Recently, I (Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya) rewatched the film 13 Going on 30, as I often do. This film has somehow become integral to my life’s story and work. And last month, I got to see it on the big screen for the first time since 2004, thanks to Orlando’s incredible independent movie theater. It was the first time I’d seen the film since Autostraddle launched a print magazine. So it was the first time I’d seen the movie about a girl waking up one day and suddenly realizing she was in charge of a print magazine since my coworker-friends and I had suddenly been thrown into the delightful and dizzying throes of creating a print magazine. So, I texted said coworker-friends Motti and Riese to wax poetic about the movie’s hyper-romanticized view of both the age 30 (which Motti is turning this year) and the magazine world. Riese, it turned out, had never seen the film. This was perplexing to me as Riese has seen many movies, especially of a certain era (90s and early aughts) and, like me, grew up with grand dreams of working at a print magazine. And with Motti on the precipice of his 30th birthday, I knew a group viewing had to be arranged.

And so, from our various corners of the country (Riese in LA, Motti in NYC, and myself in Orlando), we virtually gathered to get stoned and view 13 Going on 30 on a Wednesday evening after clocking out of our jobs here at For Them x Autostraddle. You can read the live conversation we had, below.

And BUY OUR MAGAZINE!!!!! WE WORK VERY HARD ON IT AND HAVE A MUCH SMALLER MUCH GAYER TEAM THAN THE ONE AT POISE MAGAZINE!!!!!

[we got off to a rocky start as Riese and I both got the time wrong for when we were supposed to begin the movie, but Motti quite literally sprinted home from his prior plans to accommodate our error. Motti, it should be noted, would never get the time wrong for something.]

Motti

i’m walking home from the train, hoping to make 8 pm dot but may be 8:05, if so, feel free to start and i’ll fast forward

Kayla

Is 8;05 ok Riese I’d love to be full group

Motti [at 7:58]

i’m here

Kayla

he RAN

Motti

i sprinted in sambas

i’m also a little tipsy which is perf

Kayla

sprinting in sambas would be a gorgeous essay title

[some chatter about making sure we were starting from the same freeze frame and pressing play at the same time. look, we’re all gays who have been in long distance relationships at some point; we know the drill when it comes to simultaneous streaming okay. as riese put it: “we’re women and one man in STEM”]

Motti

it’s so funny this intro music sounds so much like LCD soundsystem which is exactly what i was listening to at the bar i came from

Riese

your life is so different from my life

Kayla

the music in this is so good

I am indeed wearing my Super Yaki t-shirt that says jennifer garner & judy greer

Motti

jealous

Kayla

wherever they found this actress…….she looks so much like jennifer garner it’s wild

Riese

truly

Motti

teen jennifer garner SHOULD have been in Yellowjackets

Riese

i thought that guy was gonna be a lesbian until he turned around

Kayla

wait that reminds me: we have to establish IN CHAT that this is indeed Riese’s first time seeing this film

but not mine and motti’s because we’ve been living on the correct side of history

Riese

i don’t know why i didn’t see this film actually

Kayla

it came out in 2004 what were you up to then

Motti

i was 8 and def watched it when it first came out and several times after

Kayla

yeah i was 12 and i saw it in the theater with my sister and cousin and an adult but i can’t remember if it was my dad, my uncle, or my aunt. definitely not my mother. she only likes two movies: The Sound of Music and Mean Girls

Riese

i was moving to new york city and writing erotica and shopping at Intermix and blazing through jobs and dating a married 31-year-old

Kayla

maybe dating a married 31 year old was why you were too busy to see this film

Riese

his mom had a really nice apartment

he was getting a divorce

Motti

truly the casting is insane

Kayla

it isssss

Kayla

I bought a copycat version of that shirt from Hollister shortly after the movie! Not with the gems but off the shoulder shirt in that shade of blue

Motti

the way “i want to be 30” imprinted in my brain immediately…. and this year is my year

