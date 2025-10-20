Reneé Rapp Is Giving the Gays Everything They Want (Jennifer Beals)

Reneé Rapp’s Bite Me tour has been taking the internet by storm, whether it’s because people are losing their minds about her insane vocals (valid), roasting her outfits (less valid, but to each their own), or getting hype for the special guests that pop up at her shows. And this weekend was no exception.

Now, for the uninitiated, Reneé Rapp has a song on her new album called “At Least I’m Hot,” during which her real-life girlfriend Towa Bird has an exchange with her where she asks how Reneé is doing, Reneé says she’s been “doing real bad,” Towa says “Damn, but you look so fit,” and Reneé Rapp responds, “well I can guarantee that.” On tour, Reneé Rapp usually has a fan do Towa’s part, though occasionally she’s called upon her famous friends (including, sometimes, Towa herself.)

This weekend, however, Reneé Rapp blessed her fans that were born in and before “the 1990s” by calling on a true queer icon to do this part: Jennifer Beals. And it feels worth noting that, perhaps because she’s not British, she was putting her own spin on it, but Jennifer Beals said, “But you look so sexy” instead of fit. Whether it was the change in words or just the sheer fact that THE Bette Porter was smouldering at her, Reneé practically squealed her next line out, which is extremely relatable. Jennifer Beals then proceeded to flash dance to the song and looked like she was having a great time.

To top things off, these two icons of queer media also did a lip sync to the song for a behind-the-scenes, more HD TikTok video, and Jennifer Beals came to PLAY, being extremely flirty with the camera. She knows what she’s doing!!

Bite Into More Queer News

+ Queer actor Jenna Kanell (they/she) will lead the all-female cast of the upcoming horror movie The Hatchery

+ Charli XCX is once again dueting about liking girls with a queer pop star, last time it was Billie Eilish, this time it’s Lorde

+ The TV show Tracker has quietly released its last lesbian into the wild, so while the show started with two lesbians, it now has zero lesbians, the second one supposedly off trying to save her marriage with the first, who disappeared with a similar throwaway line two seasons ago

+ Trixie Mattel rejoins Jimmy Kimmel Live with her Drag Queen Storytime segment with the specific goal of roasting Eric Trump’s book

+ Krysten Ritter and Kiernan Shipka are starring as lovers being gay and doing crime in crime thriller Stone Cold Fox

+ Another week, another queer woman lost on Grey’s Anatomy — this time not to a tragic freak accident, but Amelia will be going on sabbatical until 2026

+ Is…is Drew Barrymore okay? Because she’s now smelling feet on her talk show… Also all three of the people in this clip might have COVID because there’s no way NONE of their feet smell right out of the shoe, at least like leather or something

+ Season 2 of the hilarious and dark TV show Obituary has dropped, and I just needed you to know that Máiréad Tyers’ character rocked up in the most bisexual outfit I’ve ever seen and said “I know I read as straight but I’m bisexual” and it made me giggle. (Also she keeps telling the main character she doesn’t know if she wants to fire or fuck her and you know my vote!!)

+ Sabrina Carpenter is donating some of her tour profits to the Transgender Law Center, other allies pay attention

+ Angelina Jolie showed off her back tattoos on the red carpet for her upcoming film Couture

+ And if you’re looking for something to watch this week, here are some lesser-known lesbian shows for you to check out