Queer Horoscopes for Sagittarius Season 2025

We’re approaching the final days of 2025, and somehow that finish line feels like the end of five years rather than a single one. We’ve been put through a lot this year, y’all. And we’ve accomplished and overcome a lot, too. Sagittarius season is a ripe time to reflect on it all, while still holding forward momentum. When the Sun arrives in this Jupiter-ruled fire sign, we are collectively drawn to expansion, exploration, and optimism. This energy, combined with multiple planets stationing direct and completing their retrogrades, offers some needed levity amidst continued intensity. Sagittarius invites us to seek meaning, embrace adventure (big or small), and trust that there’s always more to learn and discover.

Sagittarius Season Highlights

Season is November 21 through December 20

Key Dates

November 21: ⛓️‍💥 Sun opposite Uranus & 💠 trine Neptune

sparking unexpected change while supporting us in reimagining what is possible (stay flexible!)

November 24: 🌀 Mercury conjunct Venus

asking us to get really clear about what we want and don’t want

November 27: 🏁 Saturn Stations Direct

inviting us to begin to integrate all that we have worked through since July of this year so we may adjust our goals and expectations

November 29: 🏁 Mercury Stations Direct

inviting us to begin to integrate all that has fallen apart and fallen into place since the end of October

November 30: ➡️ Venus enters Sagittarius (⛓️‍💥 opposite Uranus & 💠 trine Neptune)

shifting relationship dynamics toward more truth-seeking and heightening themes of learning, adventure, and unexpected change

December 2: ✳️ Venus sextile Pluto

offering a supportive cosmic environment for expression — art isn’t about being “good” at it, it’s about feeling!

December 5: 🌕 Full Moon in Gemini

illuminating superficiality, highlighting where we need to focus on authentic expression

December 8: 💥 Mars square Saturn

creating friction around immediate gratification versus long-term goals — can you strike a balance between both?

December 10: 🏁 Neptune Stations Direct

inviting us to begin to integrate all that has been muddied and confusing since July of this year

December 11: ➡️ Mercury enters Sagittarius (⛓️‍💥 opposite Uranus & 💠 trine Neptune)

asking us to pay attention to patterns and recurring themes amidst unexpected changes

December 13: ✳️ Mercury sextile Pluto

offering a supportive cosmic environment for catharsis — sing, scream, punch a pillow — let your feelings out!

December 14: ➡️ **Mars enters Capricorn (💥 square Neptune)

encouraging us to take measured, consistent action toward our goals while staying adaptable to spontaneous inspiration and side quests

December 16: 💥 Sun square Saturn

creating friction around who we are and who we are becoming — give yourself grace, as growth takes time

December 19: 🌑 New Moon in Sagittarius

opening a portal for reflection on honesty & an opportunity for setting new intentions and goals around faith, values, and learning

December 20: 💥 Sun square Neptune

creating friction around momentum and rest — which do you need more of?

December 21: 🌞 Sun Enters Capricorn

beginning a new zodiac season!

Sagittarius Season Breakdown

When I think about Sagittarius energy, I think about kindness, and I think about how being kind is different than being nice. Nice can be deceptive, shallow, and conflict-avoidant. True kindness can be blunt because it is always honest.

Sagittarius seeks and aims for truth above all else. Venus and Mercury’s entries into Sagittarius amplify truth-seeking in relationships and heighten attention to recurring patterns, while challenging squares between the Sun and both Saturn and Neptune create productive tension around identity, growth, momentum, and rest. This is a season for radical honesty — with yourself first and with others from there.

Sagittarius season arrives during the final stretch of 2025, a demanding year, offering a much-needed shift toward expansion and optimism. That doesn’t mean putting on rose-colored glasses and pretending that everything is fine. True optimism can often look fiercely critical — not to recklessly tear each other down, but to honestly build each other up. Sagittarius, as a mutable sign, offers an optimism that asks us to truly put faith in ourselves and others, meaning believing we can grow, change, and evolve.

The cosmic landscape of Sagittarius season is marked by powerful dynamics between steadfastness and adaptability. The Sun, Venus, and Mercury all form oppositions to Uranus, sparking unexpected changes, while in trine to Neptune, helping us reimagine what’s possible. This sequence creates friction and flow in equal measure. Saturn, Mercury, and Neptune all station direct throughout the season, too, inviting integration of lessons learned during their retrograde periods.

As we reach the end of the year, the cosmos asks us to balance the need to integrate past experiences with the desire to keep exploring new possibilities. This momentum invites the energy of adventure. In what form can you access it? Maybe it’s reading a new book, getting involved with organizing, exploring your own neighborhood more thoroughly, or traveling far away. However big or small, notice where adventure feels possible — not to escape, but to feel alive through learning and growing.

At its core, this Sagittarius season asks us to tune inward and digest just how much this year has held — without losing connection outward. As you review your mistakes, grieve the horrors of the world, and question what next steps make the most sense, please savor hope whenever and wherever you can authentically find it. Please infuse fun and humor into your process. Please count your blessings and celebrate our collective wins, however small. They are fuel to the fire of living boldly in our truth.

