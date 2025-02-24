Jen Tullock Confirms Severance’s Devon Has Always Been Queer, Probably Had a Hot Rugby Girlfriend

Severance’s Devon Has Always Been Queer, but It Took an Improvised Line To Tell Us

In this week’s episode of Severance, we learned that queer actress Jen Tullock’s character, Devon, is also queer, but in an interview with Parade, Tullock confirmed that even though it was only recently revealed, that has always been true of Mark’s sister.

Tullock says in discussions with creator and writer Dan Erickson, they had determined that as part of Devon’s backstory, she had dated people of all genders before meeting her current husband. Tullock even said she had a rugby girlfriend for a stint. But with Devon’s comparably limited screentime, living in the outie’s world, and having a husband, there hadn’t been a natural place to include this information. There were moments that were eventually cut out, but in this week’s episode, Devon references Gabby Arteta, whose innie she met at a pregnancy retreat, and calls her the one she “had a crush on.” Tulluck says she improvised that line, and wasn’t sure they were going to keep it in, but is happy they did. And so am I. (This is neither here nor there but it’s a story I love to share whenever I can: I very briefly met Jen and her wife at a Girls5Eva premiere screening when they sat next to me before their good friend Busy Phillips called them over to sit with them, but in our approximately 5 minutes together, they were the absolute nicest people I’ve ever met and it wasn’t until after they were gone that I realized who they were.)

Jen Tullock being queer and finding a way to let us know Devon is queer too reminds me of how queer actress Ali Liebert has said she tries to make as many of her characters gay as she can. She said, “On every show I’m on, if it’s not already written in, I have a conversation with the creatives and I’m like she’s definitely gay, right?”

Jen Tullock doesn’t say whether Devon’s queerness will come to be relevant in any other way for her character’s arc this season, but I for one am excited to have this confirmation.

More News I’ve Refined For You

+ ICYMI Kayla’s Yellowjackets recaps are back!

+ Speaking of, in an interview about Yellowjackets, Tawny Cyrus said, “In season three, Taissa is in love. She wants to stay in love, and she’ll do anything she can to make that happen,” and honestly I feel the same

+ And because it’s all I think about here’s more Yellowjackets news: Tawny Cypress said part of her fell in love with Lauren Ambrose while filming this season (and frankly who wouldn’t)

+ Hunter Schafer approves of people fan-casting her as Mystique in the upcoming Marvel X-Men films

+ The Last of Us has released character posters and announced it will return on April 13th

+ Chappell Roan’s speech at the Grammys inspired actual change, with UMG creating a partnership with the Music Health Alliance to get artists better access to healthcare

+ The BBC series Vigil was renewed for Season 3

+ Lady Gaga announced a huge, free concert in Brazil this May (guess those “come to Brazil” requests do, eventually, work)

+ Ghosts was renewed for TWO more seasons and I couldn’t be happier about it

+ Trans creators Sophie Campbell and Tamra Bonvillain will be the powers behind the newest Supergirl series for DC comics

+ Twisted Metal has released a teaser trailer for its upcoming second season and Stephanie Beatriz looks badass as ever in it (and also is it me or does it look like one of the trucks is women who spray out the colors of the lesbian flag??)

+ In gay-adjacent-but-exciting-for-me-personally news, the latest movie in the I Know What You Did Last Summer canon has dropped a teaser image (gay-adjacent because the director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson also directed Do Revenge and also Jennifer Love Hewitt was one of my Roots)

A duo lovingly referred to as “The Green Lesbians” from Sumiko Arai’s The Guy She Was Interested in Wasn’t a Guy at All is getting an anime adaptation

+ I know this is kind of old news but I wasn’t here with the PCF last week and I just want to make sure we are ALL aware that Cynthia Erivo will be playing Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl – queer, Black, female Jesus?? Let’s fucking go.