Riese

It’s giving

Riese

they did me dirty with that lipstick

Riese

omg this is so cute

Kayla

the jenna dream house really is one of the greatest gifts ever made

Motti

me and all my girl friends were hanging out and planned to go to the local park to see our guy friends in rec football practice. every single one of us stuffed our bras with socks. when we got there and were hanging out with the boys, the leader of our group said “emily’s stuffing her bra!” and everyone laughed at me

Riese

i’m sorry

Motti

i’m the only one to have grown up to have G cups…. bitches

Kayla

i just wore extremely padded bras. like basically water beds but bras

Motti

i had the VS bombshell

eventually

Kayla

did you ever stuff your bra with toilet paper riese as a teen and are you offended that i assume that you did

Riese

i didn’t even have enough boobs for a bra to stuff

Motti

😭😭

Riese

until i went on the pill when i was 16! and then i did but i wore only calvin klein

under the direction of my gay boyfriend

Motti

casting for judy also INSANE

Riese

fabuloso

Motti

kayla you’re right the soundtrack is so good. i don’t think i’ve known to appreciate it until this watch

Motti

if i knew i was a boy earlier i would have looked up to young matt

Riese

he’s a prince

Motti

he is, in a way, a young Gandolfini

Riese

is that boy holding a stalk of celery

Motti

bring back polka dots

he has a panini now?

Riese

i hate bullying

Kayla

that’s a really brave stance to take on bullying

Riese

thank you

Motti

10 mins in and matt deserves the world

Motti

did u guys ever actually play seven mins in heaven

Riese

i feel like i must have because i feel like it was discussed and depicted onscreen so much that it feels as if i somehow certainly did but like, did i, maybe not

Kayla

no but i was at parties where they did play it

Motti

why not u hahahah

Kayla

SCARY

i opted out of spin the bottle too

TOO SCARY

Motti

hahahahahaha

Riese

I JUST WENT NEXT DOOR TO GET MY CASIO

Motti

crazy how “my casio” has evolved from a literal keyboard to a watch

Riese

“I hate you I hate me I hate everybody I want to be 30” is such a vibe

Motti

in hindsight it was such a huge reaction to it being matt not chris…. like girl chill

Kayla

what is about to happen is some of the best physical comedy committed to film in the past 25 years

Motti

she doesn’t get opportunities like this for physical comedy!!!!

Kayla

AND SHE IS SO GOOD AT IT

Riese

have you guys seen Poor Things

Kayla

yes

Motti

yes loved it

similar physicality of not knowing a body you’re in

Kayla

I love the detail of the eye mask being the same pattern as the scarf that was tied around her eyes

dramaturgy is sooooo important

Motti

this apartment would go for 3million today btw

maybe more

Kayla

I WANT IT

Riese

more probably

Kayla

I want a lot of things in this film

also including this slip she’s wearing

Motti

v cute

yeah more than 3

Kayla

do we know if it’s UES or UWS

Motti

my guess is W but we shall see

Riese

gotta be W

Motti

there’s a scene where she’s outside and i think it’s across park

Riese

E!

Motti

how do u know

Riese

fiftrh ave

fifth ave, even

Motti

i wonder which street

Kayla

THE ICON JUDY GREER IS HERE

Motti

i have judy greer’s book btw about always being the supporting girl

if anyone wants to borrow

Kayla

I actually need to read that I love her

Motti

also they have a DRIVER? not a cab?

Kayla

listen one of the things you’re gonna learn from us today is that glossy magazines used to have INSANE budgets

so I believe the driver detail

Motti

what real magazine were they mapping to

Kayla

hmmmm I think Riese might be better at figuring this out

Riese let us know what you think after you’ve seen a bit more

Riese

yeah i;’ll figure it out

Kayla

Riese def knows early aughts magazine culture better than me

Motti

paper? did that exist then? i know nothing

Riese

paper existed then but this is not Paper

Kayla

yeah no Paper is too alt

Motti

FIRE ISLAND MENTION

Riese

oh there’s two magazines?

