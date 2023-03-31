Ritual of Transness

I love a ritual, a tender process that requires care and forethought and my body to be an integral part of making comfort appear in the world around me. Rituals are a thing I, an addict, miss from a life I have left behind. The careful measuring and mixing and tasting and overdoing it. But a ritual is not evil or ill-willed in and of itself; rather, it is how we wield their power that determines a ritual’s value. This is why I love to wake up early, to walk the dog at the same time, and to start the coffee the same way, to carefully pour it into the right mugs. It is why I like to make the bed once my fiancé and I have both gotten out of it for the day.

These are all little movements I can make, like a dancer on an empty and unperceived stage, shuffling feet that generate minor movements of grand comfort. These are the joyful things we carry with us through otherwise hectic and difficult days, the little things we deserve that keep the fires in our hearts warm and raging.

Being trans affords me these same movements.

When I first came out, it was as if I was applying for a genius grant. I researched and stockpiled information, built a binder out of documents downloaded from the corners of the internet, scrounging up whatever information I could find. There was no local repository of healthcare information in the Yukon when I decided to tell my longtime doctor I was trans, and so I built an irrefutable case file that he could not ignore. What kind of testosterone blocker I could take, what kind of estrogen was right for me. One pill makes you taller, one pill makes you small.

I was terrified to tell my doctor I was trans, staring at my hands as I wrung them together with a loud and urgent awkwardness. If I could have pulled the skin clean from my bones, I would have. But I told him I was trans and he looked me dead in the eyes and said I believe you and then said I have literally no idea how to help you. And with that, I plunked the full weight of my heavy binder down in front of him and said I had him covered. In that moment, I became my own healthcare provider, an apprentice showing the master all she had learned with a charming and awkward confidence.

I took pills at first. And when I took them home, I bought myself a pill organizer, one that ran through all the days of the week separated into morning and night and carefully planned out a week of testosterone-blocking pills. I bought Gatorade for the first time since I ran a marathon years before that day, because I figured I would become dehydrated. I stockpiled Sour Patch Kids and a jar of garlic dill pickles in advance of my taste buds craving something sweet and sour and because I was told I would crave pickles. I never did, but I prepared all the same. Always have a pickle jar in the house; you never know when you will need it.

I was so excited to take this minor step, blocking my testosterone a little more with every pill swallowed. I set an alarm on my phone and made its ring “Call The Doctor” by Sleater-Kinney. Every little motion I made in my medication was planned and thoughtful. It was mine.

I made appointments for blood tests and was fastidious in my attendance and record keeping, insistent on making sure my pills were always refilled on time and picked up in short order. When you live in a small town and your mother has been sick your whole life, you don’t even need to say your name when you walk into the pharmacy — they just give you your pills and ask how your mom is holding up and tell you the cookies she made for them for the holidays were extra good this year.

When my doctor would look at my blood work, he stared at it like a magic eye poster, searching for the answer hidden deep in its riddles, and I would gently say “I think my testosterone is leveling off nicely” because I had studied exactly what to look for and when.

When I started estrogen, first on pills and then patches for a few years before I switched to injecting, it was all the more real. Every Sunday, I had to replace my patches. For the 20 minutes I spent removing and cleaning and reapplying, my phone was on silent. This moment was for me, minor movements unseen by most but important steps all the same. Others might see the slow and steady reveal of progress, but only I was there for the rest.

Moving to estrogen injections was the moment that taking HRT became intimate. My shot day is Sunday, always at noon. At noon on Sunday, I go into the bathroom and I put on something calming — often, I listen to a podcast like 99% Invisible because I find Roman Mars’ voice calming and I love the intersection of design and the physical and lived-in world and I’m 40 and it feels like the sort of podcast a 40-year-old woman likes on a Sunday at noon. I bring out a little vintage glass jar that holds all the necessary gear, lay out my needles and my vial of estrogen, sharps bin and a paper towel and an alcohol swab. I clean and prep and draw the liquid carefully, and my phone is on silent except for the podcast, and I stab myself in the butt cheek and plunge estrogen into my body once more.

