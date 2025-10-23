Slightly Unhinged but Mostly Realistic Costume Ideas for Two Moms With Kids

Are you a mom or an otherwise-identified queer parent of one or more children? Does your wife think you should dress up your baby as a hot dog and you think he would look cuter as a baby lion and she thinks everybody dresses up their baby as a tiny lion? Well, have I got some f*cking adorable new Halloween costume ideas for you.

Bert & Ernie with Rubber Duckie(s)

Is there anything more iconic for a lesbian couple to do than dress up as a gay male couple? Definitely not.

The Ghostbusters with the Mini-Marshmallow Man and/or Mini-Slimer

I know I’m mixing movies here by featuring the lady Ghostbusters with villains from the original Ghostbusters films, but luckily I have free speech, kinda

Dijonai Carrington and Nalyssa Smith with their child Paige Bueckers

Become America’s first family! You just need a mini Dallas Wings jersey (or get a custom jersey on etsy for an extremely little guy) and adult-size Aces and Lynx jerseys, which you probably wanted to own anyhow! For a Dijonai Carrington tutorial simply view the classic Stud Budz video series “Natisha Hiedeman dresses up as Dijoani Carrington.”

Elsa and Anna from Frozen with Olaf From Frozen

“Let it go, let it go, can’t hold it back anymore!” — the song I imagine my son is singing to himself as he attempts to vault his body off my lap onto the floor using only the strength available in his miniature legs

Heather’s Two Mommies with Heather

This is niche to a point that one might argue it’s not a legit suggestion but just a funny concept for a list of this nature, but I feel like if you replicated these outfits exactly and did a little photoshoot for socials, the people (me) would adore it! If you’ve got extra kids, consider dogs and cats.

Peter Pan & Wendy with Tinkerbell

Every queer person has to dress up as Peter Pan at some point in their life and have you taken your turn yet? Well there is no time like the present!

Mary Poppins & Bert with Penguin(s)

This is also a great excuse to buy a striped blazer that makes you look like you just got back from barbershop quartet rehearsal or that you operate an frozen custard stand in Disneyland’s popular thoroughfare Main Street U.S.A.

Grandpa Llama & Gram Llama with Llama Llama

First of all, I want to say that Mama Llama and Llama Llama would be the ultimate single Mama and baby costume, but we’re staying on theme here, so you’ve got two adults to work with.

The Twins from The Shining with Jack and/or Wendy from The Shining

The hook here is that it is THE TWO MOMS who will be dressing up as the creepy Shining twins, and the child (or children) who will be dressing up as Jack and/or Wendy. Your kids have not seen this film so they won’t get it, but everyone else will, but that’s fine, they’ll think it’s really funny ten years from now

Romy & Michelle with Sandy Frink

I think the spirit of the iconic dance number is that Sandy is giving himself unto Romy and Michelle, there to enhance their deeply established partnership and artistic vision, but also his participation is crucial to their success. This is like parenthood, maybe, kinda? Anyhow imagine your little son in a vest and a button-up shirt. PRECIOUS!

Bette & Tina with Angie

This is obvious right

The Three Bears

This costume writes itself!