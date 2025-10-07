Our Most Anticipated Queer Books for October 2025

At last, it’s October, the month that often brings my favorite lineup of queer and trans books because of all the horror offerings! The top picks this month are looking especially enticing, so let’s dive right in, shall we? As always, if there’s anything we didn’t shout out that you think deserves our anticipation, let us know in the comments!

Autostraddle’s Top Most Anticipated LGBTQ Books for October 2025

So these first two on the list —both out today —are hands down the books I’m most excited about this month! From Zefyr Lisowski comes this collection of essays that mix theory, memoir, and cultural criticism in their exploration of intimate personal narrative and horror cinema. Absolutely for fans of Horror Is So Gay! I can’t wait to devour this one. Let’s go, horror queers!

Herculine, by Grace Byron (October 7, Horror)

But I’m equally excited for this trans horror novel featuring a trans girl narrator haunted by sleep paralysis demons and shitty exes. To escape a malevolent force, she runs away to rural Indiana, where her ex-girlfriend runs an all-trans girl commune in the woods named after 19th-century intersex memoirist Herculine Barbin. Spend horror month with this novel! I certainly will be doing so.

The Natural Order of Things, by Donika Kelly (October 7, Poetry)

AND we get new Donika Kelly poetry this month?! I loved The Renunciations, and I can’t wait for more from one of my favorite living queer poets.

All Girls Be Mine Alone, by Sophie Strohmeier (October 14, Literary Fiction, Novella)

Set in Vienna, this novella features an unnamed lesbian narrator whose friendship with her high school classmate Joachim deteriorates over their rivalry over his girlfriend. The book is about a group of opera-obsessed music students who accidentally summon the spirit of an excommunicated monk. It sounds like an ideal mix of erotics and horror — in other words, extremely up my alley.

Little F, by Michelle Tea (October 14, Memoir)

New Michelle Tea?! New Michelle Tea! From the iconic queer author —whose Valencia remains a standout fixture in the lesbian literary canon —comes this new Feminist Press novel about a queer runaway on a cross-country journey of self-discovery. It’ll definitely be a welcome addition to our queer road trip book list.

Veal, by Mackenzie Nolan (October 14, Horror)

The publisher copy describes this as a mix of Twin Peaks and Dykes To Watch Out For, and I am INTRIGUED. The novel is about Delores “Lawrence” Franklin, who has a meltdown at her corporate job and then moves to Mistaken Point, a place known for murdered girls. While at her part-time arcade job, Lawrence meets Francesca “Franky” Delores (are you catching the name mirroring?!), who convinces Lawrence there’s a monster in town and that they should link up to hunt it down.

Local Heavens, by K.M. Fajardo (October 14, Fantasy, Horror)

An anti-capitalist, dystopian, cyberpunk, queer retelling of The Great Gatsby? Sign me the hell up!

This Is the Only Kingdom, by Jaquira Díaz (October 21, Literary Fiction)

Brilliant memoirist Jaquira Díaz puts out her debut novel, about Maricarmen, who encisions a life beyond her small community and many jobs in Caserío, Puerto Rico after meeting Rey El Cantante, a musician on the rise. The novel time-jumps ahead 15 years to when Maricarmen and her daughter Nena find themselves swept up in a murder investigation. The sweeping novel covers family, sexual identity, generational grief, mother/daughter dynamics, and more.

Girl Dinner, by Olivie Blake (October 21, Horror)

There are multiple queer characters at the heart of this campus-set sorority horror with a touch of cannibalism.

And now enjoy the rest of our most anticipated LGBTQ books for October 2025!

October 7

Her Wicked Roots, by Tanya Pell (Horror)

This horror-fantasy novel presents a queer retelling of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s short story “Rappaccini’s Daughter.” In it, protagonist Cordelia is on the run following the disappearance of her brother Edward and eventually seeks employment at the estate of a botanist named Lady Evangeline.

