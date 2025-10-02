No Filter: October Belongs to Megan Thee Stallion and Janelle Monáe

Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite queer celebrities are up to, via Instagram! Let’s rock and also roll!

It’s HER season.

There is something so comforting to me about festival season, actors doing press and photoshoots where they belong is nice!

Every single thing about this slideshow is deeply important to me, but I cannot get over how satisfied JB looks holding that lil baby!

Props to Kristen and Gail for getting Tom to do this! That’s friendship right there!

This is so funny, and I am someone who is similarly bad at guessing songs from the first note!

Once again I ask “what is wrong with Meg?” and then I remember: NOTHING she is perfect!

Oh to be in love and in a band together! The moments you will capture together!

SO proud of my girl for this sold out show at MSG! Also deeply proud of her for CRUSHING this “Ego” cover, frankly a little let down by the crowd in response to said “Ego” performance! That riff is crazy!

This made me laugh so much, I would 100% do this, honestly probably quarterly??

Always good to check in on the gardens, and look at those dang cosmos! They are huge! Pollinators for life!

HOW ARE YOU HAVING A BOOK COME OUT BETWEEN TWO MOVIES AND THREE TRILLION MUSICAL PERFORMANCES MADAM THIS IS WILD!

KYM WHITLEY for life! I have to give Lena her props for talking to the legendary Black actresses of our day, it’s so gooood to see them get their flowers!

It is October 1st, so of course the countdown begins!