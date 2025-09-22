Queer Horoscopes for Libra Season 2025

Libra Season begins on the Equinox, where night and day are equally split. This brief moment of balance is the epitome of what Libra, as an archetype, strives for. Equality, equilibrium, and harmony can seem harder and harder to attain in a world marked by increasing violence, polarization, and mistrust. What could inspire us to keep trying anyway?

Libra, being ruled by the planet Venus, represents the willingness to pursue not only justice, but also beauty, pleasure, and connection. The astrological season ahead is marked by some very challenging energies but, in balance-seeking Libra fashion, also encourages us to savor every drop of joy we can access.

Libra Season Highlights

Libra Season begins on September 22 and ends on October 21.

Key Dates

​​September 22: ➡️ Mars enters Scorpio

encouraging us to dive deep, confront hidden truths, and pursue our passions with unwavering determination

September 23: ⛓️‍💥 Neptune opposite The Sun

emphasizing tension around idealism versus practical reality — what lights you up, is in alignment with your values, and feels truly attainable?

September 24: 💥 Mars square Pluto

sparking significant challenge and conflict (lay low and/or be ready for backlash)

October 1: 💥 Mercury square Jupiter

creating friction around communication — watch out for misinterpretations or overconfidence in ideas

October 3: ⛓️‍💥 Mercury opposite Chiron

emphasizing continued tension around communication and revealing possibilities for healing conversations

October 6: 🌕 Full Moon in Aries

illuminating deeper motivations, highlighting where we can take action

October 7: 💥 Mercury square Pluto

creating more friction around communication — notice the feelings and desires hidden beneath what is being said

October 8: ✳️ Venus sextile Jupiter

offering a supportive cosmic environment for creative expression and opportunities for growth and connection

October 6: ➡️ Mercury enters Scorpio

asking us to dive deeper into understanding the subtext of our conversations

October 11: ⛓️‍💥 Venus opposite Saturn

revealing difficulties in our commitments and encouraging boundaries

October 13: 🏁 Pluto Stations Direct

inviting us to begin to integrate all that has been uncovered since May of this year so we may transform

October 13: ➡️ Venus enters Libra ⛓️‍💥 opposite Neptune

shifting relationship dynamics toward a more reciprocal mode and clearing some illusions in the process

October 16: 💥 Sun square Jupiter

creating friction around our sense of purpose and identity, opening possibility for growth by challenging us to re-examine our beliefs

October 17: ⛓️‍💥 Sun opposite Chiron

emphasizing continued tension around identity and purpose and revealing possibilities for healing breakthroughs

October 19: 🌀 Mercury conjunct Mars

prompting clarity around our desires and adding more intensity in communication

October 21: 🌑 New Moon in Libra

opening a portal for reflection on relationships & an opportunity for setting new intentions and goals around connection, reciprocity, and balance.

October 22: 🌞 Sun Enters Scorpio

beginning a new zodiac season!

Libra Season Breakdown

This Libra season is . . . dynamic. It arrives just one day after the Virgo solar eclipse. The month ahead does not necessarily make prioritizing eclipse aftercare easy, but it does make it very important.

Libra Season starts off with Mars entering Scorpio, which is a normal, yearly event, but what makes it different this year is that it immediately starts squaring Pluto in Aquarius. We haven’t experienced this specific transit in our lifetime before (the last time it happened was in the late 1700s, and if you’re curious you can read more about the revolutionary context of that and about my Pluto-specific astrology reading here). The energy of this square is divisive, volatile, and not easily diffused because it’s happening through fixed signs.

If you are feeling heightened emotions, particularly fear or anger, it makes sense! Things are scary and enraging right now! The Sun entering Libra amidst this tension reminds us of the importance of connection. It can be easy to retreat from others when we are exhausted and activated. Of course caring for ourselves involves a certain amount of space and alone time, but the astrology of this moment cautions against isolation and promotes both personal and collective growth through meaningful interactions.

