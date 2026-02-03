I gotta be real honest: Working on this list this month was complicated by the fact that I also read “List and Shout,” Lydia Kiesling’s excellent essay in The Baffler on the “anticipated book list economy” and the decline in spaces for real, rigorous literary criticism. Riese featured the essay in her Things I Read That I Loved column last week, and I too read and loved the piece, but it also made me feel so sad and bitter about the fact that I so rarely have the time to review books these days and that when I do, very very few people read them. I didn’t get into the book review business for the clicks, that’s for sure, but it’s hard to justify spending so much time and energy on reviews when book lists remain the most popular part of the Autostraddle Literature vertical by a landslide. I certainly understand the usefulness of these monthly anticipated lists we do for queer and trans authors (publishers tend to give way too much weight to them, pressuring authors to feel like they need to make as many lists as possible). And I suppose I understand the usefulness of this list as a resource for readers, too. Surely if you are a regular reader of these lists, we have at some point informed you of a book or writer you did not previously know about who you then checked out and liked. That’s incredible! I love that!

As I’m sure is obvious, we have not actually read the vast majority of the books on these lists, and that makes it both difficult to actually discern the quality and also how queer some of the work is. Where book reviews feel expansive and meaty, anticipated lists feel hollow. It doesn’t help that I’ve noticed publishing copy is…getting worse. Everyone wants to make comps to buzzy movies or shows or strange comp math equations like “it’s Severance meets Cinderella!” I’m not sure if publishers are using AI or underpaid labor or some combination of both when it comes to some of this marketing copy. (Not all of it is bad! I’ve just been noticing a trend where the good jacket copy is getting more rare.) Regardless, no brief description of a book will ever be as satisfying as a critical deep dive. “Anticipation” is such a broad and vague state and we really just are going off of vibes here (and, in some cases, our familiarity with the author’s previous work). We do try to include a wide range of books, but again, we’re so limited in what we can actually write about them. It’s hard to make these lists, and it can often feel tedious. There are only so many ways I can say “sounds intriguing!”

Still, I want to support as many queer and trans authors as possible. And I want to inform readers, too. And I know these lists can serve those functions ultimately. But Like Kiesling, I’m deeply skeptical of the systems that make it so these book lists carry outsized weight in the publishing world and crowd out real literary criticism. I want more time to write book reviews, and I want more people to read them.

But here is our February 2026 list! Made with love and care and enthusiastic passion for queer literature by Riese and me (Kayla).

Autostraddle’s Top Most Anticipated LGBTQ Books for February 2026

Heap Earth Upon It, by Chloe Michelle Howarth (February 3, literary fiction)

The author of Sunburn is back with this special expanded U.S. release of its followup, which is about a pair of siblings moving to the Irish town of Ballycrea in 1965, hiding secrets. A wealthy couple takes the siblings under their wing, but one of the sisters gets very close with the wife. It’s being comped to Our Wives Under the Sea, but I’m also sensing some touches of Mrs. S.

Brawler: Stories, by Lauren Groff (February 24, Short Fiction)

New Lauren Groff this month! NEW LAUREN GROFF THIS MONTH! While not all the stories here are explicitly queer, there are a couple excellent queer ones. And regardless of how much queer content there is, Groff’s writing on family dynamics, friendships, motherhood, and women’s complex and messy interior and public lives is one of my personal top anticipated books of the month. I love Groff’s work, but especially her short fiction. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Read more short fiction!

Citizenship: Notes on an American Myth, by Daisy Hernández (February 17, Nonfiction)

A book that feels deeply connected to the current political moment, Citizenship combines personal narrative, cultural writing, historical accounts, and sociopolitical analysis in its attempts to define and complicate the construction of citizenship. Hernández writes on her own Cuban and Colombian family histories in her explorations of citizenship and immigration.

A Body Made Home: They Black Trans Love, by K Marshall Green (February 24, Memoir)

From Feminist Press comes this work of memoir and mythography about a Black trans man investigating his own queer and trans journey, relationship to family, autonomy, self-discovery, and future. The author investigates bodies and desire and more in this book that feels spiritually connected to Audre Lorde’s Zami (which is also getting a re-release this month, detailed below.

And now enjoy the rest of our most anticipated LGBTQ books for February 2026!

February 3

Get Over It, April Evans, by Ashley Herring Blake (romance)