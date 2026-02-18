Every year, Pisces Season invites us to explore the deepest waters of emotion, imagination, and spiritual interconnectedness. (And what often comes along with that is dissolved boundaries, unhinged delusions, and delicious escapism.) This year, the siren call of Pisces Season is laced with an extra dose of cosmic intensity: Mercury Retrograde, Eclipse Season, and a historically rare Saturn-Neptune conjunction. This season provides an opportunity to let some shit go while planting seeds for a radically different future. Pisces Season Highlights Pisces Season is February 18 through March 19 Key Dates February 20: 🌀 Saturn conjunct Neptune

a MAJOR reset and reality check in the part of your chart ruled by Aries (more on this in the breakdown below) February 25: ↩️ Mercury Stations Retrograde

Hello communication meltdowns! Hello glitches! Hello true desires accidentally slipping out for better or worse . . . The best we can do is be patient and good humored with ourselves. February 27: 🌀 Mercury conjunct Venus

a meeting of the “head and the heart”, an opportunity to experience deeper coherence (great day to journal) February 27: 💥 Mars square Uranus

creating friction through unexpected deviations in our plans — are you being asked to be flexible in allowing yourself to be rerouted or are you being asked to be persistent despite the odds? March 2: ➡️ Mars enters Pisces

inviting action aligned with values and creative approaches to problem-solving March 3: 🌕 Full Moon in Virgo & TOTAL ECLIPSE ✨

illuminating the details of a situation, highlighting where we can be of service and necessary changes or individual and collective wellbeing. Eclipses are big energy, so make a self-care plan and don’t expect too much of yourself today! March 4: ✳️ Venus sextile Chiron

offering a supportive cosmic environment for reconnection and repair in any relationships that need it March 6: ➡️ Venus enters Aries

shifting relationship dynamics toward more direct action and heightening themes of passion, conflict, and initiation March 7: 🌀 Sun conjunct Mercury

cazimi = swallowed by the sun, resetting our communication patterns amidst the retrograde March 7: 🌀 Venus conjunct Neptune

dream bigger! envision the best possible outcome! March 8: 🌀 Venus conjunct Saturn

now . . . boundaries! boundaries! boundaries! March 9: ✳️ Venus sextile Pluto

offering a supportive cosmic environment for transforming relationship patterns March 10: 🏁 Jupiter Stations Direct

get clear on your values! March 15: 🌀 Mercury conjunct Mars

asking us to look at our motivations through a new perspective, to transform how we communicating about getting our needs met March 18: 💥 Venus square Jupiter

creating friction through enlarging our desires — why do you want what you want? When you answer that, do you still want it? March 18: 🌑 New Moon in Pisces

opening a portal for reflection on our emotional state & an opportunity for setting new intentions and goals around spiritual practice, compassion, and connection March 20: 🌞 Sun Enters Aries & 🏁 Mercury Stations Direct

