Aubrey Plaza Should Guest Star in ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2

In case you have somehow missed it, I’m here to make sure you’ve seen this: Aubrey Plaza joined Amy Poehler for an SNL sketch about The Hunting Wives, and it’s very horny and hilarious.

The sketch is a fake trailer for the upcoming second season of the show. In it, they gently mock the wigs, the copious amount of drinking, the insane storylines, and how all the women are all over each other at all times. It amps up the touching and the canoodling and plays into how easily peer pressured Brittany Snow’s Sophie was when she arrived in the den of hypocrisy. It featured fake review quotes like “It’s like if The L Word took place in Yellowstone. This show has healed our nation.” and “In one scene, a woman took off her entire outfit to put in a tampon. That was interesting.”

Toward the end, Aubrey Plaza shows up as a new character from California, and Sophie sets her sights on her the way Margo did when she first showed up. But when Sophie asks if she has a boyfriend back home, and Aubrey’s character says she has a girlfriend, all the Hunting Wives turn on her with their guns, turning on the lesbian in their midst. (No pun intended.) This moment shows me the people who wrote this script really understood the show, and it made me cackle.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Brittany Snow responded to the sketch, saying she loved it and thought they nailed Sophie perfectly. She also said that actually the show really does want Aubrey Plaza to guest in the second season, so hopefully this didn’t ruin that for all of us the way sometimes fancasting does. I would love to see the chaos goblin that is Aubrey Plaza unleashed on that show.

The Hunting Wives starts filming again in a few weeks, so hopefully we’ll find out one way or another soon. And I, for one, can’t wait for more of that wacky show. In the meantime, check out the full sketch here:

Links I Hunted for You

The next few links are going to be about things I learned while attending New York Comic Con this past weekend!

+ The cast of Critical Role revealed the first trailer for their second animated series, The Mighty Nein, whose main cast features many queer characters

+ The Mighty Nein cast will also feature the voices of lesbian actor T’Nia Miller, and people queer people just like a lot Lucy Liu and Felicia Day

+ They also announced that The Legend of Vox Machina‘s fourth season will feature pansexual actor Wayne Brady

+ Hazbin Hotel had a panel where they talked about how Charlie and Vaggie have some internal identity searching to do in Season 2, and also showed one of the songs (which seems to put Vaggie in Lute’s crosshairs)

+ At the Blumhouse panel, they announced Megan Fox will voice Toy Chica in Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

+ In a lovely panel with the lesbian icon of most of our childhoods, Ann M Martin won’t be writing more Baby-Sitters Club books (she is very busy fostering cats and sewing and volunteering) but there WILL be a BSC musical coming soon

Okay now, on to non-NYCC news!

+ Grey’s Anatomy didn’t necessarily Bury a Gay in the tropey sense (it is the first main cast queer woman they’ve killed off, I believe, and there are still plenty of them left) but we did lose a good one (who wants to join the Dead Grey’s Anatomy Doctor Club)

+ Kate McKinnon will be joining the cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians in Season 3 as Aphrodite

+ If you, like me, don’t watch the Housewives but love gay gossip, here’s the drama explained

+ Miriam Margolyes, who played Professor Sprout in the original Harry Potter movies, loves being a lesbian and a trans ally

+ Aubrey Plaza claims to have been a ghost Joy Behar had sex with because she’ll just say whatever she wants and I love her for it