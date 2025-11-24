Buy From Native Makers and Artists This Holiday Season

I won’t lie to y’all — I don’t really like the holidays. I may have, once upon a time, but like many people the excesses of capitalism and forced family togetherness have worn thin upon me. Still, I can’t help myself. I LOVE to look through a gift guide — call it a window shopping exercise for my impoverished childhood, or something else, but I can’t get enough. So when my dear friend and faithful editor Kayla gave me the opportunity to write my own gift guide, one centered around Native makers, artists, and the like, I couldn’t say no. Whether you’re a holigay or a Grinch like myself, I hope the curated list below inspires you to think about the land in which we’re occupying, Indigenous sovereignty, and, as always, how to be more thoughtful towards each other.

Jewelry + Charms

Who doesn’t love a good beaded earring? Okay, I get it, not everybody, which is why one of my favorite Oklahoma artists, Native Couture, is a great option from everything to Pac Man Ghost Purse charms to Pokeball pill cases, both which are very reasonable in price. For the less pop culture minded among us, Ahlazua, a Mvskoke Creek artist, has an amazing storefront with acrylic options like these Southeastern Water Design in Iridescent earrings and Rain Clouds in Grey Blue. Last but not least, WOOLLY BEAR has options that range into the splurgeworthy, including these The Siya Berry Flower Crown Hoops among more universal finds like these 10k Solid Gold Heart Studs.

Plus, I would be remiss if I didn’t plug at least a few shops that focus on beads, including SweetgrassCrafts and RebelinaShop, both of which have beautiful and affordable options.

Home Goods

I personally want my home to be the cozy capital of the world, but I have no sense of how to actually decorate. Mahota Textiles, the first textile company owned by a Native American tribe, is a bit on the pricier side, but absolutely worth it. This Yaakni’ Chokma’ (Good Earth) Blanket is swoonworthy, and would make a perfect accompaniment to Mahli Designed King Sheet Sets, based on the motifs of the Chickasaw mound builders.

Eighth Generation is a Seattle-based art and lifestyle brand owned by the Snoqualmie Tribe, with a great variety of home goods, including blankets, like this one (on sale now) with a Hummingbird design. While blankets are always a crowd pleaser, for something expressly Native craft oriented, Native Harvest has a wonderful collection of birch bark crafts, including this hanging sage (or other dried herb) basket for the witchy among us, and Turtle Pot Holders which would make an excellent stocking stuffer. This brand is also a subdivision of the White Earth Land Recovery Project.

Indigo Arrows, an Indigenous-led Interior Design and Textile Studio based in Treaty One Territory, has lovely options like the “Love” Swaddle Blanket for the baby children in your life and a Moon Quilt Holiday Set you could use for a all-encompassing housewarming gift for any U-Haulers in your life.

Finally, Kotah Bear has a variety of affordable options, including this plush bathrobe that I NEED.

Lifestyle

Indigenous wear from head to toe sounds right up my alley, and could be up yours and your loved ones, too! These great beanies from Urban Native Era were just restocked, plus their designs have been featured in the fan favorite hit Rez Dogs, which is sure to please even the pickiest present receivers. Heartberry, meanwhile, has t-shirts that every mother (or cool aunt) would enjoy, like this one, which honors the Ojibwe relationship with Lake Superior, and the selections are often under fifty dollars! Thunder Voice, then, satisfies the cool Gen Z’er you don’t really understand. This Neo-Native Gothic t-shirt in Salmon is sure to be a win. Also, depending on what you’re willing to spend, a personalized jacket might make you the talk of the town. For the fashionista in your friend group, Jamie Okuma’s creation, including a Parfleche Earth Tank or Elk Ivory Bodysuit are both excellent options.

For the ribbon skirt curious, AteedSneezCreations is exactly where you need to peruse, plus their fleece printed scarves provide a more universal option!

Books

Books are absolutely my favorite category of this guide, which is why I saved my personal best for last. I wanted to focus not only on Native books, but Native-owned bookstores, the first being Birchbark Books, owned by none other than Louise Erdrich. Birchbark has an amazing selection, and also an amazing mission, saying: “We are a locus for Indigirati—literate Indigenous people who have survived over half a millennium on this continent.” For the generalist reader and the nature lover, I recommend Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants by Robin Wall Kimmerer and for the budding student of literature There There by Tommy Orange.

Black Walnut Bookshop is another wonderful option, as it is Native AND queer owned. From their selection, I recommend Blood Sisters by Vanessa Lillie, a perfect read for the thriller reader in your family, plus Moon of the Crusted Snow by Waubgeshig Rice for a more dystopian vibe.

Last but not least is my favorite named bookstore maybe ever? Paperbacks & Frybread, which aims to decolonize your world, starting with your bookshelf. From there I highly recommend Big Chief by Jon Hickey, which combines humor, emotion, and political games all in one. Also, while you’re perusing, why not pick up a couple books that’ll teach your niblings a thing or two? Coming Home: A Hopi Resistance Story by Mavasta Honyouti and On Powwow Day by Traci Sorell is sure to make dinner table talk more interesting.