forward momentum with communication projects & the beginning a new zodiac season! Pisces Season Breakdown The news, social media feeds, street art, group chats, and therapy offices are currently flooded with people processing intense feelings around the ongoing exposing of horror within dominant systems of power. These horrors are not new; they are just being exposed and discussed at a new scale. And even with protesting, boycotting, and documenting the abuse of power, it still remains. We are living in an in-between time. Old structures are crumbling before and alongside new ones being built. As the outer planets make historic shifts and interactions this decade, we are being asked to not just point out what is no longer working but to begin to dream and co-create viable alternatives. Pisces is the dreamer of the zodiac — tuned into the invisible realms, the collective unconscious, and the liminal space between what is and what could be. This season, Pisces energy asks us to soften into our most tender feelings, recognizing that escapism and avoidance won’t save us from the necessary work of transformation. With Saturn and Neptune meeting at the origin point of the zodiac, 0° Aries — a conjunction that hasn’t occurred at this exact degree in roughly 6,000 years — we’re being invited to dream with discipline, to detach as much as we can from what doesn’t align with our values while simultaneously planting seeds for a radically reimagined future. Aries does not ask for permission; Aries takes action. Aries reminds us: You are your own authority. What does it look like to hold this fiery and fierce energy responsibly? Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, and can gain a lot of wisdom from the last sign of the zodiac: Pisces. Pisces reminds us that even though we are autonomous, we are also all interconnected. It serves no one to poison the well. With Neptune and Saturn fresh out of Pisces and now getting heated on top of each other in Aries, we’re being asked to dream up new ways of being that honor both our individual sovereignty and our collective responsibility. You can’t abandon yourself in this work! Astrology helps us turn inward to better understand ourselves, not as separate from our relational landscapes or community care, but as a tool for self-discovery that deepens our capacity for interdependence. When we know ourselves more fully — our patterns, our needs, our boundaries — we show up more authentically in relationship with others. This historic Saturn-Neptune conjunction happens right in the heart of eclipse season and just five days before Mercury stations retrograde. Eclipse season amplifies this energy, bringing sudden revelations and course corrections. Even when information emerges quickly, the whole sky is asking us to stay in process, trusting that clarity will emerge through the longer, unfolding retrograde review. Honoring the nonlinearity and re-routing of retrograde periods is subversive work in dominant cultures that demand exponential productivity from us! What helps you slow down? What tools and skills do you have to tolerate uncertainty? Use them now. Develop them now. There is a lot we don’t know and can’t know immediately right now. We’re being asked to be skeptical, collect emotional data, and practice the art of chewing on it slowly. If you want guidance with this process, I’ve created a supportive 2026 Retrograde Guide Journal with writing prompts for each retrograde this year! This round of horoscopes directs each sign to consider what to let go of and what to plant seeds for amidst this wild cosmic weather. Read for your sun sign AND your rising sign for a more complete picture. Pisces Season Horoscopes ♓ PISCES It’s your time of the year, Pisces! How will you celebrate? The astrology of your season this year is pretty intense, but that’s all the more reason to carve out time and space for joy, play, and connection. With Mercury retrograde in your sign, it’s important to give yourself permission to move slowly through the highs and lows. Give yourself extra room for dilly dallying, changing your mind, and getting re-routed. In that process, notice which connections pull you out of your flow-state and which connections support you in honoring your authentic pace. This season is asking you to let go of outdated relational patterns that no longer match the person you are becoming and the energy you want to be steeped in. Hold your boundaries and raise your standards. This repatterning can help make way for big shifts toward more stability, more action, and even more income! When you free up energy in one area of your life, it ripples out to all other areas. This month your invitation is to get really clear on what you want and most importantly how you want to feel, so that in this next year you can take action aligned with that clarity. ♈ ARIES As a fire sign ruled by Mars, you are a champion at taking initiative. You can say the thing that needs to be said. You can create a path where it seems there is no way forward. You start shit! With the historically rare event of Saturn and Neptune meeting up in your sign this season, Aries, you are invited to use that fiery power of yours to fully embody a fresh start for yourself. This requires not just adding new things to your life, but of letting go, too. What is dulling your vitality? What is getting in the way of your ability to take true responsibility for your well being? Feed that to the fire. Release what you know is unhealthy for your wholeness, and in its place allow a more authentic version of yourself to emerge. This requires slowing down and reviewing what success actually means to you! What are markers of health for you, Aries? How do you truly know when something is good for your mind, body, and spirit? Let Pisces season show you.

♉ TAURUS Say hello to Pisces season, Taurus! An eclipse in tandem with Mercury Retrograde may scramble up your sense of belonging. Try not to rush into commitments, connections, or contracts. If a friend invites you out or a new social opportunity arises, can you give yourself a little more time than usual to decide? Marinate in your considerations, not to get it perfectly right, but to befriend yourself and advocate for your needs more clearly. This time isn’t necessarily demanding solitude, but it is a time to prioritize meaningful interactions and not just default to hollow social time to fill a void. Embrace the void! The historic conjunction of Neptune and Saturn in Aries asks you to fiercely protect space for your rest and spiritual practices. You’re being asked to take action on your inner work. This means building tangible practices that support your emotional well-being. Allow yourself to be bold about your needs, to stop apologizing for taking up space, and to trust that prioritizing your inner world will actually enhance your capacity to show up in your outer life with more clarity and power. ♊ GEMINI Gemini, welcome to a very transformative Pisces season. Mercury, your ruling planet, is stationing retrograde and asking you to slow down in any and all of your public-facing roles. This doesn’t mean you need to go full hermit-mode; it just means you’ll hugely benefit from being selective about what responsibilities you sign up for (or what soapbox you stand on in the heat of the moment). Pause before posting. Pause before taking on that extra shift or new project. Consider what familiar default settings you would benefit from letting go of to make more space for stepping into new roles in your communities. If you’re always the funny one lifting the collective mood, would it feel refreshing to be consulted for something serious? If you default to being the caregiver for others, would it benefit you to be called upon for for play and levity? Are you always cooking? Always down to go with the flow and let others make decisions? Pay attention to your default roles and play with disrupting those patterns. With this month’s historic Saturn-Neptune conjunction, you are entering a new chapter of leadership — make sure that the community you are cultivating supports your wholeness and feel sustainable so you can enjoy the new rush of energy available in your connections. ♋ CANCER With Saturn and Neptune joining in your fellow cardinal sign, Aries, this season asks you to take initiative and lean into your power of choice. A new chapter is opening up for your public and professional life, and to fully embrace the power that await you there, you need to let go of some of the things that keeping you so “busy”. That could be routines or habits (too much screen time?), ways of socializing that feel draining, or anything else in your immediate environment that you’ve been conditioned to engage with that isn’t actually necessary or adding value to your life. Doing this mundane audit of how you spend your precious time and your in-between moments requires a certain amount of spiritual clarity. What do you value? Why? What makes something meaningful and worth your time? Slow down with this inquiry. Mercury retrograde (through glitches and synchronicities) will likely help you really sit with questioning what systems of belief you are using to direct your life and how that’s going. Being moon-ruled, you can use the lunar cycle to guide your process. The Full Moon in Virgo on March 3 is a total eclipse, so not the best time to set new intentions, but rather an opportunity to take notes on what emotional data arises. Later, on March 18, the new moon in Pisces offers a moment to release what’s been weighing on your heart and set intentions for embodying (in mundane, everyday actions) your values and beliefs. ♌ LEO Sometimes when something is delicious and we get really excited about it, we inhale it. We swallow it whole. And then we are hungry for more. Pisces season is asking you, Leo, to savor every little bite of what lights you up, to practice discipline not as a punitive restriction but as a mode of enhancing pleasure in sustainable ways, bite by bite. Slow down and enjoy what you can! With the historic joining of Saturn and Neptune in Aries this season, the universe is basically done with fake vibes. This is your moment to embody your faith — in yourself, in your art, in your connections, in whatever matters most to you. Trust that despite the heaviness and uncertainty in the world right now, you can release some urgency! If that feels hard, remember to ask for help. Pisces season reminds us of our interconnectedness with everything and is specifically asking you, Leo, to let go of the need to figure everything out on your own. Lean into shared resources, vulnerable requests for care, and the kind of intimacy where you can unmask and be both your most silly and carefree and also your most raw and real about your needs. ♍ VIRGO How did “letting go” pan out in Aquarius season, Virgo? Did you find you could allow your edges to soften a bit? Pisces season is here to continue tumbling the raw stone of your sense of self into a smoother shape. This process isn’t meant to humble, humiliate, nor perfect you. The cosmos are working to liberate you. I’ve said it before and I will keep saying it to you: your “good enough” is often more than enough! Let go of needing to fix everything, and pick your projects wisely. Most importantly, slow down to consider who you are becoming and who is becoming alongside you. With the historic Saturn-Neptune conjunction in Aries, the cosmos are asking you to go deeper in your intimate relationships. This is a powerful time to make a list of what you value in relationships, to set clear standards about how you want to be treated and what you want to build with others. This isn’t to add another to-do list to your plate but rather to raise the standards for how you are met in collaboration. How do you want to feel in your connections with others? Journal your answer to that question and practice trusting that you are already worthy of being met in that energy. ♎ LIBRA Pisces season is asking you to slow down enough to get out of auto-pilot. What routines could you re-infuse with the energy of ritual? Little moments like walking the dog, doing the dishes, or running an errand can seem trivial or annoying, but are actually blessings when we are in the right headspace to appreciate the miracle that is companionship, access to clean water, or freedom of mobility. Eclipse season invites you to let go of some of the ways you are wrapped up in escapism — multitasking, too much screen time, a habit that takes you out of gratitude and mindfulness. There is no shame in needing to tune out and chill out, but notice if these tendencies have shifted out of balance anywhere in your life, or with anyone in your life. Last month asked you to notice where partnership feels obligatory rather than authentic. With the historic Saturn-Neptune conjunction this season, it’s time to practice embodying that clarity through deliberate action. Start by initiating conversations from desire, not diplomacy. Reach out to someone because you genuinely want to connect, not because you feel you should maintain the relationship. Pay attention to your body’s signals: Does your chest tighten around certain people? Do you feel expansive and energized with others? Consider what you would pursue if you knew no one would be disappointed in you. ♏ SCORPIO You know what angers you. You know what turns you on. You, of all the signs, Scorpio, have a beautifully detailed map of your emotional landscape — its peaks, valleys, and waterways. Your ability to feel your feelings and analyze them is a superpower, and, Pisces season invites you to consider the ways in which your map might need updating. Cosmic, tectonic shifts are occurring and water levels dip and rise in response. What was once very activating might actually be okay now. What was once very exciting may feel boring or annoying. Can you release attachment to who you expect yourself to be, who you expect others to be, and who you think others expect you to be? Eclipse season, Mercury Retrograde, and the historic conjunction between Neptune and Saturn, create the perfect cosmic environment now for you to let go of the ways you have held on to being a victim and also held on your place on a pedestal — both side of the same coin, limiting your humanity. Your practice: update the map with evidence, not just feelings. Keep a brief “activation log” in your notes app. When something hooks you, write: what happened, what story you told yourself, and what you actually need. Then take one small action within 24 hours. Send the text. Ask the question. Cancel the plan. If tempted to perform “I’m fine” or “nothing ever works out,” name it as a story, not an identity. You can be powerful without being untouchable, and tender without being helpless. Your humanity is the point. Be a person in real time, not a symbol.