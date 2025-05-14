Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Features First Out Lesbian Cover Model

Lauren Chan Becomes the First Out Lesbian Solo on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Lauren Chan says her entire career is based around inclusion and representation, because she’s a plus-size, queer, Asian model. This career — which has won her Canadian fashion awards and a spot on Marie Claire’s 2023 Power List — has led her to be the first out lesbian (and she thinks possibly the first Chinese person) to have a solo cover in Sports Illustrated’s famous swimsuit issue.

As exciting as this is, to borrow a term Ziwe Fumudoh coined on the podcast Hysteria, it feels a little “sadgressive.” It’s undoubtedly something to be celebrated! I’m very happy for Lauren Chan and all the success she’s had in her career as someone with the odds stacked against her. It just feels a bit depressing that 2025 marks the first time it’s happened.

However, it’s undeniably important. As Chan herself says, her very existence and persistence at succeeding in her career contributes to “the continued dismantling of the beauty ideal — especially at a time where we are seeing a decrease in diversity on runways, in television.”

On top of being amazing representation for all of the communities she is part of, she also is an ambassador for the National Eating Disorder Association and on the advisory board for the Model Alliance. She came out as a lesbian in 2023, and is now engaged to film director Hayley Kosan, whose Instagram bio now hilariously reads, “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Husband of the Year 2025.”

Follow Me Down the Runway for More News

+ The Ironheart trailer is official here! Jury’s still out on the sexuality of Riri herself, but the show will feature non-binary actor Zoe Terakes from Wentworth and queer actor Regan Aliyah from XO, Kitty.

+ Reneé Rapp has been teasing us, toplessly, about upcoming new music

+ Ryan Murphy’s newest show All’s Fair will follow a team of female divorce attorneys and stars Niecy Nash-Betts, Sarah Paulson, Teyana Taylor, and more

+ Catch a (very) brief glimpse of queer actress Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl in the latest Superman trailer (and a longer glimpse at the goodest boy on any planet, Krypto)

+ Ayo Edebiri’s The Bear will be back on June 25

+ In a confusing turn of events, Out’s “Pride” cover has five Broadway stars on it…only one of whom is queer (the rest are all undoubtedly icons to the queer community and in my Broadway heart and soul, and they’re dedicated allies, and at least Lea Salonga has a trans kid, but c’mon it’s the PRIDE issue!)

+ That said, Lea Salonga IS very supportive of her trans son and we love to see it

+ Also supportive is Liev Schreiber, whose daughter with Naomi Watts is trans

+ Not satisfied with playing five roles on one episode of Poker Face, Cynthia Erivo will go on to play 23 roles in an adaptation of Dracula

+ Maya Hawke was cast as Wiress in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping