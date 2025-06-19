19 Songs for Your Queer Juneteenth Playlist

So listen here. It’s Pride Month and Black Music Month, so you know this is when I defrost. On top of that, June holds the special day of Juneteenth, and I know the moment the clock strikes 12 on this year’s Black day of celebration, my superpowers will fully form. A month ago, I wrote an article about my love for how Sinners depicted the way Black music transcends space and time. So I thought: Why not try to do this myself but make it gayer than Bushwick? Think about it. What if there was a juke joint scattered with the ancestors of our Black sapphic souls?

You ready? Let’s ride.

“Prove It On Me” – Ma Rainey

We love the blues. In fact, we love it even more knowing Ma Rainey was singing about “not liking no mens.”

“Tain’t Nobody’s Bizness If I Do” – Bessie Smith

Now we have Ma Rainey’s mentee, Bessie Smith. She’s brash, she’s strong, she’s gay as hell, and that’s her business.

“You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” – Sylvester

Sylvester isn’t necessarily sapphic, but he is. His femininity oozes out of “You Make Me Feel” as he hits notes only gay dogs can hear.

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” – Whitney Houston

We love our pop/R&B princess and what’s more sapphic than yearning to dance with someone you can’t?

“U.N.I.T.Y.” – Queen Latifah

We have to usher in the teenage years of hip hop with the Queen herself. I mean, what’s sexier than a woman rapping about punching a man in the eye for calling her out her name?

“Fool of Me” – Meshell Ndegeocello

Let’s slow it down with alternative soul/jazz legend Meshell. Not only will this give you the cool-down you need, it’ll retraumatize you about that gay situationship you stayed in for far too long.

“Giving Me a Rush” – Tyra B

We usher in the new millennium with Tyra B. This song screams 106 & Stud Park.

“Q.U.E.E.N.” – Janelle Monáe feat. Erykah Badu

We can’t forget about the funk. This song deserved so much more recognition but luckily, at Tima’s juke, “Q.U.E.E.N.” and its Prince-esque guitars are front and center. You’re welcome.

“My Sons” – Siya

YERRRRRRRRRR. Let’s bring it to New York with stupidly underrated wordsmith Siya. This one’s for us studs who call each other bro but still deserve flowers.

“Happier Still” – Big Joanie

How’d you forget we can do rock too? Big Joanie uses this track to perfectly capture my adult teenage angst.

“What Now” – Brittany Howard

How can we bring up rock and not mention our guitar goddess Brittany Howard?

Side note: speaking of jukes, she actually wrote the pounding “Pale Pale Moon” juke song from Sinners. Sorry ADHD had to let you know.

“Alright” – Victoria Monét

BOOM! CACK! CACK! Next on the lineup, our sexy songstress Victoria Monét ushers in a new era of lo-fi house. With “Alright,” you can float or you can vogue.

“Nissan Altima” – Doechii

We love Doechii.

We love Doechii.

We love Doechii.

That’s it.

“BBA” (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – Kaleena Zanders

We’re everywhere, baby. Kaleena Zanders and Megan Thee Stallion on this electric yet soulful EDM track? Yes. Paris Hilton’s on this too, but we won’t talk about that.

“Do What I Say” – KWN

Let’s step into the future with our newest masc R&B crooner, KWN. Between the lyricism, bounce, and attitude she’s showing us she is the future of sapphic soul.

“Be the One” – Divinity Roxx

Let me give you a deep cut. Not only are we performers, we are ELITE musicians. Divinity Roxx is a world-renowned, Grammy-nominated bassist who’s played for artists like Erykah Badu, Jazmine Sullivan, Brandy, Monica, Beyoncé, and so many more. So you know her original music is ethereal.

“Have You to Myself” – Da Brat & Jessica Betts

We love a stud R&B/hip hop duo. Da Brat is a legend in her own right, and Jessica Betts has a voice/musicality that could melt glaciers. Them teaming up on this upbeat R&B record is just what the doctor ordered.

“Folded” – Kehlani

Here we are with Kehlani’s latest elite production, beautiful vocals, and lyrics that’ll have you stewing for days. Listening to it, you’ll think Destiny’s Child finally had a reunion.

“Cancel Plans” – TIMALIKESMUSIC

Yes, I’m adding my own song because I’ve had a hard week and this might rejuvenate me. I’m in the corner of the juke joint, enjoying the show and eating snacks.