Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite queer celebrities were up to this week!

Look ME right in the eye I beg you!!

Stunning, no?? I think so!!

This is a mind at work that I can respect!

As ever, you had me at dykes!

Oh that’s a classyyyyy way to celebrate an anniversary, I love this!

Celebrity couple in grass!! Why? I don’t know! That’s not my business!

The thing about this podcast is that everyone who goes on it seems to have the best time and I love that??

You know what Kristen, same? How on earth did I survive wearing all that tight shit???

Not to brag but I did get all of them right! Is that a brag?? Maybe? Or I’m just unwell!

Awwwww that’s very sweet! I suppose that’s all I have to say about Auntie Jo, but I wish her the best!

So do I know what this bit is about? No, no I don’t! But I do know I am laughing, so there!

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