyper-romanticized view of both the age 30 (which Motti is turning this year) and the magazine world. Riese, it turned out, had never seen the film. This was perplexing to me as Riese has seen many movies, especially of a certain era (90s and early aughts) and, like me, grew up with grand dreams of working at a print magazine. And with Motti on the precipice of his 30th birthday, I knew a group viewing had to be arranged.
And so, from our various corners of the country (Riese in LA, Motti in NYC, and myself in Orlando), we virtually gathered to get stoned and view 13 Going on 30 on a Wednesday evening after clocking out of our jobs here at For Them x Autostraddle. You can read the live conversation we had, below.
And BUY OUR MAGAZINE!!!!! WE WORK VERY HARD ON IT AND HAVE A MUCH SMALLER MUCH GAYER TEAM THAN THE ONE AT POISE MAGAZINE!!!!!
[we got off to a rocky start as Riese and I both got the time wrong for when we were supposed to begin the movie, but Motti quite literally sprinted home from his prior plans to accommodate our error. Motti, it should be noted, would never get the time wrong for something.]
Motti
i’m walking home from the train, hoping to make 8 pm dot but may be 8:05, if so, feel free to start and i’ll fast forward
Kayla
Is 8;05 ok Riese I’d love to be full group
Motti [at 7:58]
i’m here
Kayla
he RAN
Motti
i sprinted in sambas
i’m also a little tipsy which is perf
Kayla
sprinting in sambas would be a gorgeous essay title
[some chatter about making sure we were starting from the same freeze frame and pressing play at the same time. look, we’re all gays who have been in long distance relationships at some point; we know the drill when it comes to simultaneous streaming okay. as riese put it: “we’re women and one man in STEM”]
Motti
it’s so funny this intro music sounds so much like LCD soundsystem which is exactly what i was listening to at the bar i came from
Riese
your life is so different from my life
Kayla
the music in this is so good
I am indeed wearing my Super Yaki t-shirt that says jennifer garner & judy greer
Motti
jealous
Kayla
wherever they found this actress…….she looks so much like jennifer garner it’s wild
Riese
truly
Motti
teen jennifer garner SHOULD have been in Yellowjackets
Riese
i thought that guy was gonna be a lesbian until he turned around
Kayla
wait that reminds me: we have to establish IN CHAT that this is indeed Riese’s first time seeing this film
but not mine and motti’s because we’ve been living on the correct side of history
Riese
i don’t know why i didn’t see this film actually
Kayla
it came out in 2004 what were you up to then
Motti
i was 8 and def watched it when it first came out and several times after
Kayla
yeah i was 12 and i saw it in the theater with my sister and cousin and an adult but i can’t remember if it was my dad, my uncle, or my aunt. definitely not my mother. she only likes two movies: The Sound of Music and Mean Girls
Riese
i was moving to new york city and writing erotica and shopping at Intermix and blazing through jobs and dating a married 31-year-old
Kayla
maybe dating a married 31 year old was why you were too busy to see this film
Riese
his mom had a really nice apartment
he was getting a divorce
Motti
truly the casting is insane
Kayla
it isssss
Kayla
I bought a copycat version of that shirt from Hollister shortly after the movie! Not with the gems but off the shoulder shirt in that shade of blue
Motti
the way “i want to be 30” imprinted in my brain immediately…. and this year is my year
Riese
It’s giving
Riese
they did me dirty with that lipstick
Riese
omg this is so cute
Kayla
the jenna dream house really is one of the greatest gifts ever made
Motti
me and all my girl friends were hanging out and planned to go to the local park to see our guy friends in rec football practice. every single one of us stuffed our bras with socks. when we got there and were hanging out with the boys, the leader of our group said “emily’s stuffing her bra!” and everyone laughed at me
Riese
i’m sorry
Motti
i’m the only one to have grown up to have G cups…. bitches
Kayla
i just wore extremely padded bras. like basically water beds but bras
Motti
i had the VS bombshell
eventually
Kayla
did you ever stuff your bra with toilet paper riese as a teen and are you offended that i assume that you did
Riese
i didn’t even have enough boobs for a bra to stuff
Motti
😭😭
Riese
until i went on the pill when i was 16! and then i did but i wore only calvin klein
under the direction of my gay boyfriend
Motti
casting for judy also INSANE
Riese
fabuloso
Motti
kayla you’re right the soundtrack is so good. i don’t think i’ve known to appreciate it until this watch
Motti
if i knew i was a boy earlier i would have looked up to young matt
Riese
he’s a prince
Motti
he is, in a way, a young Gandolfini
Riese
is that boy holding a stalk of celery
Motti
bring back polka dots
he has a panini now?
