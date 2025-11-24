Doechii Gave Ayo Edebiri a Lap Dance on a Desk (Yes, You Read That Right)

Have you ever read a headline and had to blink and start again because surely the madlibs of words you just read was a fever dream and not actually what it said? That was my experience when I read that Doechii gave Ayo Edebiri a lap dance on stage at the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival this weekend. B

ut my eyes did not deceive me, and there are plenty of videos to prove it! It’s real, it really happened. During Doechii’s song “Crazy”, Ayo Edebiri slid on stage, sitting in one of those school desks with the top attached to the chair as Doechii sexily crawled toward her. (This is neither here nor there, but Ayo looked so good in her baseball cap and tank top.) Doechii stood on the desk and Ayo fanned herself, then Doechii got down and started doing her thing. Ayo held onto the back of Doechii’s knees for dear life as the singer leaned back and sat back up to face her, and the desk slid the two of them back behind the curtain as the song ended.

Now, I know this was just a fun performance between two queer celebs (who maybe are even friends, I don’t know their lives!) but all I’m saying is, I think a writer with a WIP about a bisexual Grammy-Award-winning singer and a queer Emmy-winning actor falling in love could really do something with this.

The reactions to this have also been delightful, my favorites being the perhaps obvious but still hilarious, simple yet impactful, “Thank you, chef.” Because “thank you, chef,” indeed.

An Encore of Queer News

+ Queer voice actor Jennifer English talked about her journey and queer joy in her acceptance speech when she won a Golden Joystick Award for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

+ Cynthia Erivo visited her old school and answered questions from the girls’ choir and it’s all very pure and sweet

+ Check out celebs like Amber Ruffin, Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush, Pattie Gonia, Vivian Jenna Wilson, Anna Camp, and more on the Out 100 red carpet

+ Here’s who all’s gay in the new Women’s Professional Baseball League

+ Sort-of-recently out Anna Camp would be down to follow in the footsteps of her former costar Brittany Snow and star in a sexy, sapphic drama

+ Sarah Paulson is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

+ The Sims ships Gelphie according to this Wicked-themed post of theirs (and, I mean, same)

+ Billie Eilish’s 3D concert film Hit Me Hard and Soft (directed by James Cameron) will come to theaters on March 20, 2026

+ Queer actress Maisie Richardson-Sellers is the human amongst the supernaturals this time in Talamasca: The Secret Order

+ If you’ve always wanted to know more about Brandi Carlile’s wife, it’s your lucky day