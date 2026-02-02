If you’re not over the Heated Rivalry hype and are craving more queer sports romances, check out Cat Disabato’s new book Rooting Interest. This romance joins the relatively small number of professional sports romances and is set during the WNBA’s All-Star Weekend. It features a sports journalist who was pulled off her usual NFL beat to cover women’s basketball (and considers it a hit to her career), and the star player whose interview sets their dynamic off on a rocky start, and sounds like exactly the kind of HEA queer story we need right now.

I’ll be honest, I’m a little newer to the romance genre — I tend to read more horror and fantasy — but lately I’ve discovered I occasionally do like a little sapphic treat now and then, and this sounds like exactly the kind of book I would enjoy. Two women who are focused on their careers who find that their attraction to each other is very inconvenient but also undeniable? Sign me up. Also not to deep cut too hard, but all basketball romances will forever remind me of my favorite Supergirl fanfic (specifically Supercorp), Stay the Night by lynnearlington, so I’m already primed to enjoy this one.

Rooting Interest is published by 831 Stories and is available on bookshop.org and probably also your local queer bookstore.

Another Chapter of Gay News

+ Speaking of the WNBA, ESPN 30 for 30 documentary The Brittney Griner Story premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and heavily features Griner’s wife Cherelle

+ Director Quentin Dupieux called his new Kristen Stewart movie Full Phil is like “Emily in Paris in Hell” which frankly does appeal to me as someone who found watching Emily in Paris like being in my own personal hell

+ I’m only including this because Jasmin Savoy Brown is in this playing a queer character, but I will not be giving this franchise more money after what they did to Melissa Barrera: Scream 7 released a new trailer

+ Billie Eilish and Kehlani and others used their Grammy platform to speak out against ICE

+ And Chappell Roan rocked prosthetic nipples and faux tattoos for her red carpet look

+ More queer winners include Lady Gaga, and Lola Young, who accidentally swore on stage

+ Bridgerton‘s Francesca’s inability to orgasm with her husband is apparently unrelated to her queerness

+ It looks like Amelia Shepherd will encounter a woman who used to have a crush on her when Grey’s Anatomy returns post-Olympics

+ Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli have officially filed for divorce, though they are still dedicated to co-parenting their child

+ Vivian Jenna Wilson is corroborate details from the Epstein files about her father when she can

+ King Princess covers Geese’s “Au Pays du Cocaine,” and declares it a lesbian anthem