Riese
i hate bullying
Kayla
that’s a really brave stance to take on bullying
Riese
thank you
Motti
10 mins in and matt deserves the world
Motti
did u guys ever actually play seven mins in heaven
Riese
i feel like i must have because i feel like it was discussed and depicted onscreen so much that it feels as if i somehow certainly did but like, did i, maybe not
Kayla
no but i was at parties where they did play it
Motti
why not u hahahah
Kayla
SCARY
i opted out of spin the bottle too
TOO SCARY
Motti
hahahahahaha
Riese
I JUST WENT NEXT DOOR TO GET MY CASIO
Motti
crazy how “my casio” has evolved from a literal keyboard to a watch
Riese
“I hate you I hate me I hate everybody I want to be 30” is such a vibe
Motti
in hindsight it was such a huge reaction to it being matt not chris…. like girl chill
Kayla
what is about to happen is some of the best physical comedy committed to film in the past 25 years
Motti
she doesn’t get opportunities like this for physical comedy!!!!
Kayla
AND SHE IS SO GOOD AT IT
Riese
have you guys seen Poor Things
Kayla
yes
Motti
yes loved it
similar physicality of not knowing a body you’re in
Kayla
I love the detail of the eye mask being the same pattern as the scarf that was tied around her eyes
dramaturgy is sooooo important
Motti
this apartment would go for 3million today btw
maybe more
Kayla
I WANT IT
Riese
more probably
Kayla
I want a lot of things in this film
also including this slip she’s wearing
Motti
v cute
yeah more than 3
Kayla
do we know if it’s UES or UWS
Motti
my guess is W but we shall see
Riese
gotta be W
Motti
there’s a scene where she’s outside and i think it’s across park
Riese
E!
Motti
how do u know
Riese
fiftrh ave
fifth ave, even
Motti
i wonder which street
Kayla
THE ICON JUDY GREER IS HERE
Motti
i have judy greer’s book btw about always being the supporting girl
if anyone wants to borrow
Kayla
I actually need to read that I love her
Motti
also they have a DRIVER? not a cab?
Kayla
listen one of the things you’re gonna learn from us today is that glossy magazines used to have INSANE budgets
so I believe the driver detail
Motti
what real magazine were they mapping to
Kayla
hmmmm I think Riese might be better at figuring this out
Riese let us know what you think after you’ve seen a bit more
Riese
yeah i;’ll figure it out
Kayla
Riese def knows early aughts magazine culture better than me
Motti
paper? did that exist then? i know nothing
Riese
paper existed then but this is not Paper
Kayla
yeah no Paper is too alt
Motti
FIRE ISLAND MENTION
Riese
oh there’s two magazines?
Poise and Sparkle?
Kayla
that’s their rival
Riese
OHHH
ok it looks very similar
Kayla
that’s the scandal
Motti
insane role for andy serkis btw
Riese
my guess is Glamour
Kayla
omg tg I was gonna say Glamour
Motti
is marisa tomei the cover?
Riese
but the design is really not very women’s mag
Motti
omg JLO
Riese
it’s a little cheap
that kind of lettering you would see on a less high-market magazine imo
Kayla
can we talk about how wild it is that JLo is so prominently featured in a JENNIFER GARNER PRODUCTION
Riese
that is choice
Motti
omggg wait TEAAAA
but this was pre? or what
Riese
that’s probably how they met
ben and jen
Kayla
Kristen and I looked up the timeline literally a month ago but I need to remind myself
okay she started dating him after this was filmed
they started dating a few months after it came out
Riese
which one
like did ben date j-lo first or jennifer garner first
Kayla
ben was with j-lo first
jennifer married various co-stars before dating ben
Motti
i’m heartbroken by how scared and anxious the assistant is
give her a raise
Riese
i feel like the assistant is making $35k
Motti
but it’s her dream
Kayla
no healthcare
Riese
i would like to register an official complaint that the cover design is so off for a magazine of this nature
Motti
WHICH VILLAGE IS SOOOO ME
Kayla
I think it’s implied she’s a lesbian later on but I may be wrong
Motti
i believe it
Motti
if she stumbled into cubby hole she’d get eaten up
in this polka dot blazer coat
Kayla
OMG did Cubby exist in 2002 I can’t remember
I think it did right
Riese
yes
no
it didn’t
exist i don’t think
Motti
1994
Kayla
ok it existed
Riese
wow weird
how did i not know this place existed when i lived there
like i went to henriettas i went to rubyfruit i went to nation and all the other places
i literally lived on west 12th street for a summer
Kayla
I think a bartender on the bar crawl told me she’d been there for 25 years
Motti
barking like a dog for mark ruffalo which i know i am alone here but let me express my bisexuality
CBGB shirt
CBGB shirt, dark denim over, green cargos. i love him.