Mercury’s many hard aspects throughout the season facilitate important conversations that may reveal previously undisclosed information. We are being invited to seriously evaluate the relationships and communities we are in to discern who can meet us in our mess, reciprocate support, and practice honest and caring dialogue with us.

It’s time to raise your standards and prioritize the connections that are truly supportive. This does not mean agreeing with each other all the time or never having conflict; it means baseline respecting and protecting each other through the ups and downs.

Working with this energy constructively could look like making space for safe catharsis through art, dance, journaling, kink, or other activities that help you move energy and express emotion. It could also look like being mindful about the amount and type of time you are spending on social and media and screens. Notice when you are reaching information overload and practice pivoting. No matter what, it looks like being honest with yourself and others about your needs and limits.

The Full Moon in Aries on October 6 provides an opportune moment to implement any boundaries you’ve been contemplating. And as Venus enters Libra on October 13, we experience a cosmic, collective shift toward establishing healthier relationship parameters, while Pluto’s direct station on the same day brings clarity to interpersonal dynamics that may have been ambiguous. Finally, on the New Moon in Libra on October 21, the last day of Libra Season, we have an excellent opportunity for recalibration and intention setting toward continued connection, reciprocity, and balance.

This month represents a significant astrological period characterized by tense energies and conflict, but it is ultimately conducive to profound growth for those who are willing to listen, reflect, and embrace the mess as an opportunity to learn and rebalance.

Below are horoscopes for each zodiac sign to help personalize your journey through Libra Season. Please read for both your Sun Sign AND your Rising Sign for a more complete picture!

Virgo Season Horoscopes

♎ LIBRA

Welcome to your time of the year, Libra! How are you going to celebrate? Although Eclipse season has brought some twists in the plot and the month ahead holds some undeniable intensity, you are the prince(ss) of making chaos look absolutely fabulous. Last month, the stars encouraged you to say “no” to more invitations and reclaim some of the energy that you’ve overextended. This month, you’d benefit from keeping up with that spirit. Said another way, say YES to the things that are genuinely lighting you up. To rebalance, take a note from your opposite sign, Aries, and lean into expressing yourself more boldly. Sometimes your desire to keep the peace can result in you forgetting what you actually want. Try to find the sweet spot between generosity and self-protection. This month challenges you to exercise more discernment about where your energy goes while maintaining your natural charm and ability to find and create beauty just about wherever you go.

♏ SCORPIO

If you take nothing else from your horoscope this month, heed these three words for Libra season: Go. Touch. Grass. Eclipse season has brought up a lot to reckon with and the month ahead holds continued intensity — especially for fixed signs, like you. This is an important time to take taking care of yourself seriously. To support your balance, take a note from your opposite sign, Taurus, and lean into embracing physical, sensory experiences to literally ground yourself. Feet, on ground. With Mars now in your sign, you’ll benefit from activities that connect you to your body and the earth. Whether it’s spending time in nature, enjoying tactile pleasures like good food or massage, or simply creating more structure in your daily routine, these practices will help you process the intensity of emotions that may arise. Your natural proclivity for intensity and depth can be an incredible asset during this transformative time if you balance it with enough earthly pleasures to keep you centered. Others might look to you for support or recognition right now. Say yes when you are genuinely moved and resourced.

♐ SAGITTARIUS

There’s a lot of heaviness in the air post-eclipse season, and some well-timed humor and levity has the power to be extra medicinal right now. Sagittarius, you can be a blunt truth-teller, and you can also be an optimistic breath of fresh air. Those traits are not mutually exclusive! This Libra Season, the Universe is beckoning you back to your own wholeness. You might still have lingering questions, uncertainty, and anxieties (perhaps about your work/life balance or other similar structures), but the more you make space to both honor and bring humor to the mess, the lighter you will feel and the more clarity can emerge. This is not a permission slip to stop caring, but rather a reminder to return to the things that actually resource you to care. To rebalance, take a note from your opposite sign, Gemini, by making space for variety this month. Mix things up. Try new things. Engage with versatile opinions. And don’t forget to include adequate rest, too. There is extra tension this month between your inner and outer world. Variety does not mean overextending, it means repeated recalibrating to sustain your spirit.