Poise and Sparkle?

Kayla

that’s their rival

Riese

OHHH

ok it looks very similar

Kayla

that’s the scandal

Motti

insane role for andy serkis btw

Riese

my guess is Glamour

Kayla

omg tg I was gonna say Glamour

Motti

is marisa tomei the cover?

Riese

but the design is really not very women’s mag

Motti

omg JLO

Riese

it’s a little cheap

that kind of lettering you would see on a less high-market magazine imo

Kayla

can we talk about how wild it is that JLo is so prominently featured in a JENNIFER GARNER PRODUCTION

Riese

that is choice

Motti

omggg wait TEAAAA

but this was pre? or what

Riese

that’s probably how they met

ben and jen

Kayla

Kristen and I looked up the timeline literally a month ago but I need to remind myself

okay she started dating him after this was filmed

they started dating a few months after it came out

Riese

which one

like did ben date j-lo first or jennifer garner first

Kayla

ben was with j-lo first

jennifer married various co-stars before dating ben

Motti

i’m heartbroken by how scared and anxious the assistant is

give her a raise

Riese

i feel like the assistant is making $35k

Motti

but it’s her dream

Kayla

no healthcare

Riese

i would like to register an official complaint that the cover design is so off for a magazine of this nature

Motti

WHICH VILLAGE IS SOOOO ME

Kayla

I think it’s implied she’s a lesbian later on but I may be wrong

Motti

i believe it

Motti

if she stumbled into cubby hole she’d get eaten up

in this polka dot blazer coat

Kayla

OMG did Cubby exist in 2002 I can’t remember

I think it did right

Riese

yes

no

it didn’t

exist i don’t think

Motti

1994

Kayla

ok it existed

Riese

wow weird

how did i not know this place existed when i lived there

like i went to henriettas i went to rubyfruit i went to nation and all the other places

i literally lived on west 12th street for a summer

Kayla

I think a bartender on the bar crawl told me she’d been there for 25 years

Motti

barking like a dog for mark ruffalo which i know i am alone here but let me express my bisexuality

CBGB shirt

CBGB shirt, dark denim over, green cargos. i love him.

Kayla

oh no i am fully attracted to mark ruffalo as a lesbian

especially here but kinda always

Motti

k hole mentioned that goes on the gay list

Riese

i love mark ruffalo

Kayla

also a king with good politics !

Motti

literally

his younger casting does not map tho

sorry to say

Kayla

yeah I agree but that young actor embodies the ENERGY of the character

Motti

I WANT A FLUFFY PILLOW

Kayla

can you imagine if this happened to you. if your best friend from age 13 showed up thinking no time had passed

Riese

that would be so funny

she did turn out to be gay at least

but like we haven’t really talked in 25 years

Kayla

whoa I am just remembering my best friend from 13 was in my DREAM LAST NIGHT HAHAHAHA i must have already been thinking about this movie

Riese

my best friend from 13 is IN MY DREAMS ALL THE TIME

she’s one of my top cast members

Motti

i think about mine all the time

Motti

also she hardly worked? she went to half a meeting and left hahahaha

Kayla

they really do make magazine life look sooooooo fun

Riese

and so chill!

she’s going to a party

Motti

a limo

to the palace

i went to The Palace in bushwick recently but it’s a very very different one

Riese

how does she not realize that she is in a different body

and everybody else is also 30

Motti

i’d be like what are these sconces

Riese

i want his pants

Motti

same

Riese

i wore sambas in 2004 too

Kayla

Motti how often are you thinking of interior decor/design when watching a movie

also wow I guess I’m hight because I just got so confused between the names Motti and Mattie and was like did I accidentally call Motti Mark Ruffalo’s character’s name