Below are horoscopes for each zodiac sign. Please read for both your Sun Sign AND your Rising Sign for a more complete picture!

Sagittarius Season Horoscopes

♐ SAGITTARIUS

It’s your time of the year, Sagittarius! How will you celebrate? Be honest about your desires, your needs, and when you find yourself changing your mind. What you thought you wanted might shape-shift this season, and sometimes you have to slow down to really check in with yourself to notice those pivots. Amidst the fun and learning you get up to this month, make sure you make space for integration. We’re coming out of three retrogrades, and, to make the most of that momentum, you need to apply what they have taught you about your roots. Are your ideas about self-care changing? Have you learned something about where or how you feel most at home? Your subconscious, your intuition, has important messages for you right now. Journal, talk it out, dance it out — whatever helps you process — and let that information inform how you celebrate and what standards you set to ring in this new chapter for yourself!

♑ CAPRICORN

Sagittarius season asks us all to speak our truth, and that’s something you’ve already been in a deep process around through Scorpio season. It has been a more emotional time for you, Capricorn. Have you been able to make space to feel that? Have you been able to tell people in your life what is really coming up for you? It’s not uncommon for your sign to neglect emotional terrain in service to keeping up or holding things together around you. This is a reminder that you have been and continue to have the opportunity to outgrow that conditioning. Your value does not hinge on the hardening of your heart. The Sun enters your sign next, on December 21, until then allow yourself to exhale. Place yourself in a cocoon. Put your phone on Do Not Disturb. Recharge. Multiple planets are stationing direct right now, but we are still in the shadow of their retrogrades! Digest. Pause. Reclaim the energy you have scattered and return to your center. The right connections, collaborations, and community will respect your process and happily wait for your right timing.

♒ AQUARIUS

Aquarius, this season asks you to get really honest about your social life. As you gain more clarity about what personal practices replenish you and which ones deplete you, that will likely have consequences for not only how you spend time but also with whom. Whether or not it is clearly showing on the outside, internally, you’re in a period of rapid growth. Who is matching these new versions of you, and who feels more like a haunting from the past? What groups do you belong to where you actually feel belonging? Maybe you’ve outgrown some spaces. It could also be that you are feeling a bit isolated and needing more exchange with others, or it could be that you love your people but need to pull back to protect your energy. Whatever the social shifts that are needed are, be real with yourself about it and make some changes this season. Tending to these threads should feel relieving and grounding, and you might be surprised at the financial, public, or career success that blooms as you reprioritize where you are plugging in.

♓ PISCES

Last season, you were encouraged to ground and anchor to weather some storms, Pisces. This season, you have the opportunity to expand from those roots and branch out. Be honest with yourself about your bigger, long-term goals. It’s easy for you to daydream and fantasize, but can you bring some discipline to those visions and set concrete, measurable outcomes for yourself? With both Saturn and Neptune stationing direct in your sign, you have an opportunity for profound expansion this season. But if you don’t point the sails in a clear direction, that momentum might just take you in circles. What is your guiding compass? What values do you want to step into embodying? What map are you following for success? You’ve been conditioned by your life experiences, by dominant culture, by the media, and more to view specific things as measurements of success. But what really, truly would feel like success to you? Be honest with yourself about what matters and have the faith to commit to it, even in small steps, and Sagittarius season will show you blessings.

♈ ARIES

Your bullshit meter is especially sharp, Aries. Trust it. With Sagittarius energy highlighting your inner knowing, you’re being asked to get radically honest about what you believe in and what you’re just not buying anymore. As Mercury stations direct, you might step on some toes or frustrate others with your unwillingness to play along. Take a pause of consider what battles are worth fighting out loud. There is a certain amount of willingness to be misunderstood that is being asked of you in honoring your truth right now. And at the same time, there is a profound deepening of intimacy and connection possible with those who hear you and stick by your side. All of this doesn’t have to be a huge rupture in the friend group or a burning of bridges, but it does require you to hold space for uncomfortable conversations and honor what feels true even when it’s inconvenient.

♉ TAURUS

Taurus, these last few years have been particularly change-filled for you, especially in the realm of relationships. Some of you have ended or begun life-changing partnerships. Some of you have found entirely new friend groups and community, or simply taken up a new roles within your existing dynamics. Some of you are embracing more solitude. Whichever direction you’ve gone, your social landscape and sense of self ARE different. It’s okay to remind others of this. As we come out of multiple retrogrades, set the record straight. You’ve changed. As a stubborn, fixed earth sign, sometimes change is hard for you. Sometimes it’s hard to see or admit how much things have shifted. Can Sagittarius season be a time where you allow yourself to reflect on all that transformation? Can you make some space to grieve, celebrate, and land in this new life of yours? If doing so feels overwhelming, lean into what has remained constant as a comfort while taking stock of the changes. There’s plenty that’s everlasting at your core — you’re still a Taurus, after all!