♑ CAPRICORN

The Universe is tempting you with a side quest. Maybe you’re being offered a few side quests, even! Did eclipse season bring you any surprises? Inspire any new perspectives? If you don’t know what I am talking about, it might be because the signs have been subtle and you need more time and space to digest. Let Libra season be a time to slow down and connect the dots. It might feel especially hard to slow down as there is extra tension in your network and perhaps a feeling of constriction around your resources, but that makes it all the more important. To rebalance, take a note from your opposite sign, Cancer, by listening to your intuition and making space for emotional processing. Get out of your head. Whether it’s an extra therapy session, a solo date with your journal, or time set aside to listen to your favorite emo album all the way through — prioritize containers for presence. I am going to repeat the same message from last month because it is really important for you right now: What at first may seem like a “distraction” may prove to be a catalyst for new projects you wouldn’t have otherwise been able to conceive of. Let yourself be surprised!

♒ AQUARIUS

Weird dreams? Previously suppressed memories resurfacing? The last month may have felt like a reckoning. To support yourself in integrating all the intense energy of Eclipse season, make sure you are making space to both process all the intense thoughts and feelings bubbling up from your subconscious and also taking breaks from processing. And there is a difference between a healthy break from processing and toxic escapism. Tension may be building around uncertainty with your career or general visibility in the world. Libra season wants to remind you that you don’t have to hold it all on your own. You are especially prone to reclusiveness, so to recalibrate this Libra season, take a note from your opposite sign Leo and lean into being seen a little more. Reach out to friends, choose vulnerability where it is safe, and get some support both grappling with the hard stuff and making space for fun distraction.

♓ PISCES

Last month, as we were heading into Eclipse Season, I encouraged you to examine your relationship to conflict. What have you learned? Have you been avoiding it? Instigating it? What tools do you have to navigate it? Libra season asks you to continue investigating this theme of conflict and invites you to process it through a systemic lens. What informs how you show up for conflict? What facets of your identity, your upbringing, your education, your spirituality inform how you approach disagreement? In this process, to find a sense of balance, take a note from your opposite sign, Virgo, and lean into analytical precision. Break down your feelings about conflict into manageable pieces. What specific behaviors trigger you? What practical boundaries could you set? Although it can be easier to just tune it all out, the relationships worth investing in require your genuine presence and participation. Although it can be hard to wrangle the vast, oceanic terrain of your inner landscape, aiming for practical understanding will help you navigate connection with more clarity during this astrologically tense time.

♈ ARIES

Part of your cardinal-fire nature is to amplify energy. You can multiply someone’s rage with one sentence, and you can also multiply someone’s pleasure with one look. Where do you want to point that magnifying glass this month? Eclipse season likely showed you some new layers of what is feeling exciting, what is feeling boring, and what no longer feels acceptable. The month ahead adds some fuel to the fire with Mars entering Scorpio, which might be particularly activating to your connections with others of all kinds. Are you being asked to compromise? Are you willing to compromise? To rebalance, take a note from your opposite sign, Libra, by practicing some diplomacy and patience. This is not a call to suppress your natural fire or abandon your values. Rather, it is an invitation to consider multiple perspectives before taking action. If you can slow down just a little bit, new pathways might emerge that offer a surprising amount of relief and more pleasure in the process.

♉ TAURUS

Belonging is a significant theme for you this whole year, Taurus. You’ve been uncovering desires for belonging, unpacking your fears around risking belonging, and perhaps meeting deeper layers of belonging than you previously thought were possible. Wherever you are in this process and whatever eclipse season has shaken up, Libra season is here to accelerate your growth. This month, there is building tension around recognition. Whether it’s about the chores you are doing at home, the emotional labor you are doing in your relationships, or the projects you are leading at work — you want to be seen for your contributions. You want to feel honored in your collaborations. Is someone ignoring you? Is it that you are in your own way of being seen because of imposter syndrome? To rebalance, take a note from your opposite sign, Scorpio, by embracing your shadow side with more courage. The parts of yourself that feel messy, unflattering, or uncomfortable are exactly the ones that deserve some attention right now. By acknowledging these aspects of yourself (rather than hiding them), you’ll actually gain more authentic recognition from others. What’s been hiding beneath the surface of your controlled exterior that’s asking to be integrated?

