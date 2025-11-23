Quiz: Which Lesbian Belt Are You?

This week, my dear wife asked me what the Sunday Autostraddle Quiz was going to be about. You see, it is a perk of our marriage that she gets the inside scoop on these all-important quizzes in advance. When I replied, simply, “lesbian belts,” her first question was “come again?” And when I again said “lesbian belts,” she just looked at me, puzzled. “Can you give me an example?” she asked, and I did. And I’m not sure if I entirely convinced her this was a solid premise for a personality quiz, but alas, here we are. Listen, I have to come up with one of these every week, and sometimes I panic and go with the first thought which is maybe not always my best thought! Help? Give me a quiz idea in the comments, and it might just make an appearance next Sunday.
For some reason, I decided to theme all the questions around friendship this week? What does that have to do with belts? We can’t know.
Which Lesbian Belt Are You?
Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, fiction, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando.
Kayla has written 1115 articles for us.
1. Thank you for making the riff from defying gravity one of the results, as a theater person and non-belt-wearer I am ecstatic about this
2. QUIZ IDEAS
Which character from kpop demon hunters are you? Leaning heavily on an interpretation of huntr/x and possibly everyone else as queer
Who is keeping you warm this cuffing season, e.g. your cat, your vibrator, your ex, an emotionally unavailable service top, the romantic butch of your dreams
Who are you or what is your fate in a hallmark-style sapphic christmas movie, e.g. move back to your small and quaint hometown to be with your original queer awakening with whom you’ve finally ended up after all these years, stay in the big city with your hard femme fiancee who doesn’t care if you live or die, become the next Santa clause, watch your girlfriend get seduced away by a non-binary Christmas tree seller with soft eyes and strong arms and a wardrobe of nothing but flannel but cheating on you is allowed because you have to work on Christmas, narrate the love story for two sapphics you don’t know while committing random acts of magical mischief to bring them together
What piece of winter decor are you, e.g. inflatable reindeer, very consensual mistletoe, string of popcorn and cranberries, the tree itself, one of those flashy house installations with projections and a pentatonix playlist that people can tune in to on their radio as they get near, oops I forgot to make this queer but I bet you can
Which queer-owned business should you support for small business Saturday!
Get meta: which autostraddle Sunday quiz are you?
omg THANK YOU you are a saint this is so helpful!!!!!!!!
This quiz propelled me (an overthinker) deep enough into the depths of my psyche that by the end I genuinely forgot it was still about belts.