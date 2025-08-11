I Have Good Gay News and Bad Gay News About Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’

I’ll start with the bad news so we can end on a good note. The bad news is, despite the shippers’ desires, Wednesday and Enid (or “Wenclair”) are just friends, and the creators seem keen on keeping them that way. That said, they are not opposed to the shipping, saying, “people can read into whatever they want, which is great,” while doubling down on “they’re very much friends.” Which, frankly, is better than how some showrunners have treated wlw shippers in the past so, I’ll take it. We’ll always have AO3.

The GOOD news is, actor Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, who plays Ritchie Santiago, now the Sheriff of Jericho in season two, is non-binary! I didn’t realize that in season one and am delighted to learn this fact. They say that, as opposed to Ritchie’s sheriff predecessor, their character Santiago doesn’t have negative feelings about the Outcasts, but instead can empathize with them as a Black woman who has experienced a similar type of othering. Of course, Lewis-Nyawo being non-binary also factors into their portrayal of the sheriff, saying, “Outcast is a facsimile for queer, trans, black, so many marginalized identities. I couldn’t separate that from the work.” They tease that the second half of the second season is sure to bring more mayhem, with Wednesday continuing to run into danger head first.

Also good news, Luyanda says they found the Wednesday set collaborative and welcoming, even when it comes to people using their correct pronouns, which unfortunately isn’t a given in any workplace.

I don’t know about you, but I’ll be keeping an eye out for Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo’s future projects, for example a “really gay” horror about late stage capitalism they’re working on.

Monday’s Child is Full of Links

+ Demi Lovato reunited with Camp Rock costar Joe Jonas to perform some nostalgic songs (Demi looks and sounds AMAZING, I think this performance healed something in me)

+ Goosebumps, whose first two seasons featured LGBTQ+ teens, was cancelled by Disney+

+ ICYMI, Lucy Dacus performed at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards

+ Honey, Don’t creator wanted a lesbian noir film with “a classic femme-butch attraction” between Margaret Qualley and Aubrey Plaza’s characters

+ The Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That is officially over…for better or for worse

+ Bisexual artist Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, who played Lily on Modern Family, talks about her pivot from acting to music

+ Sue Bird recreated the Coldplay “kiss cam” fiasco with Seattle Storm’s mascot, much to Megan Rapinoe’s surprise

+ I am admittedly not a reality show gay but I had no idea there was a British Real Housewives universe and that they have a bisexual autistic woman named Christine McGuinness so learn about her with me, won’t you?

+ Last but not least, in case you’re not as chronically online as I am, please enjoy this trend of women dressing in drag as Alexander Hamilton to lip sync Best of Wives and Best of Women