HIGH***

Motti

hmm good Q i think just when it’s prominent in frame? like that horrendous sconce was in frame for a bit so i noticed

Riese

an underwear drawer where it’s all laid out like you’re at victorias secret is wild

Kayla

I love that she does her makeup how a 13 year old in the 1980s would do her makeup

Motti

this song [“I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)”] was my sorority pledge class jump song which is just a song where if it’s played at the house or bar you gather with your pledge class and jump in a circle

Riese

gretchen asked me if i’d always associate that song with the roof (our friends roof where we used to party)

and i was like actually that song has been iconic in so many different ways throughout my life

anyhow she didn’t like that answer

or when i said “i’d probably think first of glee”

Motti

i feels like this ginger girl grew up and transitioned

Kayla

i think you’re right

Motti

thank u

something about a girl with freckles

it’s either the most beautiful woman or a boy

Riese

also in 2004 i found a louis vuitton wallet under my bed in my sublet

Kayla

that sounds fake as do many details of your life from that era

Riese

😎

Motti

i think my sister was this version of jen in the dress for halloween once

but can’t remember

Riese

that would be iconic

Kayla

yeah this look is the most enshrined in the culture

Motti

“can i have a lemonade, or actually a pina colada not virgin” is soooo how britt orders at the bar

Kayla

but i’m partial to her first look when she wakes up at 30!

Motti

the slip?

i think ur stuck on the slip

Kayla

but WITH the coat over it

but also judy greer’s dress here should be more discussed culturally

Riese

wait why is the party bad

Kayla

because no one is dancing riese

and people are leaving to go to a different party

Motti

i wish we had a rival magazine to beef w

Riese

but also it’s not realistic that a magazine would book the same cover models repeatedly

Kayla

oh wow bloomingdales sponsored the party

Motti

andy serkis is human in like 2% of his films i’m just so glad one was this one

Motti

it is a little annoying bc knowing how popular obsessed 13 year old her was, she wouldn’t have the balls to dance like this

Kayla

yeah you’re right it’s a little inconsistent character wise

oh but she’s DRUNK

for probably the first time

Motti

oh you’re so right

Kayla

riese had you seen this dance scene even though you hadn’t seen the movie

Riese

no!

i would remember because i hate it

i’m having too mcuh second hand embarrassment

Motti

okay the gays in ed hardy are joining!

Riese

does have some Wicked vibes th

tho

Motti

literally wicked vibes ur right

Riese

i cried during that scene in Wicked

Motti

me too

Riese

ok i like it now

i love a group dance scene

Kayla

me too, sometimes they make me cry inexplicably

not tonight

Motti

i told britt my dream proposal is flash mob

she did not like receiving that information

Riese

oh i hope you get to live your dream

Riese

the dress code for this party is really all over the map

Kayla

i was about to say…..it looks like everyone is at a different party

Motti

oh no reality setting in for mattie

this is not his life

Kayla

oh no she probably doesn’t understand how credit cards work

Riese

yeah that was me walking out of Filene’s Basement knowing exactly how credit cards worked but not caring

Motti

ugh that statue i used to go to all the time as a kid

Kayla

what do we think HER salary is riese

Motti

90k?

Kayla

in 2004?

Kayla

yeah in 2004

Riese

is she EIC?

Kayla

no andy serkis is

i’m trying to remember what she is

Motti

frozen marg in a wine glass… not much tops that

i think they just said managing editor?

Kayla

wait is she literally me

Riese

HAHAHAHAHA

Riese

ok i think if she’s anything but EIC then it’s probably $80k

oh she’s managing editor?

