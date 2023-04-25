Reimagining My Closet After Coming Out of It

My mom was my first fashion reporter. When I was a teenager and hadn’t so much as heard the word transsexual yet, I was an early-achieving burnout who was obsessed with skateboarding and punk rock and didn’t really care for myself all that much, emotionally and physically. I let the walls tell the story of the interior. A story of giving up, a pile of bones in ill-fitting baggy fit jeans bought on sale from a store called The Jean Wear House and an extra large regrettably brown NOFX t-shirt I ordered from a website called interpunk.com. The height of fashion.

My mom would make little sojourns down to cities that had real malls and would come back and look at me, through me, past the 36” jeans on my 28” waist and into my soul, telling me she sat in the mall in Vancouver — Canada’s most fashionable city — and looked at the fashion of all the other young men there, and none of them dressed like me. None would dare.

When I was 17, I worked in mens fashion myself. In what is perhaps the greatest irony of my life, I worked in a store called Mens World, which sold mid-range fashion, Cuban cigars, and the occasional wallet. The writing on the wall came for me when my boss pulled me aside, looked me up and down and said “you know, when I hired you I thought you were popular and knew how to dress yourself, and it pains me that neither has proven to be true.”

I quit before I could be fired for being painfully uncool.

I never cared much for fashion, because I also never cared much for me. I thought nothing about aesthetic desire, because I desired nothing for myself, I saw no future and made no plans, and preferred to let life happen at me, responding to its whims like an abandoned plastic bag caught in a tree. Potentially useful but stuck, tattered, and doomed.

I never thought I would be an adult at all, let alone an adult woman.

And yet.

Life is funny when you grab the wheel and start to steer a little. In my thirties, in the dying grasp of my masculinity, I got very into the idea of being a fashionable man. I dressed nice, bought pants that fit and tailored shirts, and styled myself impeccably. I thought maybe what was missing was the aesthetic trappings of manhood. I had changed the wallpaper, but it covered walls that were hollow all the same, and despite being conventionally attractive, the way all the world’s most boring straight men are, I still felt nothing.

I never thought I would live to see 35, and the few times I tried to take the out door early I worried about what would happen if I continued to live. That would mean I got old, and there had never been a plan to get so old.

In a month and a bit, I’m going to be 41. Imagine telling yourself “you’re gonna die before you hit 35 so don’t even worry about it” and suddenly being technically in your forties.

I liked to dress nice in those last few years; I just didn’t like dressing as a man. Everytime I spent a little time putting together a little outfit for myself, someone out on the streets of my extremely homophobic hometown found a fun little slur for me, and they never knew that it made it all the better for me anyway.

Queer? Bless your little heart.

Now I find myself in this place where I have to adjust and reimagine so many things. I want to dress nice, adorn myself in all the things that feel right and proper draped on my arms and my legs — or maybe not at all in either of those spots. Sheer and silk and leather all on the table and working together to tie looks together.

But I’m in my goddamn forties. I’m 6’2” with broad shoulders and feet bigger than some, if not most women, and when I shop online you will be just as surprised as anyone to know that when you look at a nice outfit the write up under the product information — that annoying part that tells you the finer details of the model — never says “Samantha is a 6’2” trans woman and wearing a size XL, her boots, we agree, are cute and also a size 13.”

I struggle to figure out what my personal style is because I transitioned late, and all my awkward teen years and my kind of slutty twenties and my professionally slutty early thirties were all wasted on the wrong kind of wallpaper. I have to rush through all of those things and arrive here at being a 40-year-old woman who is almost 41 and wants to dress nice but not frumpy and retain a little edge but not look terribly like I’m Jamie Lee Curtis desperately trying to get my angsty teen children to think I’m still cool.

It’s hard to discover your style when you never had the time to stumble and make mistakes the way you would have liked.

So now, I’m doing my best to figure out what a Niko in her forties dresses like. A Niko who still likes punk rock and skateboarding and has been sober for a few years and has “quit smoking” except for the odd time when she hasn’t and has a tattoo on each of her hands that has caused more than one woman at the corner store to stop her and say “you know no one will ever hire you looking like that.” Ma’am, you don’t know the fucking half of it.

I spend my insomnia nights pinning outfits on Pinterest and looking at clothes on the internet and measuring my body and getting dejected, because for all the Gender Neutrality of fashion, a tall trans woman is rarely gender neutral and is equally rarely gender woman, and my outfit dreams often exist in an ethereal realm of guessing games and dashed hopes.

But I’m getting there. I have jackets I like and outfits that tie in with them. When I know I have somewhere to go, I think about which shirt will go well with which pair of high-waisted jeans for the specifics of the environment I will occupy. When I’m running errands, quick jaunts to the fruit and vegetable stand down the street with the good avocados, I have a green suede coat that fits just right and, when worn correctly, I look like a lesbian who works in a combination coffee shop bike repair store that doesn’t have free wifi. I am creating an image for myself that feels like me, dressed just so and perceiving myself to be a woman with a sense of fashion that is particular to her needs and hers alone.

It remains difficult to find clothes, and the thing no one tells you when you transition is that your closet starts from zero all over again for the most part. You have to learn about staples and classic pieces and comfortable clothes and things you love but you really don’t want anyone to see you in. Skills that so many women take a lifetime to develop, without even being aware they are skill-building at all. It is expensive to start a closet from the ground up and harder still to find all the necessary building blocks of a wardrobe when a lot of stores would rather not cater to a woman like me, all height and shoulders and feet.

There is also the idea of what it means to be a woman in her forties at all — taking the trans and cis right out of the equation entirely doesn’t always solve the problem, as women over 35 are generally left to the sidelines in these conversations. Fashion is for the young, and we are somehow seen outside of that. It is hard to find yourself as a woman in her forties in a world that doesn’t care much for women in their forties and still want to play with fashion and presentation and find new ways to dress old bones.

There are few guides for all of these wants and needs and desires, because there are not a lot of fashion icons that are like me, and there is less affordable fashion that fits me and feels nice and affirming and looks good in the way that I know I want to look good, the right wallpaper on a sturdy frame and filled with hopeful insulation. But it is fun to guess and dream and imagine who I am. To consider the possibilities of who I might get to be and to see an outfit and wonder if maybe I could pull that off too.