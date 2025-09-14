Quiz: Which Lesbian Shark Are You?

I’ve been in a shark horror kick as of late, trying to watch as many entries in the canon as possible. Jaws is one of my favorite movies of all time, and while I was technically aware many a copycat had been made through the years and the wonderful world of shark-centric cinema was as vast as the sea itself, I still wasn’t quite prepared for just how many schlocky shark movies there are out there. None come close to touching Jaws, but many are fascinating in their own ways. You would think there are only so many ways a filmmaker could invent a BIGGER BADDER FASTER SMARTER shark, but alas, they keep on taking a stab at it! Anyway, let my latest obsession become yours as you take this shark-themed personality quiz, whose overall message is also meant to suggest: All sharks are lesbians.
Which Lesbian Shark Are You?
Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members.
If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF
and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?
Join AF+!
Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, fiction, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the former managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, The Rumpus, Cake Zine, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The AV Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. When she is not writing, editing, or reading, she is probably playing tennis. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.
Kayla has written 1086 articles for us.