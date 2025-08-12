‘Together’ Isn’t Very Queer. But It’s Really Fun for Queer People

I’ve been a fan of Alison Brie and Dave Franco, both as a couple and as individuals, for quite some time now. I initially learned of Alison Brie from my first of many, many Community watches. Franco in Superbad was an instant crush for 11-year-old me — his cameo was short and sweet, but he looked just like all my soccer player crushes at the time.

Both have a fun balance of work in their filmographies, with shared credits ranging from The Lego Movie to The Little Hours. They’re longtime collaborators, but Together is their first time producing and starring in a film together. Franco made his feature directorial debut in 2020 with the Brie-starring horror film The Rental, which my girlfriend and I recently watched and enjoyed.

When I first saw trailers for Together, I was really excited to see them star in a horror film together for the first time, and I secretly hoped it would somehow magically be queer. They’ve certainly leaned into their popularity within the queer community during their press tour: Alison, who is bisexual, answered queer trivia on Gaydar with Anania, the couple presented an award at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards, and they appeared on Watch What Happens Live.

While it may not be a queer movie — not by most people’s standards, anyway — I think Together is still a really fun movie for queer people to see. At least it was for me, for all the gay people responding to my Instagram story about it, and for the Letterboxd users I’m clocking in the reviews.

I’ve compiled a list of 10 queer things about Together for anyone who may be on the fence about seeing it, in case it helps convince you one way or the other. And maybe queer people who have seen it can chime in on any queerness I missed — or tell me something I said was queer wasn’t (it was).

Spoilers for Together (2025) ahead.

TBoy Swag

Costume designer Maria Pattison really said “let’s dress Dave Franco the way every trans guy wishes he dressed” and, like, it worked. Between the curly mullet and the way his perfect little guy butt filled out his Dickies and Levis, I experienced gender envy the whole run time.

Girl Proposes To Boy

Ahh, yes! The classic genderbent reverse trope. Way to stick it to the patriarchy and queer marriage by proposing to your kind of a loser boyfriend in front of all your friends.

Moving To Upstate New York

I guess it’s never really said they’re in New York State, but they went from “big city” to “countryside” and Fulton is a real small town in Upstate New York, so. Either way, it’s very gay to trade your fancy all-window apartment for a secluded estate when you’re in love.

Mommy Issues AND Daddy Issues

Straight people can have both, too, but it’s just sooo much more likely that a queer person has trauma from both parents.

Usage of the Word “Partner”

One of the scariest parts of the film was listening to straight people call each other “partner.”

Scary Church

I wouldn’t go so far as to say the movie touches on religious trauma, because it really doesn’t. But there IS a church involved and it IS scary.

Panic Attacks

Anxiety is for everyone, but panic attacks are for the gays.

The Lesbian Urge To Merge

They gave U-Haul Lesbians a run for their damn money! We always say we want to live in our partners’ skin but don’t have the guts to actually fucking do it.

Tense Lunch With In-Laws

Who among us queers have not dreaded impending lunch plans with our partner’s parents? I feel like straight people have dinner with their in-laws. Why is it always lunch for us?

Non-binary Jumpscare

This absolute masterpiece of an ending to this film was the difference between me telling all my friends to go see it and not. I’m obsessed. Also, if you’re looking for the non-binary actor who appeared in the final scene, you won’t find them. They do not exist. I watched an interview with Brie and Franco, and that person is a literal combination of their two images. Brie’s body with certain facial features replaced with Franco’s.

In all seriousness, no, Together is not really a queer movie. But it is a fun watch for queer people because there’s enough innuendo and silly coincidence to insert your own queerness where you please. Plus, as we all know, horror is soooo gay.