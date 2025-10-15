Only The Most Advanced Gay WNBA Fans Will Ace This WNBA Trivia Quiz

My recent Gay WNBA quiz marks the first time in my career as a trivia quiz writer that those who took it complained it was too easy. This is a joyful turn of events for me, but also one I should’ve anticipated — when it comes to sports, people know their shit, even more than they know their shit regarding, say, gay celebrities or teevee shows. On instagram, the people demanded a Level 2 . Of course I had no choice but to deliver. Especially because now the season is over and I am empty inside. Do you want a Level 3? Let Me Know.