Kayla

I think she’s like co-Fashion editor with Lucy

Motti

not the kid

the way i dress like him

Kayla

Judy Greer’s delivery “do you want to go to jail I meant THAT guy” is burned in my brain forever

awards

Motti

they’re in soho now for sure

quite close to [for them] office

why would matt be there

Kayla

wait did anyone else want to turn 30 when they were 13

Motti

yes

Kayla

yeah i feel like i actually did too

which is kind of bananas like why skip 20s

Motti

this looks literally like wooster street

Motti

mattie’s gf is HOT where is she now

sorry fiancé

Kayla

we should do an nyc queer city guide in the next issue of the magazine but it’s just locations from 13 going on 30

Riese [returning from a research rabbithole]

i just looked at the media salaries in new york magazine’s 2005 salary issue and this is insane

the range

https://nymag.com/guides/salary/14497/

but it’s weird cuz it’s like yeah EICs are making 2 million but i think the editors below that are making wildly less

anna wintour;s assistant salary … she should be ashamed !!

all of these numbers are higher and lower than i expected

Kayla

the physical comedy continues

Riese

who is this man

Motti

hmm what are the consensual ethics here with the whole time jumping of it all

Kayla

wow the age gap discourse girlies would have a field day with this one

Motti

it’s like never been kissed

kind of lol

Riese

it tracks that grown up jenna would be into a corny striptease

Motti

i like himmmmm

i wish my catholic school uniform was cute like this

maybe if my catholic highschool made me wear a tie i’d have realized i was a boy sooner

Kayla

wait this is us brainstorming quiz ideas

Motti

fruit roll up finger !!! yessss

god chopstick buns

everything is just so good

milk with a straw

Riese

YES

REDESIGN POSE

CALL IT POSE INSTEAD OF POISE

yes!!!

no your design is too checkout lane magazine aimed at middle-class moms in the midwest

not that there’s anything wrong with that demo

but it’s clearly not their demo!

Kayla

riese loves talking about FOB and BOB

Motti

who is diva in the flight attendant neck scarf

need her story

Kayla

i want to spend a day in the life with everyone who works at Poise

Motti

the assistant scenes hurt my heart

Kayla

what work is she doing right now with her lisa frank materials

Motti

hahahahahaha

the assistant was also in bride wars. hits

god jenna’s fit is SO GOOD

Riese

ew

wow she has terrible taste

in men

Kayla

really bad

that’s why i think she’s gay

Riese

there are so many people in this office

Motti

“art department” and it’s a 2ft cove of cubicles

Kayla

jennifer lopez just like always looking over jennifer garner’s shoulder in this movie



Kayla

“you CAME OUT OF THE CLOSET”

Motti

building a tree house for someone you’re not sure likes you back is soooooo sapphic

so is not realizing your friend likes you

Kayla

they’re both giving bi4bi throughout this

Motti

is she on the metro north

hello is her hometown close to mine? i’ve never noticed this

Kayla

i think she’s on the path

wait is she in new jersey

Motti

oh it’s jersey

ok but similar hometown

yeah it’s the path hahahahaha

Kayla

i love regional trains

Riese

wow this soundtrack really hits all the spots

Motti

so many teen memories taking the metro north into the city for shit like at patrick’s day

which is coming up!

my sister came out to her classmates in HS in NYC on st patrick’s day (which was a famous skip day in our irish immigrant home town) bc her and her BFF got in a big fight at a bar bc her bestie was jealous of my sister and about her girl and my sister yelled “WELL IM IN LOVE WITH CASEY, SO!”

Kayla

wow motti that lore is sooooooo long island

or were you upstate

Motti

nottttt long island put some respect on rockland county!!!!!

Riese

that house looks fake

this basement is insane

Riese

it looks like where you’d find the child being held captive by the psycho trying to recreate some ancient fantasy in an episode of criminal minds

Kayla

wait I have not thoought baout how crazy this basement looks

Riese

it’s trying to be an upstairs room but just uglier!??!

