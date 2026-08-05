feature image photo via Auliʻi Cravalho’s Instagram
Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite queer celebrities were up to this week!
Look ME right in the eye I beg you!!
Stunning, no?? I think so!!
This is a mind at work that I can respect!
As ever, you had me at dykes!
Oh that’s a classyyyyy way to celebrate an anniversary, I love this!
Celebrity couple in grass!! Why? I don’t know! That’s not my business!
The thing about this podcast is that everyone who goes on it seems to have the best time and I love that??
You know what Kristen, same? How on earth did I survive wearing all that tight shit???
Not to brag but I did get all of them right! Is that a brag?? Maybe? Or I’m just unwell!
Awwwww that’s very sweet! I suppose that’s all I have to say about Auntie Jo, but I wish her the best!
So do I know what this bit is about? No, no I don’t! But I do know I am laughing, so there!