♊ GEMINI

There’s some significant existential tension brewing around your most basic and mundane activities — doing the laundry, walking the dog, paying the bills. As a mercurial, novelty-driven sign, it can be hard to stick to these tasks when you aren’t plugged into a bigger-picture purpose you are excited about. Eclipse season may have heightened a “what’s the point?” attitude in you. The “point,” from an astrological perspective, of this past month was to reflect on and digest the emotion underneath the buzz of endless information. And the upcoming month sets the stage for recalibrating your routines and your relationships with renewed intention. Evaluate which connections spark that mental stimulation you crave while also honoring your emotional needs. To rebalance, take a note from your opposite sign, Sagittarius, by connecting with a broader perspective or philosophy that gives your daily tasks more meaning. Step back from the details occasionally to see the bigger picture. Finding ways to infuse your routines with genuine inspiration will help you navigate this recalibration period with more enthusiasm and less resistance.

♋ CANCER

The past month has likely highlighted something you want or need to shift about your social landscape. Maybe you are yearning for a tighter-knit friend group or perhaps you are feeling burnt out and overextended trying to keep up with group chats and maintain a myriad of connections. Whatever you are realizing about your connections, Libra season is a perfect time to make some changes accordingly. Tension may be building around discrepancy between who gets to see the most vulnerable side of you versus who you can just have fun with. Libra season wants to ask you if you’d need to compartmentalize so much if your connections were more aligned with your values. Vulnerability doesn’t have to be all-or-nothing. You are moon-ruled, so let yourself ebb and flow. To rebalance, take a note from your opposite sign, Capricorn, by honoring your limits and setting clear boundaries. Try prioritizing relationships that honor both your desire for emotional depth and your need for lighthearted connection. Gradually reveal more layers of yourself as trust builds naturally, and recognize when that trust just isn’t actually there.

♌ LEO

Heading into eclipse season last month, I told you to try your best to commit to prioritizing your needs — getting more sleep, honoring your budget, etc. Well, how’d that go? Heading into Libra season, be really honest with yourself about where you’re still feeling depleted. And, don’t forget to celebrate yourself for any and all ways you are showing up for yourself. Libra season is a time of evaluating relationships for everyone, but that process might hold some extra tension for you this month as a fixed sign, Leo. Previously hidden desires or insecurities might be feeling particularly exposed right now. It might feel hard to balance your own needs with the reality of other people’s current capacity. To rebalance, take a note from your opposite sign, Aquarius, by practicing some healthy detachment. This is not a permission slip to bottle your feelings, ghost someone, or pretend everything is fine. Rather, it is an invitation to slow down and choose your battles wisely, to zoom-out and check in with the bigger picture before totally popping off. That is obviously easier said than done, but it is worth experimenting with to help nurture the connections that are most important to you.

♍ VIRGO

This eclipse season likely brought some massive change to your life. For some of you, it’s external: a breakup, a move, or some other shift in regular scheduling. For some of you, it’s internal: a new identity exploration, a change of heart, an epiphany. If you don’t know what the heck I am talking about and everything seems totally regular to you right now, you might benefit from making some more space to unwind and reflect. To recalibrate, take a note from your opposite sign, Pisces, by practicing some self-compassion. Your analytical mind is always searching for ways to optimize and improve, which is a beautiful gift! But during Libra season, there’s an invitation to soften those rigid expectations you place on yourself. There’s tension building between your desire to plan everything perfectly and the natural chaos of life. Allow yourself to operate with more fluidity and forgiveness this month. What would it look like to approach your relationships, work, and daily routines with less judgment and more grace? What would it look like to make more room for honoring the unknown?