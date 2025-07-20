What Lesbian Beach Gear Are You?

My wife and I are the kind of dykes who know how to plan the hell out of a good beach day. We live in Florida, after all. So the beach chairs and umbrella stay locked and loaded in our trunk. Sometimes we even keep spare suits in there just in case. And I can fit what should be a physically impossible amount of snacks and beverages into my small cooler backpack. I think the way a person approaches a gay beach day reveals a lot about them, so take this quiz and “plan a beach day” and I’ll tell you what lesbian beach gear you best embody.

How many days in advance do you start planning your beach day?(Required)
What type of beach bag are you packing?(Required)
Choose a sunscreen:(Required)
What reading material are you bringing with you?(Required)
What savory beach snack are you packing?(Required)
What sweet beach snack are you packing?(Required)
What beverage are you packing?(Required)
What beach activity sounds the most fun to you?(Required)
What creature would you most like to see?(Required)
What’s on the playlist?(Required)
What beach drama would you be most likely to have?(Required)

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, fiction, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the former managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, The Rumpus, Cake Zine, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. When she is not writing, editing, or reading, she is probably playing tennis. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.

Kayla has written 1058 articles for us.