Kayla

her parents really love a floral pattern

Motti

comforter matching the bed frame i can’t

Riese

drinking milk like an adult (me)

Motti

it’s wild when parents treat their adult kids like kids. my parents just would never

Kayla

yeah my parents aren’t that way either and it REALLY freaks me out when people are like that

Motti

i love the moms outlook

“i have a lot of mistakes but i don’t regret making them” yes queen!

missing christmas when you live in NYC and your parents are in jersey is some asshole shit

Riese

i mean she kinda vaulted from freelancer (middle school student) to managing editor LITERALLY overnight which is sort of the dream

Kayla

me as hell

literally my career trajectory



Motti

can you believe this magazine is doing business before social media

i wonder what it was like

Riese

that’s the dream

magazines were the center of culture!

they were just everywhere so it was just about getting on the rack

Kayla

they never had to think about videos

Kayla

receiving physical checks from autostraddle back in the day was so thrilling every time

i felt sooooo cool living in my little apartment in brooklyn, receiving checks for writing in the MAIL



Motti

god that’s so fun

Motti

the musiccccccx

Kayla

this is one of my karaoke songs

Motti

i forgot about this song FUCK

Kayla

I don’t really understand the editorial vision behind her shoot

Riese

yeah it’s like a winter wonderland high school dance

Motti

her back looks great

people don’t do backless the way they used to

Riese

i dont think i ever did backless

i prefer to go backful

Motti

they do it a lot on the l word

Riese

oh this is cute, very ny mag

Kayla

I guess it’s like like “REGULAR people NOT celebrities”

Riese

right

Kayla

which I guess is also what we do a lot of the time

Riese

yes

Kayla

she is making poise autostraddle

Motti

i wonder if there’s fan fic

for this scene particularly

Kayla

oh i BET there is motti

Motti

i’d …… be interested

Kayla

I love ribbon as belt that’s so 2004

Motti

i tried hard to like razzles after this movie btw

Kayla

I DID TOO THEY ARE NOT GOOD

Motti

but i did not. too chalky

Riese

idk what razzles are

i’ve never seen them

Kayla

wow they don’t make romcoms like they used to

Riese

where are they

the paramount lot

Motti

is this dumbo or domino park

or neither

Kayla

i thought dumbo but bk barely exists in this movie so no way

Riese

ok but it’s kind of weird right bc also she’s 13

Motti

so that’s what i can’t stop thinking ab

Kayla

right it’s like the never been kissed ethical dilemma as well

a movie i also loved

Riese

oh yeah i saw that one in theaters

Kayla

wait the love interest in that is one of jennifer’s ex husbands

Motti

mattie is adidas brand loyal he’s on his fourth pair of adidas

Kayla

UGH THIS SCENE IS ICONIC

Motti

this movie put me onto pat benatar

Riese

another iconic tune

they should put Pat benatar on the cover of Poise

Motti

the way me and my sisters would do this scene in our room

Riese

is she collaging

Kayla

she’s so me for real

Motti

i hate when being the nice guy kinda makes you the bad guy

Riese

he’s the EIC??

Kayla

yes

Riese

of a women’s magazine

Kayla

well he’s a homosexual

Kayla

HER PITCH

IT WILL OD

IT WILL KILL

CAUSE OF DEATH: CHICNESS

Riese

now THIS is paper

Kayla

FASHION SUICIDE

Riese

brilliant

Kayla

i liked her pitch

Riese

we should start a column called FASHION SUICIDE

i loved it

i want to overdose on poise

Kayla

i’m always saying………CAUSE OF DEATH: CHICNESS

Riese

you are always saying that

when we do style thief: jughead

you are like “cause of death: chicness”

Kayla

I literally cannot pitch something in a meeting ever without thinking of this scene

Riese

this is sort of an incoherent pitch

Kayla

yeah she’s not selling it super well

Riese

her idea is let’s focus on……. literally everybody

Motti

it’s giving she’s 13

Riese

what used to be good was J-Lo

luckily now we have social media so we can see real people being themselves everyday