Kayla
oh no i am fully attracted to mark ruffalo as a lesbian
especially here but kinda always
Motti
k hole mentioned that goes on the gay list
Riese
i love mark ruffalo
Kayla
also a king with good politics !
Motti
literally
his younger casting does not map tho
sorry to say
Kayla
yeah I agree but that young actor embodies the ENERGY of the character
Motti
I WANT A FLUFFY PILLOW
Kayla
can you imagine if this happened to you. if your best friend from age 13 showed up thinking no time had passed
Riese
that would be so funny
she did turn out to be gay at least
but like we haven’t really talked in 25 years
Kayla
whoa I am just remembering my best friend from 13 was in my DREAM LAST NIGHT HAHAHAHA i must have already been thinking about this movie
Riese
my best friend from 13 is IN MY DREAMS ALL THE TIME
she’s one of my top cast members
Motti
i think about mine all the time
Motti
also she hardly worked? she went to half a meeting and left hahahaha
Kayla
they really do make magazine life look sooooooo fun
Riese
and so chill!
she’s going to a party
Motti
a limo
to the palace
i went to The Palace in bushwick recently but it’s a very very different one
Riese
how does she not realize that she is in a different body
and everybody else is also 30
Motti
i’d be like what are these sconces
Riese
i want his pants
Motti
same
Riese
i wore sambas in 2004 too
Kayla
Motti how often are you thinking of interior decor/design when watching a movie
also wow I guess I’m hight because I just got so confused between the names Motti and Mattie and was like did I accidentally call Motti Mark Ruffalo’s character’s name
HIGH***
Motti
hmm good Q i think just when it’s prominent in frame? like that horrendous sconce was in frame for a bit so i noticed
Riese
an underwear drawer where it’s all laid out like you’re at victorias secret is wild
Kayla
I love that she does her makeup how a 13 year old in the 1980s would do her makeup
Motti
this song [“I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)”] was my sorority pledge class jump song which is just a song where if it’s played at the house or bar you gather with your pledge class and jump in a circle
Riese
gretchen asked me if i’d always associate that song with the roof (our friends roof where we used to party)
and i was like actually that song has been iconic in so many different ways throughout my life
anyhow she didn’t like that answer
or when i said “i’d probably think first of glee”
Motti
i feels like this ginger girl grew up and transitioned
Kayla
i think you’re right
Motti
thank u
something about a girl with freckles
it’s either the most beautiful woman or a boy
Riese
also in 2004 i found a louis vuitton wallet under my bed in my sublet
Kayla
that sounds fake as do many details of your life from that era
Riese
😎
Motti
i think my sister was this version of jen in the dress for halloween once
but can’t remember
Riese
that would be iconic
Kayla
yeah this look is the most enshrined in the culture
Motti
“can i have a lemonade, or actually a pina colada not virgin” is soooo how britt orders at the bar
Kayla
but i’m partial to her first look when she wakes up at 30!
Motti
the slip?
i think ur stuck on the slip
Kayla
but WITH the coat over it
but also judy greer’s dress here should be more discussed culturally
Riese
wait why is the party bad
Kayla
because no one is dancing riese
and people are leaving to go to a different party
Motti
i wish we had a rival magazine to beef w
Riese
but also it’s not realistic that a magazine would book the same cover models repeatedly
Kayla
oh wow bloomingdales sponsored the party
Motti
andy serkis is human in like 2% of his films i’m just so glad one was this one
Motti
it is a little annoying bc knowing how popular obsessed 13 year old her was, she wouldn’t have the balls to dance like this
Kayla
yeah you’re right it’s a little inconsistent character wise
oh but she’s DRUNK
for probably the first time
Motti
oh you’re so right
Kayla
riese had you seen this dance scene even though you hadn’t seen the movie
Riese
no!
i would remember because i hate it
i’m having too mcuh second hand embarrassment
Motti
okay the gays in ed hardy are joining!