♊ GEMINI

The Sun is in your opposite sign now, Gemini. You and Sagittarius are both information seekers and adventure instigators. The difference is that, for as much as you like to gather a wide array of experiences and skills, Sagittarius likes to hone in on specific traditions and dive deep into stringing things together into a bigger picture or theory. This Sagittarius season, what data from your own life can you string together into a bigger pattern? Maybe look at your health: What choices support your well-being and which make you feel like shit? Maybe look at your work: What helps you feel recognized and resourced, and what is leaving you feeling burnt out? Maybe look at your relationships: What themes are on repeat? What feedback do you get over and over again? With three planets coming out of retrograde, you will best be able to use that momentum to your benefit if you can look back on this year and clearly articulate the role you’ve played in landing where you are now. Take accountability for your wins and your losses, not to wallow in shame or get ahead of yourself, but to move forward in the next year with more intention.

♋ CANCER

Cancer, I need you to be so for real with yourself about what you can take off your plate. It might be something you hate, but have been afraid of the consequences of letting go. It might be something you love, but that in reality you don’t have the capacity for. You can’t do it all, and the more intentional you can be about refining your day-to-day responsibilities, the less caught off guard you’ll be by the Universe making that decision for you. With three planets leaving their retrogrades this season, you might feel tempted to ride the wave of that momentum by burning the candle at both ends. Instead, use that momentum to refine. Reflect on what this year has revealed to you about what sounds glamorous in theory but isn’t as nourishing in practice. Adjust accordingly. Being moon-ruled, you can use the lunar cycle to guide your process. The Full Moon in Gemini on December 5 illuminates where superficiality has crept in, calling for more authentic expression and inviting in a big release of something, while the New Moon in Sagittarius on December 19 opens a portal for reflection on honesty and for you to set new intentions around what you are actually available for.

♌ LEO

Last season, I warned you that some big perspective shifts and changing roles were on the horizon for the last few months of the year. Are you feeling that yet? Has Mercury Retrograde got you to pare down, slow down, or even stop you in your tracks? Now that we have multiple planets stationing direct, it is important that you make space to continue to feel and digest what’s been slowing you down before barreling forward. What’s brewing for you right now can’t be rushed. As a solar sign, you are in your element when taking action, creating connection, and letting your playful spirit let loose. Sagittarius season is asking you to embody these gifts with more honesty than ever. What do you really want? What really turns you on? What’s in the way of your fullest expression? What responsibilities feel genuine versus those you’ve taken on from obligation or expectation? Trust that this period of recalibration is necessary preparation for the next chapter of creative abundance, recognition, and pleasure that awaits you.

♍ VIRGO

Virgo, has Mercury retrograde shaken up your routines a bit? Unveiled some hidden truths? Now, as we gain forward momentum with multiple planets stationing direct, you can sink into rhythms that feel more honestly grounding. Instead of busying yourself to avoid feeling hard feelings, you can commit to what you know is nourishing. Instead of trying to control all the details, you can take responsibility for what realistically matters most. But the key here is being honest with yourself about what is yours and what isn’t. Saturn and Neptune in your opposite sign, Pisces, are creating some tension for you. Tension can be uncomfortable, and it can also be really hot. Can you flirt with what feels unfamiliar? Can you let yourself be both boundaried and swept away by sweet surprises? It’s a balancing act. We’re nearing the end of the year. When you look back on 2025, what do you wish you had done more of, and what do you wish you hadn’t cared about as much? Start embodying that change now. Let it touch every area of your life and each of your relationships. Trust your process — what’s clear and what’s still a mystery unfolding?

♎ LIBRA

Libra, you keep score. You can’t help it. You tally who paid for what, who helped with what, and who has or hasn’t shown up. It’s part of your balance and justice-seeking nature to track social give and take in this way. But you don’t always share your results or directly ask for the shifts you want and need . . . Let Sagittarius season empower you to be honest about what you are available for, what you aren’t, and what you want from people. With multiple planets leaving their retrogrades, there is a gust of momentum and even optimism this season. That energetic shift might tempt you to sweep what you’ve seen back under the rug and carry on hoping this will just work itself out. Don’t shred the receipts or hide the evidence too quickly. Talk through it. A true reset requires some debriefing. As we near the end of the year, you’ll have more sustainable resolutions and celebrations if you advocate for the reciprocity you desire.

♏ SCORPIO

As the Sun exits your sign and enters Sagittarius, you have an opportunity to be really honest about your resources. Where are you in energetic, social, or financial debt? Where are you feeling abundance? What do you genuinely have to give right now? And what do you seriously need — from yourself and from others? Mercury stationing direct in your sign and Saturn and Neptune stationing direct in the fellow water sign, Pisces, heightens the already present emotional material up around the tension between independence and intimacy. Feel it. Really feel the tension. Don’t pretend it isn’t there. The deeper you can sink into the truth of where you are right now, the more clarity you’ll have about what values and boundaries to take into the new year. This season isn’t about having all the answers; it’s about getting brutally honest about the questions. What do you owe yourself? What are you willing to risk for deeper connection? Let Sagittarius season’s fire and momentum illuminate what’s been hiding in your emotional depths and catalyze you towards some solid grounding.