Kayla

also is this a pitch for like 1 issue or the ENTIRE new direction of the magazine? the latter right????? this isn’t sustainable

Riese

yeah this is literally saying “instead of focusing on [x], let’s focus on [abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwyz]

Kayla

Riese which media parent company that existed in 2004 do you think Poise was owned by

Riese

meredith

Kayla

oh yeah that would track bc if not Glamour they’re kind of an InStyle vibe

Motti

this green striped judy greer collared top is everything

oh it’s a matching set

i’m high i hadn’t noticed

Kayla

Trish Sackett IS a really good magazine editor name

i think when i’m being a bitch in meetings you should tell me i’m giving Trish Sackett

Riese

i hate this trope

Motti

which in particular

Riese

when someone lies about someone else and that person immediately believes them and then takes action based on that misbelief

Kayla

I use to always try to do this ribbon thing with my hair and it never worked

Riese

i feel like straight girls can do ribbons but gay girls can’t

it’s just not our culture

Kayla

getting your tux the day before your wedding is sicko behavior even if you’re doing something small

Motti

they would not be sleeping in the city the day before the suburb wedding

Riese

in 2004 we had cell phones why don’t they have cell phones

Kayla

yeah they should have blackberries right

Motti

sometimes you don’t grow up to be who you thought you would

sometimes you jump to 30 and learn you’re a snake

Kayla

there was J LO AGAIN

liz phair rePRISE

Motti

the concept of whistling for a cab

Riese

how would a cab driver hear a whistle

Motti

is that jim gaffigan

omg is it?

omg it is

Kayla

it is!

Motti

do u think what she is doing is selfish

Riese

yes

Kayla

yes

but weren’t we all selfish

when we were 13

Riese

but also judy greer told a lie!

Motti

would u do what she is doing

i don’t think it was tho

i think she grew up and did some snake shit

Riese

yeah when i was 13 everyone was a snake

Riese

wait so does she never tell anyone what happened



Motti

like the time jump

i guess not hahaha

Kayla

I think she just sort of accepts that she woke up 30 without questioning the “magic” of it. And I think everyone else spends the whole movie thinking she has had like a mild psychotic break while not actually doing anything about it

Motti

i do think she’s not even acting THAT 13

very mature for her age

i wouldn’t have like gone to work

Riese

i would have

i would have been so excited to be managing editor at a magazine

i would’ve woken up BRIGHT and early and made a smoothie and gone right to work

Kayla

i would have if work was like “have 1 meeting, doodle in lisa frank notebooks, make collage, go to party”

Motti

literally ur dream job

Kayla

that’s how i always wanted work to be

Riese

i would’ve been a little nervous about the party

maybe tried to get out of it so i could go home and watch beverly hills 90210

Kayla

ok yeah so mattie says no to her here!

he’s like i’ve moved on!

Riese

well, that’s what happens when you are 13 going on 30

life has passed you by

like sand through an hourglass

Motti

BIOTCHHHH

biotch was sooooooo good

Kayla

BIOOOOTCH

we should bring back biotch

Motti

the best thing to call a sister or mean girl

Riese

that was ultimate

Riese

wow so they dated from the age of 13 onwards

and didn’t get married until they were 30!

Kayla

yeah you really can’t think of the time travel elements of this film too much

i am realizing

Riese

and now they are moving in to an ugly house

Motti

i love that it’s technically a sci fi film

Kayla

romantasy

Riese

what is she doing now

permalancing for good housekeeping

Motti

they move into the doll house

Riese

oh wow

[movie ends!]

Motti

riese what did u think

Riese

ok my final thoughts were

that it looks like if you have 100 employees your day is much more leisurely than our days

i really enjoyed the music and the fashion

mark ruffalo is a Q T

Kayla

do you think it was less or more realistic about magazine life than the television program The Bold Type

Riese

less

somehow

Kayla

and which character did you identify the most with

Riese

jenna’s mom

Favorite