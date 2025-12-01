Congrats to New Queer Parents Cameron Esposito and Katy Nishimoto!

Congrats to Cameron Esposito and her wife Katy Nishimoto on giving birth to baby Yumi Young Esposito Nishimoto!

The itsy bitsy baby, Yumi Young Esposito Nishimoto, was born 5 lbs 5 oz, and the proud parents are reportedly “OVER THE MOON”, as they should be.

The queer comedian being pregnant didn’t slow them down though, it seems: Cameron performed a show a literal WEEK before giving birth. She also has a show called Four Pills about her later-in-life diagnosis of bipolar disorder on Dropout that you can check out while she’s on what I have to imagine is at least SOME kind of break for parental leave of sorts!

Congrats again to the new parents on their beautiful bundle of joy!

The Stork Delivered These News Stories, Too

+ Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Porsha Williams hard-launched her new girlfriend Sway McKinney

+ I just really need you to know about this 81-year-old woman who won “best technique” at a lesbian pie eating contest

+ There’s nothing queer about this necessarily but I just need a place to shout about how Ready or Not 2 is coming out AND SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR IS IN IT okay thank you for listening back to our regularly scheduled program

+ Melissa Bode talks to Them about playing Nessarose in the Wicked movies, coming out, disability representation, and what comes next for her

+ When Matrix creator Lilly Wachowski sees right-wingers co-opting the narrative she says, “I just go, ‘What are you doing? No! That’s wrong!’ But I have to let it go to some extent …”

+ Stranger Things spoilers ahead: Robin becoming more vital in this season than ever really warmed by big, gay heart

+ Cynthia Erivo talks about “the way that people have opened up themselves to tell me their stories, the way people have embraced one another, embraced themselves because of the character” in this Paper cover story that is paired with a stunning photo shoot

+ When Hayley Williams says “all are welcome” at her shows, she very explicitly doesn’t mean racists, sexists, or transphobes

+ Grace Richardson has become the first out lesbian winner of the Miss England beauty pageant

+ Looking for something to watch this month? We’ve got you covered.