Years after all this began, years beyond the careful research of pills, patches, and sterile needles, I made plans for surgery. We’ve talked about this. And again I researched and agonized and discussed and, with my new doctor, one who knew about trans healthcare, made plans for vaginoplasty and breast enlargement. Gender-affirming. There were a great many things I want for myself in this life, but those two were urgent and important and covered by the Ontario government as long as I got the procedure done in the one place in Canada that does it, and so we filled out paperwork and confirmed I was indeed trans and not just lying to get a free vagina, and we were off.

I was scared of the dilators.

This is the big thing everyone tells you: that you will have to dilate forever and it hurts. And it is one of those pain for pleasure trade-offs in this world, like getting a tattoo or watching The Bachelor. When I woke up from surgery, my body was all pain, and all I could muster was the strength to lie perfectly still and feel the travels of nerve endings coming alive on my newly terraformed body. It was painful, to be quite clear, but it felt good all the same.

When they took my dressing out for the first time, pulling what they affectionately call a lobster claw out of my vagina, I felt nothing but relief. We went carefully over the process of dilating, which for the first few months I would do 4 times a day. They walked me through the steps of cleaning and preparation and how to hold it in and wince through the pain and breathe and then remove the dilator, insert a bigger one and hold your eye just right so the tears don’t well up. This is all what they told me. They watched and helped as I carefully guided the first dilator in, and it was pain like I had never known as I felt the dilator move inside me for the first time. I felt alive in ways I never imagined.

Dilating became rote soon enough. Once I was at home again and mostly bedridden, I carefully rebuilt my calendar to include all the times I had to dilate, and when I could start my estrogen shots again. Every little block of calendar set aside for me to care about myself, my body, and to cherish the unique nature of living in a trans body in this world — and I have never regretted a single lost minute or hour. These are the moments that are just for me, that are the marks and scars of my endless desire to be who I always longed to be, and I never regret them either.

There’s a lot of talk lately about a lot of things, and because the advancing armies of the christian right are doing everything in their power to embolden those that would see trans people removed from society, they have found and latched onto these moments. These things that make a trans body unique in a world centered around cis people. Not every trans person takes pills or patches or injections; not every trans person needs surgical aftercare or binders heavy with medical information for helpful but clueless doctors. But some of us do, and we are lucky for it.

There is no universal truth or singular path for trans healthcare. Not everyone wants any part of it, not everyone wants the same thing, and fewer still share a common treatment plan. We are all different and unique, and the best we can do is help each other where and when we can. Building knowledge among ourselves that we can share with everyone who seeks it. Listening to the voice of community over organizations with acronyms that would love to make everything simple, keep everyone on one path so they only ever need to build the one gate to keep the lines in check.

Every so often, I see trans people downplay the reality of taking medication on a regular basis, the reality of dilating or keeping scars clean. Of celebrating all these marks. Because they want the medical part of being trans to be downplayed or brushed aside. And I always find myself wondering why. And what does this say about a society that sees medical need and self-care as something worth denying or downplaying?

We don’t need to capitulate to anyone but ourselves, but we owe ourselves honest knowledge all the same. And we owe ourselves the sharing of that knowledge.

We are blessed to be able to create these rituals around ourselves, these moments that center us and our bodies in this space that is otherwise not always ours. We can so easily be brushed aside or looked over. Those that would see us removed don’t actually care about our needs, so why pretend we have none? Why pretend they are unworthy of celebrating? Instead of debasing and capitulating to those who want us gone, be here for yourself. If you are a trans person seeking trans medical care, or surgical care, why not instead find all the ways you can set aside hours and days in your calendar for as far as it might reach and mark each one as yours and yours alone. These rituals are just for us after all, to cherish our trans bodies in a world that pushes us to turn them invisible. Mark your days, and take pride in every perfect scar.