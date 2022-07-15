I have to admit, today has been a long one. But I have Mean Girls on the television while I write this, and I have box of Annie’s chocolate bunny grahams. And my friend? That’s not nothing.

Queer as in F*ck You

Kehlani Explains Viral Interaction with Influencer Christian Walker, Says He Harassed Starbucks Workers. Kehlani rides hard for LGBTQ+ Starbucks baristas, and we love an icon who supports queer workers. I really don’t know who this supposed “influencer” Christian Walker is, and I had legitimately never heard of him before earlier this week, when Kehlani went viral across Thee InternetsTM for keeping their cool in a Starbucks parking lot after Walker fully lost his shit over them. I originally didn’t think much to the story to be honest — until today when Kehlani took to their social media to explain that the whole entire mess started because Walker had harassed the local Starbucks workers for their Pride flags!?! Kehlani stepped in, and then Walker turned on Kehlani.

So! I still don’t know who this supposed “Christian Walker” is! But in this house we stan Kehlani (and workers) forever and ever.

Kehlani speaks… & she’s right she did look good af in that video 🤣😍 love an unbothered queen pic.twitter.com/rEyCKUUFrc — Jas🫶🏽 (@Jassymonique_) July 13, 2022

EXCUSE ME IS THAT OUR MANAGING EDITOR KAYLA KUMARI!?!?

After four months of dating, Grimes and Chelsea Manning Are Reportedly Over

Updates on Brittney Griner’s trial in Russia: Russian Teammate, GM Support Griner in Court. “UMMC Ekaterinburg teammate Evgeniya Belyakova and Maxim Ryabkov, the team’s general manager, spoke during the brief afternoon court session while Griner sat in the defendants’ cage not far away. Their appearance is believed to be the first in-person contact Griner has had with anyone she knows — other than the Russian attorneys hired for her case — since she was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with trying to smuggle drugs into the country.”

“A library in Iowa has closed after nearly all of its employees quit due to anti-LGBTQ harassment against-staff, complaints about LGBTQ titles, and whipped up controversies. The town now has no library.” What’s Happening With The Vinton Public Library

Saw This, Thought of You

Amazon Gave Ring Doorbell Videos to Us Police 11 Times Without Permission

Sending so much love to Constance Wu today.❤️ Constance Wu Opens Up About Attempting Suicide

“Once a teen star and half of a sister act, Chlöe Bailey is lending her distinctive voice to an essential story about sex, race, and Black women’s bodies.” Chlöe Bailey on Why It’s OK Not to Be a “Confident, Bad Bitch” All the Time (this profile was written by the one and only JOAN MORGAN!!! Her book When Chickenheads Come Home to Roost: A Hip-Hop Feminist Breaks It Down is fundamental to who I am as a writer and a feminist and why I’m here today.)

When Brands Got Horny. “From dick pics to anilingus to impregnated mascots, social marketing has entered its carnal era.”

Political Snacks

Why They Still Support Trump

30 Years Ago and Today: History Repeats Itself. “Archival photos of Pro-Choice demonstrations, Washington DC and NYC, 1990-1992.”