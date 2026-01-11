Charcuterie boards made by lesbians taste better. Cheese boards made by lesbians taste better. Pretty much any style of snack board made by lesbians taste better. We know our way around an artfully executed board of bites, okay?

Which Part of the Lesbian Charcuterie Board Are You?

What flavor profile sounds best to you?(Required)
Pick a dessert:(Required)
Pick a soup:(Required)
What queer dinner party vibe sounds best to you?(Required)
You’re at a farmer’s market. What sounds like something you would say.(Required)
Which trendy food brand would you most like to receive a free gift from?(Required)
Which NA drink sounds best to you?(Required)
How would your friends describe you?(Required)
How would your enemies describe you?(Required)
What’s your vibe at the queer game night?(Required)
What’s your vibe at the queer house party?(Required)
What’s in your tote bag?(Required)