Riese
does have some Wicked vibes th
tho
Motti
literally wicked vibes ur right
Riese
i cried during that scene in Wicked
Motti
me too
Riese
ok i like it now
i love a group dance scene
Kayla
me too, sometimes they make me cry inexplicably
not tonight
Motti
i told britt my dream proposal is flash mob
she did not like receiving that information
Riese
oh i hope you get to live your dream
Riese
the dress code for this party is really all over the map
Kayla
i was about to say…..it looks like everyone is at a different party
Motti
oh no reality setting in for mattie
this is not his life
Kayla
oh no she probably doesn’t understand how credit cards work
Riese
yeah that was me walking out of Filene’s Basement knowing exactly how credit cards worked but not caring
Motti
ugh that statue i used to go to all the time as a kid
Kayla
what do we think HER salary is riese
Motti
90k?
Kayla
in 2004?
Kayla
yeah in 2004
Riese
is she EIC?
Kayla
no andy serkis is
i’m trying to remember what she is
Motti
frozen marg in a wine glass… not much tops that
i think they just said managing editor?
Kayla
wait is she literally me
Riese
HAHAHAHAHA
Riese
ok i think if she’s anything but EIC then it’s probably $80k
oh she’s managing editor?
Kayla
I think she’s like co-Fashion editor with Lucy
Motti
not the kid
the way i dress like him
Kayla
Judy Greer’s delivery “do you want to go to jail I meant THAT guy” is burned in my brain forever
awards
Motti
they’re in soho now for sure
quite close to [for them] office
why would matt be there
Kayla
wait did anyone else want to turn 30 when they were 13
Motti
yes
Kayla
yeah i feel like i actually did too
which is kind of bananas like why skip 20s
Motti
this looks literally like wooster street
Motti
mattie’s gf is HOT where is she now
sorry fiancé
Kayla
we should do an nyc queer city guide in the next issue of the magazine but it’s just locations from 13 going on 30
Riese [returning from a research rabbithole]
i just looked at the media salaries in new york magazine’s 2005 salary issue and this is insane
the range
https://nymag.com/guides/salary/14497/
but it’s weird cuz it’s like yeah EICs are making 2 million but i think the editors below that are making wildly less
anna wintour;s assistant salary … she should be ashamed !!
all of these numbers are higher and lower than i expected
Kayla
the physical comedy continues
Riese
who is this man
Motti
hmm what are the consensual ethics here with the whole time jumping of it all
Kayla
wow the age gap discourse girlies would have a field day with this one
Motti
it’s like never been kissed
kind of lol
Riese
it tracks that grown up jenna would be into a corny striptease
Motti
i like himmmmm
i wish my catholic school uniform was cute like this
maybe if my catholic highschool made me wear a tie i’d have realized i was a boy sooner
Kayla
wait this is us brainstorming quiz ideas
Motti
fruit roll up finger !!! yessss
god chopstick buns
everything is just so good
milk with a straw
Riese
YES
REDESIGN POSE
CALL IT POSE INSTEAD OF POISE
yes!!!
no your design is too checkout lane magazine aimed at middle-class moms in the midwest
not that there’s anything wrong with that demo
but it’s clearly not their demo!
Kayla
riese loves talking about FOB and BOB
Motti
who is diva in the flight attendant neck scarf
need her story
Kayla
i want to spend a day in the life with everyone who works at Poise
Motti
the assistant scenes hurt my heart
Kayla
what work is she doing right now with her lisa frank materials
Motti
hahahahahaha
the assistant was also in bride wars. hits
god jenna’s fit is SO GOOD
Riese
ew
wow she has terrible taste
in men
Kayla
really bad
that’s why i think she’s gay
Riese
there are so many people in this office
Motti
“art department” and it’s a 2ft cove of cubicles
Kayla
jennifer lopez just like always looking over jennifer garner’s shoulder in this movie
Kayla
“you CAME OUT OF THE CLOSET”
Motti
building a tree house for someone you’re not sure likes you back is soooooo sapphic
so is not realizing your friend likes you
Kayla
they’re both giving bi4bi throughout this
Motti
is she on the metro north
hello is her hometown close to mine? i’ve never noticed this
Kayla
i think she’s on the path
wait is she in new jersey
Motti
oh it’s jersey
ok but similar hometown
yeah it’s the path hahahahaha
Kayla
i love regional trains
Riese
wow this soundtrack really hits all the spots
Motti
so many teen memories taking the metro north into the city for shit like at patrick’s day
which is coming up!
my sister came out to her classmates in HS in NYC on st patrick’s day (which was a famous skip day in our irish immigrant home town) bc her and her BFF got in a big fight at a bar bc her bestie was jealous of my sister and about her girl and my sister yelled “WELL IM IN LOVE WITH CASEY, SO!”