Crafting for Sinners, by Jenny Kiefer (Horror)

Protagonist Ruth is trapped in her tiny religious town in Kentucky. She’s living in the closet and paycheck-to-paycheck. When her queerness is discovered, she’s fired from the church-run craft store she works at called New Creations. And when she tries to get revenge, she’s brutally attacked and trapped in the store, where she has to use crafting supplies to fight her way out, all the while learning terrifying new secrets about the church that runs this town.

Cinder House, by Freya Marske (Fantasy, Novella)

A queer Gothic retelling of Cinderella, Cinder House tells the story of Ella, a girl murdered at 16 whose ghost is trapped in her father’s house. She’s only visible to her stepmother and stepsisters. Yes, it’s a queer twist on Cinderella AND a ghost twist on Cinderella!

The Hearth Witch’s Guide to Magic & Murder, by Kiri Callaghan (Fantasy)

Here’s a cozy supernatural fantasy-mystery about a world where Fey live among humanity in secret but a rise in supernatural crime threatens to reveal their secrets.

Vampires at Sea, by Lindsay Merbaum (Horror, Novella)

What if a vampire couple went on a queer cruise! In this novella, you’ll find out! Apparently the genre is more accurately horror-comedy.

The Salvage, by Anbara Salam (Historical Fiction)

In 1962, a Victorian shipwreck is uncovered, and marine archaeologist Marta is convinced she saw a ghostly figure among the wreckage. She forms a close relationship with a local woman on the small island of the coast of Scotland where she has been summoned to investigate the discovery. Things progressively get eerier.

All of Us Murderers, by KJ Charles (Mystery)

A Gothic drama with a murder mystery and a queer love story, All of Us Murderers takes place in a fancy remote manor where Zeb Wyckham has been summoned by family he’d prefer to remain estranged from.

QUEERS AT THE TABLE: An Illustrated Guide to Queer Food, edited by Alex D Ketchum and Megan J Elias (Nonfiction)

This anthology of essays, comics, and recipes combines queer food history and actual recipes for things you can make at your next queer dinner party. It would make a great hosting gift to the member of your friend group who throws the best soup nights. (Hint, hint —someone should give ME this book!)

Five Star White Trash: A Memoir of Fraud and Family, by Georgiann Davis (Memoir)

This intersex memoir sounds like the antidote to H*llbilly El*gy.

October 14

The Keeper of Magical Things, by Julie Leong (Fantasy)

Here’s a tale of many mages, some of them lesbians! I do prefer when mages are lesbians in literature. And this sounds like a sweet fantasy novel about friendship and more.

My Lips, Her Voice, by L.L. Madrid (Speculative Fiction)

Audrey and Mara inherit a haunting gift from their grandmother who was tormented by visions. One day, Mara’s body is found in the town’s old mine, and her spirit returns seeking vengeance and also reconciliation with her ex-girlfriend Zadie. Sounds like a wild and weird one, which is absolutely a compliment!

Minor Black Figures, by Brandon Taylor (Literary Fiction)

The author of novels The Late Americans and Real Life is BACK, this time with a novel about Wyeth, a painter tho meets Keating, a former seminarian. Set in the cutthroat art world and contending with spirituality, friendship, relationships, art and identity, and more, Minor Black Figures is sure to be another Brandon Taylor banger.

October 21

When They Burned the Butterfly, by Wen-Yi Lee (Fantasy)

Here’s a queer adult fantasy set in Singapore in 1972 and centered on loner schoolgirl Adeline Siow, who can summon flame in her fingertips.

The Isle in the Silver Sea, by Tasha Suri (Fantasy)

Stay tuned for an Autostraddle review of this standalone sapphic romantasy release that combines medieval folklore with adventure and romance.

Crawl: Stories, by Max Delsohn (Short Stories)

One thing about me? I’m always going to urge you to read more queer and trans short fiction. This story collection explores trans life in Seattle in the 2010s, featuring a cast of transmasc characters.

October 28

Cry, Voidbringer, by Elaine Ho (Fantasy)

This is a high fantasy saga set in a dystopian world and featuring multiple main characters who are queer.

Hazelthorn, by C.G. Drews (YA Horror)

Encounter botanical body horror and murder in this queer YA horror-fantasy.