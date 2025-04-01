Take a breath, friend. You’ve already done the hardest part. You’ve looked in the mirror and come to terms with something real about yourself.

You are a podcaster.

You can’t change that, that is who you are — and if you are being honest with yourself, isn’t it who’ve you always been? Now that you’ve done the hard work of accepting it, you might feel ready to start thinking about telling your parents. If that’s you, you’ve come to the right place. I am here to guide you through this journey.

Step One: Practice

Give yourself a moment to think about what you want to say to your parents. What is the most important take away you want them to walk away with? These conversations are challenging, and it is likely you won’t be able to cover all your points. Try to narrow it down. Are you solely relying on your Quince spon-con for clothing for the foreseeable future? Do you find yourself going mad about the events of the day if you aren’t behind a mic to give your take? Do you simply just feel more natural with a pop filter in front of your mouth? All of these things are a part of being a podcaster, and being a podcaster is valid. If you find yourself struggling to think about what you might want to say — just jump on the mic for a second and see what comes naturally to you. Remember, this is your life, not theirs.

Step Two: Patience

You will have to give your parents time to understand what this means, and it won’t be easy. You will have to explain things like the “Apple Podcast App” and “iheartRadio,” and these are not words any parent wants to hear coming out of their child’s mouth. But you have to give them time to understand the benefit of iHeart inserting anywhere between two and four minutes of ads for sports betting websites into your work. Try to explain phrases that you take for granted, like “listen wherever you get your podcasts.” What could that sentence mean to parents, really? Just take a deep breath and think about the Helix mattress waiting for you at home.

Persistence

It all comes down to persistence in the end. This is who you are, and if your parents refuse to see that, you will have to wear them down over time. Refuse to let them erase your identity, and stand up for what you believe in, and the proud community you now belong to. Bring your mic and pop filter to Thanksgiving dinner, and don’t back down when your aunties tell you “a microphone doesn’t need a plate.” You are a podcaster, and a podcaster is never alone.

Remember: The mic is in your hand. You got this.