Kayla
wow motti that lore is sooooooo long island
or were you upstate
Motti
nottttt long island put some respect on rockland county!!!!!
Riese
that house looks fake
this basement is insane
Riese
it looks like where you’d find the child being held captive by the psycho trying to recreate some ancient fantasy in an episode of criminal minds
Kayla
wait I have not thoought baout how crazy this basement looks
Riese
it’s trying to be an upstairs room but just uglier!??!
Kayla
her parents really love a floral pattern
Motti
comforter matching the bed frame i can’t
Riese
drinking milk like an adult (me)
Motti
it’s wild when parents treat their adult kids like kids. my parents just would never
Kayla
yeah my parents aren’t that way either and it REALLY freaks me out when people are like that
Motti
i love the moms outlook
“i have a lot of mistakes but i don’t regret making them” yes queen!
missing christmas when you live in NYC and your parents are in jersey is some asshole shit
Riese
i mean she kinda vaulted from freelancer (middle school student) to managing editor LITERALLY overnight which is sort of the dream
Kayla
me as hell
literally my career trajectory
Motti
can you believe this magazine is doing business before social media
i wonder what it was like
Riese
that’s the dream
magazines were the center of culture!
they were just everywhere so it was just about getting on the rack
Kayla
they never had to think about videos
Kayla
receiving physical checks from autostraddle back in the day was so thrilling every time
i felt sooooo cool living in my little apartment in brooklyn, receiving checks for writing in the MAIL
Motti
god that’s so fun
Motti
the musiccccccx
Kayla
this is one of my karaoke songs
Motti
i forgot about this song FUCK
Kayla
I don’t really understand the editorial vision behind her shoot
Riese
yeah it’s like a winter wonderland high school dance
Motti
her back looks great
people don’t do backless the way they used to
Riese
i dont think i ever did backless
i prefer to go backful
Motti
they do it a lot on the l word
Riese
oh this is cute, very ny mag
Kayla
I guess it’s like like “REGULAR people NOT celebrities”
Riese
right
Kayla
which I guess is also what we do a lot of the time
Riese
yes
Kayla
she is making poise autostraddle
Motti
i wonder if there’s fan fic
for this scene particularly
Kayla
oh i BET there is motti
Motti
i’d …… be interested
Kayla
I love ribbon as belt that’s so 2004
Motti
i tried hard to like razzles after this movie btw
Kayla
I DID TOO THEY ARE NOT GOOD
Motti
but i did not. too chalky
Riese
idk what razzles are
i’ve never seen them
Kayla
wow they don’t make romcoms like they used to
Riese
where are they
the paramount lot
Motti
is this dumbo or domino park
or neither
Kayla
i thought dumbo but bk barely exists in this movie so no way
Riese
ok but it’s kind of weird right bc also she’s 13
Motti
so that’s what i can’t stop thinking ab
Kayla
right it’s like the never been kissed ethical dilemma as well
a movie i also loved
Riese
oh yeah i saw that one in theaters
Kayla
wait the love interest in that is one of jennifer’s ex husbands
Motti
mattie is adidas brand loyal he’s on his fourth pair of adidas
Kayla
UGH THIS SCENE IS ICONIC
Motti
this movie put me onto pat benatar
Riese
another iconic tune
they should put Pat benatar on the cover of Poise
Motti
the way me and my sisters would do this scene in our room
Riese
is she collaging
Kayla
she’s so me for real
Motti
i hate when being the nice guy kinda makes you the bad guy
Riese
he’s the EIC??
