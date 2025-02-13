How To Impress Your Crush Based on Their Astrology

During Valentine’s Day we tend to think more intensely about those we love. How do we show we care about them — gifts, romance, adventure? It depends on the person. It depends on their astrology!

Through astrology we can dive into your relationships, feelings, and intimacy in general. Some folks concentrate on just their Sun sign when looking at astrological compatibility. However, while the Sun represents the soul connection, you should also consider the Moon (feelings), Mercury (communication), Venus (love), and Mars (passion).

Below are the signs, with a summary of their personality traits, their most and least compatible signs, how to impress them, and date ideas.

Aries

A natural leader, Aries is characterized by their passion, confidence, and self-reliance. Their impulsive nature drives them to act and think quickly and decisively, often without hesitation. They are competitive and have a relentless drive to succeed. Their dynamic energy and bold approach to life make them stand out as action-oriented individuals.

Best match: Sagittarius, Capricorn, Gemini, and Scorpio

Less suitable: Leo, Taurus, Libra, and Pisces

Impress them: By keeping up with them

Date Ideas: sky diving, rage room, drag show, or friendly competition

Taurus

Taurus is known for their strong sense of security and consistency. They are a reliable presence in any situation. Determined, they often stick to their beliefs and goals with unwavering focus. Their sensual nature allows them to appreciate the finer things in life. Generally dependable, Taurus need to feel that in return, to feel secure.

Best match: Leo, Virgo, Libra, and Cancer

Less suitable: Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Scorpio

Impress them: By showing them your value

Date Ideas: cooking, music event, drive-in movie, or a nature adventure

Gemini

Gemini is known for their quick wit and curious spirit, always seeking new experiences and connections. They are adaptable, able to adjust to various situations and personalities, making them engaging and fun partners. They easily get bored in stale situations. Their lively energy and charm give them a playful nature.

Best match: Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces

Less suitable: Leo, Virgo, Libra, and Scorpio

Impress them: By listening and contributing to their thoughts

Date Ideas: library, bumper cars, eat desert first, or trivia

Cancer

In all relationships, Cancer is deeply caring and committed, always willing to make sacrifices for the happiness of others. Their comfort and emotional support creates a nurturing and safe environment. Their desire to care can be overwhelming at times, manifesting into manipulation when they feel insecure or misunderstood. As homebodies, they cherish quiet, intimate moments with their loved one.

Best match: Leo, Taurus, Libra, and Scorpio

Less suitable: Sagittarius, Virgo, Aquarius, and Pisces

Impress them: By pampering them, like they do for you

Date Ideas: moon gazing, boat ride, staying in, or gaming

Leo

Leo is incredibly loyal and generous, always eager to shower their partner with affection and attention. Their confident nature makes them both exciting and inspiring to be with, often bringing warmth into the relationship. Leo’s dramatic flair can add an intense energy to their love life. Their creativity and commitment make them an unforgettable and devoted partner.

Best match: Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Scorpio

Less suitable: Aries, Virgo, Libra, and Cancer

Impress them: By giving them adoration for their creativity

Date Ideas: flower farm, theatre, painting class, or vineyard

Virgo

Known for their logical and practical approach, Virgo is always seeking to create stability in the relationship. Their perfectionist tendencies drive them to expect the best, both from themselves and their partners. Their analytical mind helps them understand their connections deeply but may lead to overthinking. They are dependable and supportive; their devotion makes them a steadfast and caring partner.

Best match: Aries, Capricorn, Aquarius and Scorpio

Less suitable: Leo, Taurus, Gemini, and Pisces

Impress them: By passing their tests

Date Ideas: sporting event, gym, botanical gardens, or comedy show

Libra

Libra is charming and romantic with a natural ability to make their partner feel valued and adored. They are driven by a strong sense of fairness; they seek balance and harmony in their relationships. Their indecisiveness can sometimes make it difficult for them to make firm choices. Libra’s tendency toward aesthetics can occasionally make them appear superficial or distracted, but at their core, they desire a loving and peaceful connection.

Best match: Leo, Taurus, Gemini, and Cancer

Less suitable: Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Scorpio

Impress them: By complimenting their aesthetic

Date Ideas: spa day, romantic walk, favorite restaurant, or hot tub

Scorpio

Protective and deeply committed, Scorpio, is always willing to fight for their partner and the relationship. Their determined nature drives them to pursue their goals with passion, while their honesty ensures that they are straightforward and authentic. Their private nature can make them seem secretive, and they may struggle to open-up fully. Scorpio’s intense emotions can sometimes lead to feelings of jealousy, especially if they sense betrayal. Their sensuality and unwavering loyalty make them devoted and passionate partners.

Best match: Leo, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Cancer

Less suitable: Aries, Taurus, Libra, and Pisces

Impress them: By being upfront and honest with them

Date Ideas: escape room, ax throwing, roller skating, graveyard

Sagittarius

Sagittarius is intelligent and independent, valuing both freedom and deep connections with their partner. Their adventurous spirit keeps the relationship exciting, always seeking new experiences and challenges. A rebel at heart, Sagittarius doesn’t like to follow conventions and can sometimes come across as overly confident, believing they are always right. While they can be impatient, their persistent nature ensures they will keep pushing forward in life.

Best match: Leo, Taurus, Gemini and Pisces

Less suitable: Aries, Virgo, Libra, and Scorpio

Impress them: By being ready to come on an adventure

Date Ideas: food tasting, train ride, hiking, or road trip

Capricorn

Capricorn is ambitious and responsible, often taking on the role of the director in the relationship, guiding both themselves and their partner toward shared goals. They are deeply loyal, working to ensure the stability and success of their connections. Their practical nature can sometimes lead them to be pessimistic, focusing on potential challenges rather than embracing spontaneity. Capricorn’s dedication and reliability make them dependable and steadfast, committed to building a strong, lasting bond.

Best match: Leo, Virgo, Gemini and Scorpio

Less suitable: Sagittarius, Taurus, Libra, and Pisces

Impress them: By not wasting their time

Date Ideas: historic neighborhood tour, roof top dining, antique car show, or puzzles

Aquarius

Their unique perspective and independent nature make them stand out, and they value freedom within their relationships. Driven by a strong sense of humanitarianism, they seek to connect with others on a deeper, more meaningful level. Aquarius’ idealistic views can lead to disappointment when reality doesn’t meet their high expectations. Their creativity and passion for innovation make them exciting and inspiring partners.

Best match: Leo, Capricorn, Gemini, and Pisces

Less suitable: Aries, Taurus, Libra, and Cancer

Impress them: By celebrating what makes them unique

Date Ideas: hot air balloon ride, volunteering, Rocky Horror Picture Show, or renaissance fair

Pisces

Pisces is deeply intuitive and imaginative, able to connect with others on an emotional level. Their generous and compassionate nature makes them loving and selfless, always seeking to care for and support those they love. Their dreamy personality can sometimes cause them to become distant or lost in their own world. They tend to be trusting, leading to vulnerability, but their deep emotional connection makes them eager to create a romantic and nurturing bond.

Best match: Sagittarius, Taurus, Aquarius, and Cancer

Less suitable: Leo, Virgo, Libra, and Scorpio

Impress them: By appreciating their dreams

Date Ideas: aquarium, meditation, carriage ride, or ice skating