I come to you today with sad news: Hulu has dropped the Buffy reboot that Chloé Zhao and Sarah Michelle Gellar were collaborating on. As someone who has been obsessed with Buffy the Vampire Slayer since I was 10 years old (in fact, my first and currently only tattoo is the Buffy B on my arm), this is a devastating blow.

I went through a range of emotions when I initially heard the show was being revived; at first, when it was touted as a “reboot” I was firmly against it, but then when it was more of a revival with Sarah Michelle Gellar fully on board and self-reported Buffy fan Chloé Zhao at the helm, I allowed myself to get excited. We need a Slayer now more than ever; I think the show would have been a real balm on our souls in these trying times.

Buffy was there for me in the most difficult years of my life on a personal level, reminding me to keep fighting, to keep hoping, and to lean into the power of friendship, and I think that’s something we could all use more of right now. Especially as media companies keep getting bought by far-right extremists, and queer representation is dipping precariously low, it feels like the right time for a revival of a show that gave us one of the first on-screen kisses between an established sapphic couple and THE first sapphic sex scene on primetime network TV. A revival of this show with a focus on the latest generation, who seems to have taken queerness in stride better than most generations before them, and without the stain of the original abusive creator on it, could have been a boon. Alas.

The pilot seems to have been dubbed “not perfect”, but then again the original Buffy pilot had to be reworked too, so maybe there’s still hope. As of right now, it sounds like Hulu isn’t letting go of the IP and might “mull a possible new incarnation of the beloved franchise” which honestly makes me nervous, and I hope they go the “rework the pilot” route.

Until we find out the fate of the Slayer, we can see Sarah Michelle Gellar in her latest movie Ready or Not 2, and she said on Instagram that even though she won’t be slipping back into her stylish yet affordable boots again after all, if the apocalypse comes, we can still beep her.

More News To Sink Your Teeth Into

+ Not a lot of queer info to give you about the Oscars but Sinners won a bunch (though still not enough in my opinion) and that feels relevant because all vampires are gay.

+ The queer short Two People Exchanging Saliva also won in a history-making tie

+ Check out what queer celebs like Sarah Paulson, Cara Delevingne, Hannah Einbinder, Keke Palmer, and more were wearing on the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

+ ABC’s latest crime procedural, R.J. Decker, is about a disgraced photographer-turned-PI, his journalist ex-wife and HER new cop wife played by bisexual actress Bevin Bru). Plus, Jaina Lee Ortiz is there, in case my fellow Station 19 fans were also missing her.

+ Jenn Colella reflects on Broadway Backwards and performing with Lauren Patten to bring “a little lesbian dreaminess to the stage.”

+ Big Girls Don’t Cry is a coming-of-age movie about a teen girl growing up queer in rural New Zealand in the early 2000s

+ Anyone else really stressed about our queer bb Santos in The Pitt after she reveals a bit more about how the past ten months off-screen have been for her in talking to her gal pal in the last episode?

+ Perfect, a steamy lesbian movie starring Julia Fox, Ashley Moore, and Kate Moennig, debuted at SXSW

+ Season two will be the last for the queer dating show I Kissed a Girl

+ Billie Eilish is rumored to star in an adaptation of Sylvia Plath’s The Bell Jar

+ Chaz Bono married the girl who was also his first kiss back when they were teenagers

+ Check out this review of the new sapphic horror movie Whistle

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