Munroe Bergdorf Goes to Trans Pride in an Exclusive Clip from the Documentary ‘Love & Rage: Munroe Bergdorf’

Munroe Bergdorf became famous in August 2017 as the first trans model to front a L’Oréal campaign. The next month they fired her after comments she made after the white supremacist Charlottesville rally resurfaced. What did she say that was so horrible about a literal Nazi rally? Just that “all white people as a group are brought up racist,” something that should not have been seen as controversial in the slightest. It wasn’t until June 2020, that brief moment when brands pretended to care about racism, that L’Oréal apologized for this decision and appointed Bergdorf to their new U.K. Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Board.

This is only one of many manufactured controversies experienced by Bergdorf due to the racism and transphobia of the media, the modeling industry, and the world at large. But through it all she’s remained outspoken and continued fighting for progress in her communities. Now her life and work is the subject of a new documentary called Love & Rage: Munroe Bergdorf.

Directed by Olivia Cappuccini, the film explores Bergdorf’s life from her difficult childhood to the present. It’s already available in the UK and it will be available to buy and rent in the US on July 15. In the meantime, you can watch a clip from the doc below showing Bergdorf attending trans pride (with actress Yasmin Finney) while reflecting on how much has changed in the last few years.

Courtesy of LOVE & RAGE: MUNROE BERGDORF

Love & Rage: Munroe Bergdorf is available to rent on July 15.