Some Good News To Start Your Week: Chappell Roan Started a Fund for Queer and Trans Youth

Looking for some GOOD news this week? Chappell Roan has started a fund for trans youth and LGBTQ+ communities called the Midwest Princess Project. She took to Instagram, saying the project already raised over $400k at her pop-up shows, and that they are committed to donating every dollar possible to organizations who need it most. So far, according to the official website, those organizations include two LGBTQ+ centers in NYC, two trans centers in LA, and two LGBTQ+ centers in her home state of Missouri.

Of course, anyone who has been following Roan’s career and social media will not find any of this surprising, but at a time when some of the most powerful celebrities are doing and saying nothing (or worse) when it comes to current events that desperately need attention and aide, it’s nice to see celebrities using their influence for good. And while I’m sure there are other artists doing this, I’ve noticed it’s a trend among younger artists. Billie Eilish ensures all of her concerts are as environmentally sustainable as possible via REVERB and supports causes like Support+Feed; Reneé Rapp has a PSA about the humanitarian crises before her concerts and encourages people to donate to Save the Children directly and through her merch proceeds; and the Sabrina Carpenter Fund reportedly has donated over $1 million to causes like the LGBTQI+ refugee charity Rainbow Railroad and the Transgender Law Center.

What’s also great about these specific artists being so vocal about community support — besides the obvious, because money IS very helpful — is that their audiences are even younger than they are. They are setting a bright example for the upcoming generations, who are coming into adulthood and will be the ones who need to vote on the issues at hand, and having their idols shining a spotlight on issues that need our attention is no small thing. It almost feels like the bare minimum to ask of someone, but so many wildly popular artists are silent on the issues plaguing our society today. Including those who claim to be allies to the LGBTQ+ community, but then say nothing when the trans community is under attack, or when marriage equality is at risk of going away.

Hopefully more celebrities will follow in Chappell Roan’s footsteps and not be afraid to stand up for what they believe in and put their money where their mouth is.

+ Sophia Bush threw her girlfriend Ashlyn Harris a big, gay 40th birthday party and guests included girlfriends Jacqueline Toboni and Kathryn Gallagher, DJ Samantha Ronson, Nina Dobrev?? and other familiar faces

+ The Traitors Canada (Season 3) is starting off with some fun (gay) lies

+ Megan Fox talks about how awful the paparazzi was to her and how Jennifer’s Body was a cathartic experience for her

+ Miley Cyrus released a clip from her new song Dream As One, written for the upcoming film Avatar: Fire and Ash

+ Brandi Carlile has released her eighth album, Returning to Myself

+ Production has begun on Euphoria‘s third season, even though, as someone who has never seen Euphoria, I could have sword it was on season 6 by now

+ Rose Dommu’s novel Best Woman is a trans, queer homage to 80s and 90s rom-coms

+ Reneé Rapp had to postpone two shows on her Bite Me tour due to illness – wishing her a speedy recovery!

+ From Anna Camp to Supriya Ganesh, here are the celebrities who have come out in 2025 so far

+ Sarah Paulson apparently has a lot of paper towel opinions

+ Check out this interview with trans artist Colette March about her viral song “Franco”