Kayla
yes
Riese
of a women’s magazine
Kayla
well he’s a homosexual
Kayla
HER PITCH
IT WILL OD
IT WILL KILL
CAUSE OF DEATH: CHICNESS
Riese
now THIS is paper
Kayla
FASHION SUICIDE
Riese
brilliant
Kayla
i liked her pitch
Riese
we should start a column called FASHION SUICIDE
i loved it
i want to overdose on poise
Kayla
i’m always saying………CAUSE OF DEATH: CHICNESS
Riese
you are always saying that
when we do style thief: jughead
you are like “cause of death: chicness”
Kayla
I literally cannot pitch something in a meeting ever without thinking of this scene
Riese
this is sort of an incoherent pitch
Kayla
yeah she’s not selling it super well
Riese
her idea is let’s focus on……. literally everybody
Motti
it’s giving she’s 13
Riese
what used to be good was J-Lo
luckily now we have social media so we can see real people being themselves everyday
Kayla
also is this a pitch for like 1 issue or the ENTIRE new direction of the magazine? the latter right????? this isn’t sustainable
Riese
yeah this is literally saying “instead of focusing on [x], let’s focus on [abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwyz]
Kayla
Riese which media parent company that existed in 2004 do you think Poise was owned by
Riese
meredith
Kayla
oh yeah that would track bc if not Glamour they’re kind of an InStyle vibe
Motti
this green striped judy greer collared top is everything
oh it’s a matching set
i’m high i hadn’t noticed
Kayla
Trish Sackett IS a really good magazine editor name
i think when i’m being a bitch in meetings you should tell me i’m giving Trish Sackett
Riese
i hate this trope
Motti
which in particular
Riese
when someone lies about someone else and that person immediately believes them and then takes action based on that misbelief
Kayla
I use to always try to do this ribbon thing with my hair and it never worked
Riese
i feel like straight girls can do ribbons but gay girls can’t
it’s just not our culture
Kayla
getting your tux the day before your wedding is sicko behavior even if you’re doing something small
Motti
they would not be sleeping in the city the day before the suburb wedding
Riese
in 2004 we had cell phones why don’t they have cell phones
Kayla
yeah they should have blackberries right
Motti
sometimes you don’t grow up to be who you thought you would
sometimes you jump to 30 and learn you’re a snake
Kayla
there was J LO AGAIN
liz phair rePRISE
Motti
the concept of whistling for a cab
Riese
how would a cab driver hear a whistle
Motti
is that jim gaffigan
omg is it?
omg it is
Kayla
it is!
Motti
do u think what she is doing is selfish
Riese
yes
Kayla
yes
but weren’t we all selfish
when we were 13
Riese
but also judy greer told a lie!
Motti
would u do what she is doing
i don’t think it was tho
i think she grew up and did some snake shit
Riese
yeah when i was 13 everyone was a snake
Riese
wait so does she never tell anyone what happened
Motti
like the time jump
i guess not hahaha
Kayla
I think she just sort of accepts that she woke up 30 without questioning the “magic” of it. And I think everyone else spends the whole movie thinking she has had like a mild psychotic break while not actually doing anything about it
Motti
i do think she’s not even acting THAT 13
very mature for her age
i wouldn’t have like gone to work
Riese
i would have
i would have been so excited to be managing editor at a magazine
i would’ve woken up BRIGHT and early and made a smoothie and gone right to work
Kayla
i would have if work was like “have 1 meeting, doodle in lisa frank notebooks, make collage, go to party”
Motti
literally ur dream job
Kayla
that’s how i always wanted work to be
Riese
i would’ve been a little nervous about the party
maybe tried to get out of it so i could go home and watch beverly hills 90210
Kayla
ok yeah so mattie says no to her here!
he’s like i’ve moved on!
Riese
well, that’s what happens when you are 13 going on 30
life has passed you by
like sand through an hourglass
Motti
BIOTCHHHH
biotch was sooooooo good
Kayla
BIOOOOTCH
we should bring back biotch
Motti
the best thing to call a sister or mean girl
Riese
that was ultimate
Riese
wow so they dated from the age of 13 onwards
and didn’t get married until they were 30!
Kayla
yeah you really can’t think of the time travel elements of this film too much
i am realizing
Riese
and now they are moving in to an ugly house
Motti
i love that it’s technically a sci fi film
Kayla
romantasy
Riese
what is she doing now
permalancing for good housekeeping
Motti
they move into the doll house
Riese
oh wow
[movie ends!]
Motti
riese what did u think
Riese
ok my final thoughts were
that it looks like if you have 100 employees your day is much more leisurely than our days
i really enjoyed the music and the fashion
mark ruffalo is a Q T
Kayla
do you think it was less or more realistic about magazine life than the television program The Bold Type
Riese
less
somehow
Kayla
and which character did you identify the most with
Riese
jenna’s mom
Comments
bravo, incredible, this is CINEMA
five stars