‘Modern Family’ Star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons Is Bisexual, Making Melancholy Indie Pop Music

Aubrey Frances Anderson-Emmons joined the cast of Modern Family in its third season, when she was only four years old, playing Lily Tucker-Pritchett, noted fictional gay couple Mitchell and Cam’s adopted daughter.

Yesterday, on a sunny Bloomsday in the middle of Pride Month, Aubrey came out as bisexual with a lip-sync to an oft-quoted Modern Family scene in which Gloria tells her, “You are Vietnamese,” and Lily protests “No I’m not, I’m gay, I’m gay!” (Because her parents are gay, get it?) Then Mitchell says “Honey, no, you’re not gay. You are just confused!”

“People keep joking abt me being gay when I literally am (I’m bi),” she wrote upon the video.

She also shared a clip from her new song (which will debut on the 25th) where she is slow-dancing with a girl in the video!

Aubrey played Lily on Modern Family, a television show about three adult couples who hate each other and the children they are bringing into the world, for 163 episodes, from 2011-2020. During that time she also turned up on Bill Nye Saves the World and Paradise Run, playing herself. In 2012, at the age of 4, she became the youngest actor to receive a Screen Actors Guild Award, as part of Modern Family‘s ensemble cast. She and her mother, Amy (a stand-up comic, actor and manager) , started a YouTube Channel, FoodMania Review, in 2015, where they posted fun videos about food for around five years.

Aside from appearing in a short film, Tailwinds, in 2024, it seems Audrey has mostly been focused on her music, recording under the name Frances Anderson, since the conclusion of Modern Family. On her instagram she is seen participating in important queer activities like playing a guitar, wearing a white dress by a tree and hanging out with farm animals at a barn with her friends!

In conclusion, as Aubrey herself wrote on her coming out instagram post, “happy pride month to all and to all a goodnight hehehe”!!