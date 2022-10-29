The Autostraddle Crossword #1: 100% That Stitch

Editor’s Note:

We promised you puzzles and games when you got the fundraiser to $100k, and you made it happen in under 48 hours! Please believe me when I say: WOW.

We’ve been slowly putting together a concept for a games/puzzles vertical over the past several months — working with two very experienced, wildly generous, skilled and hilarious crossword puzzle constructors: Rachel Fabi and Brooke Husic (who you’ll be hearing from a lot over the coming weeks!) — and we’ve finally come up with a beta version of how this could all go (subject changes and updates per reader and creator feedback!). Everyone will be getting a light mix of crossword puzzles and other games Monday-Friday, A+ members will receive a bonus Saturday puzzle, and then of course your beloved Sunday Quiz isn’t going anywhere.

Today’s puzzle was constructed by created by Rachel Fabi and Finn Vigeland, and is XL by our standards! We won’t be able to publish puzzles of this size on a regular basis, so you can expect a variety of smaller crosswords in the future, but we really wanted to kick things off with what will always be the very first Autostraddle-themed crossword puzzle ever published. 🥲

I’ll let Rachel tell you more!

—Laneia

I have been reading Autostraddle ever since I was a baby queer, so I am beyond delighted to be joining you as a crossword constructor, and I’m excited to be part of the team bringing you all the queer crossword content that the world so desperately needs. This puzzle (one of the first I ever made!) was originally published in a puzzle pack called Queer Qrosswords 2, which is one of the few crossword venues that centers queerness. It was inspired by this 2016 Autostraddle article that you may want to check out if you get stuck! If you enjoy the puzzle, you can find me (and my co-constructor Finn Vigeland) on Twitter to let us know.