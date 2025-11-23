Quiz: Which Lesbian Belt Are You?

This week, my dear wife asked me what the Sunday Autostraddle Quiz was going to be about. You see, it is a perk of our marriage that she gets the inside scoop on these all-important quizzes in advance. When I replied, simply, “lesbian belts,” her first question was “come again?” And when I again said “lesbian belts,” she just looked at me, puzzled. “Can you give me an example?” she asked, and I did. And I’m not sure if I entirely convinced her this was a solid premise for a personality quiz, but alas, here we are. Listen, I have to come up with one of these every week, and sometimes I panic and go with the first thought which is maybe not always my best thought! Help? Give me a quiz idea in the comments, and it might just make an appearance next Sunday.

For some reason, I decided to theme all the questions around friendship this week? What does that have to do with belts? We can’t know.

Which Lesbian Belt Are You? What social group would you like to join? (Required) Book Club Bird Watching Club Trim Carpentry Club Yoga Club Run Club Collage Club Beermaking Club Queer Shakespeare Reading Club Which Friendsgiving vibe sounds the best to you? (Required) Potluck Picnic in a park Pizza You go full queer homemaker mode and make the full meal Drinks in your hometown Going to a local restaurant A grill out in your backyard Private room karaoke with fried chicken takeout What are you most likely to be doing at a party? (Required) Dancing Controlling the music Helping the host Flirting with a masc Flirting with a femme Magic tricks Holding court/telling funny stories Trying to convince everyone to do karaoke Fill in the blank: You’re the ______ friend. (Required) compassionate nostalgic helpful chaotic confidant weird dad dramatic What’s your advice for someone who is struggling to make friends as an adult? (Required) Put yourself out there! Play kickball Sign up for classes that have to do with your interests! Go to queer dance parties! Become a regular somewhere Attend events at indie bookstores Treat it like dating and go on “friend dates” Join Bumble BFF You’re in charge of planning an outing with your friend group. What’s the plan? (Required) Movie night at your place 2000s dance party Taking a woodworking class together Queer burlesque show Drinks and darts at a diver bar A performance art show Beer garden afternoon Seeing Wicked: For Good What’s your vibe in the gay group chat? (Required) The peacekeeper The meme sender The problem solver The gossiper The one with no secrets The jester The person who barely says anything but reads everything The one who excessively uses reaction tapbacks How did you meet most of your close friends? (Required) Through school The internet Through work Dated them first Not sure, people are just sort of drawn to you Through specific hobbies/interests Through the arts You’ve known them since childhood What’s a compliment your friends would give you? (Required) You’re loyal! You’re consistent! You’re resourceful! You’re hot! You’re sure of yourself! You’re original! You’re funny! You’re talented! What’s constructive criticism/encouragement a friend might give you? (Required) It’s okay to let loose. It’s okay to let yourself change. It’s okay to give up some control. It’s okay to lay low. It’s okay to let others have the spotlight. It’s okay to be bored. It’s okay to admit you don’t know something. It’s okay to chill out. What’s a quality most of your friends have in common? (Required) They’re all kind They’re all very online They’re all active/sporty They’re all hot They’re all gay They’re all pretty different actually They’re all funny They’re all creative Δ