Here’s What Was Good and Gay About the 2025 Emmy Awards

The 2025 Emmy Awards were last night, and so let’s talk about all the gay goings-on!

First up, some winners I think you’ll all appreciate. While queer faves like The Last of Us and Ayo Edebiri may not have taken home any awards, there were some winners to celebrate. Like bisexual comedian Hannah Einbinder winning for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and using her acceptance speech to say “Go Birds, fuck ICE, and free Palestine.” (Her partner-in-comedy-crime on Hacks Jean Smart also won for Best Actress in a Comedy series.)

Actress Erin Doherty thanked her girlfriend in her acceptance speech after she won for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role in Adolescence. And a gay fave that is also littered with queer contestants, The Traitors, won for Best Reality Competition Program. Jeff Hiller and Tramell Tillman also took home Emmy Awards.

Of course, queer people showed up to serve lewks on the red carpet, including Hunter Schafer, Brittani Nichols, Megan Stalter, Halsey, and Kristen Kish. And actually I think you should specifically check out Kristen Kish’s glambot.

There were also other cheeky little gay moments sprinkled in, like stars of The Hunting Wives Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow presented an award together and had a cute little flirtatious bit at the beginning that stunned the crowd for a moment (and made my gay little heart race a bit, I won’t lie.)

So, while the Emmys weren’t quite as gay an affair as the Autostraddle TV Awards (whose winners are up now for you to celebrate), there was still plenty of queer fun to be had.

And Now Presenting…More Headlines

+ Melissa Etheridge’s daughter Bailey married her wife Jocelyn at a winery and the wedding was basically a music festival in what had to be the gayest event of the season

+ Sort of related, take a peek at the upcoming Lilith Fair documentary, dropping on Hulu later this week. Check out Drew’s review of the Lilith Fair documentary from TIFF (Also check out Drew’s review of it while you’re at it)

+ Pedro Pascal and his sister Lux interviewed each other about their relationship, her work as a trans actress, and more; it’s very sweet and a lovely read

+ Malin Akerman talks about the sapphic sex scenes with her costar Brittany Snow in The Hunting Wives and why she loves the lesbian fandom

+ And while we’re on the topic of Brittany Snow, Sophia Bush posted some photos with her real-life girlfriend and some other women she’s smooched on screen

+ Earpers don’t fret, Wynonna Earp might have been pulled off Netflix, but it’s now all on Tubi!

+ If you need a little giggle, watch Reneé Rapp try to be on her best behavior around small children, including but not limited to creating a rated G version of Leave Me Alone I can’t get out of my head (“Leave me alone, mom, I wanna have fun!”